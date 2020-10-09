INDIA

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India’s Covid Count Crosses 69 Lakh With 70,000 New Cases in Last 24 Hours

News18.com | October 9, 2020, 9:44 AM IST
Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Scientists in Chile are investigating a possible mutation of the novel coronavirus in southern Patagonia, a far-flung region near the tip of the South American continent that has seen an unusually contagious second wave of infections in recent weeks. Dr. Marcelo Navarrete of the University of Magallanes said researchers had detected "structural changes" in the spikes on the distinctive, crown-shaped virus.

China, which has four coronavirus vaccine candidates in stage 3 clinical trials, said it is joining the Covid-19 vaccine alliance known as COVAX. The country signed an agreement with GAVI, the co-leader of the alliance, on Thursday, China's Foreign Ministry said in a statement. Initially, China did not agree to join the alliance, missing the global deadline to join in September.
Oct 9, 2020 9:44 am (IST)

Covid-19 India Update

Oct 9, 2020 9:38 am (IST)

India Tally Tops 69L | India's Covid-19 tally crosses 69-lakh mark with a spike of 70,496 new cases and 964 deaths reported in the last 24 hours. Total case tally stands at 69,06,152 including 8,93,592 active cases, 59,06,070 cured/discharged/migrated cases and 1,06,490 deaths: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Oct 9, 2020 9:19 am (IST)

Global Cases Top 36.4M | The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 36.4 million, while the deaths have soared to more than 10,60,860, according to the Johns Hopkins University. As of Friday morning, the total number of cases stood at 3,64,35,290 and the fatalities increased to 10,60,869. The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 76,03,746 and 2,12,716. India comes in second place in terms of cases at 68,35,655, while the country's death toll soared to 1,05,526.

Oct 9, 2020 9:14 am (IST)

Shri Manoj Parida, Adviser to the Administrator in Chandigarh administers pledge to the officials of Chandigarh Administration to support Jan Andolan 'Unite 2 Fight Corona' and follow COVID Appropriate Behaviour. 

Oct 9, 2020 9:03 am (IST)

Oct 9, 2020 8:50 am (IST)

ITBP organised a painting competition for Corona-affected children at ITBP-run Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre and Hospital, Radha Soami Satsang Beas in Chhatarpur, to keep them motivated: Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP). (Image: ANI)

Oct 9, 2020 8:38 am (IST)

Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) continue to discharge their duties in Varanasi amid Covid-19 pandemic.

Oct 9, 2020 8:25 am (IST)

Oct 9, 2020 8:05 am (IST)

Oct 9, 2020 7:48 am (IST)

Update | Mizoram reported seven Covid-19 cases, taking total cases to 2,157 out of which 220 cases were active: State government

Oct 9, 2020 7:37 am (IST)

Delhi Needs to be Prepared for Around 15K Cases Daily During Winter Months: NCDC | Delhi needs to be prepared for about 15,000 fresh cases of Covid-19 per day taking into account the upcoming winter season-related respiratory problems, large influx of patients from outside and festive gatherings, a report drafted by the NCDC has warned. The NCDC in its 'Revised Strategy for control of COVID-19 version 3.0' also observed that the overall Covid-19 case fatality rate in Delhi is 1.9 per cent, which is higher than the national average of 1.5 per cent. It stated that reducing mortality to the extent possible should be one of the key objectives of managing the pandemic.

Oct 9, 2020 7:31 am (IST)

Rationalise Contract Tracing in Delhi: NCDC | The National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in its revised strategy for Covid-19 control in Delhi has recommended rationalising contact tracing in the wake of workplaces emerging as hotspots of the virus spread in the city. The strategy has been revised under the guidance of the Centre's expert group chaired by the NITI Aayog Member V K Paul. With the gradual opening up of offices and economic activities, the workplaces are becoming hotspots of infection that is reaching from workplaces to the families, stated the revised strategy drafted by the NCDC.

Oct 9, 2020 7:24 am (IST)

No Posters Outside Homes Those Under Home Isolation in Delhi | There will be no poster outside the houses of Covid-19 patients under home isolation in the national capital, official sources said. The move is aimed at minimising the stigma resulting from the affixing of such posters at the front doors of such patients. According to authorities, there are currently 12,890 Covid-19 patients under home isolation in Delhi. Those having mild symptoms or are asymptomatic are suggested to stay under home isolation under the Delhi government's policy. Until now, posters were affixed at the entrance of of their homes.

Oct 9, 2020 7:19 am (IST)

Recoveries Exceed Cases for 3 Weeks: Govt | New recoveries in India have exceeded the new cases for 3 continuous weeks, unabated. The new cases during these 3 weeks have displayed a steady trend of decline: Union Health Ministry.

Oct 9, 2020 7:15 am (IST)

Allow Rath Yatra: Orrisa HC | The Orissa High Court has directed the state government to allow the annual Rath Yatra festival organised by the Goddess Biraja Temple of Jajpur district under the prevailing guidelines of Covid-19. On the occasion of the Durga Puja, the Parishad observes an annual ritual of Rath Yatra of the presiding deity of the temple for nine days. This year, the Rath Yatra has been scheduled to be held from October 17 to 24.

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India’s Covid Count Crosses 69 Lakh With 70,000 New Cases in Last 24 Hours
A model of a coronavirus is displayed next to boxes for Covid-19 vaccines at an exhibit by Chinese pharmaceutical firm Sinopharm at the China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, on September 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

United Kingdom Health minister Matt Hancock warned the country was at a "perilous moment" as more than 17,540 new daily cases were recorded on Thursday, while Britain's parliament was set to vote on Tuesday on the imposition of a 10 pm closing time for English pubs, bars and restaurants. Branch staff at some of Britain's biggest banks say rules that require them to store phones in lockers while at work are putting them at undue risk of COVID-19 from colleagues and customers, as they cannot use the country's tracing app.

In Russia, authorities recommended people stay at home this weekend as the number of new cases shot up to nearly the highest it has been since the pandemic began. The Czech government, meanwhile, will tighten anti-coronavirus measures from next week with new curbs on sports and cultural venues and restaurants as the country struggles with a surge of new cases.

Enough doses of a coronavirus vaccine could be manufactured by March to April next year for every American who wants one, US Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said. US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said legislation to help airline companies survive the pandemic was a matter of national security and could only move through Congress with guarantees that lawmakers will work on a more comprehensive aid bill.

Malaysia has reported 375 new cases, the second straight day of falling infections as the Southeast Asian country moved to impose targeted lockdowns to rein in a fresh surge in infections.

The world's largest annual religious gathering is in full swing and is posing formidable health hazards for Iraqi authorities already struggling with a rise in infections. Jordan will enter a nationwide 48-hour lockdown on Friday for the first time in months as health officials worry a major spike in infections could threaten its stretched healthcare system.

The European Union has sealed a deal with Johnson & Johnson to supply up to 400 million doses of its potential Covid-19 vaccine. Eli Lilly and Co entered a deal to supply its experimental coronavirus drugs to low and middle-income countries. It also said fewer deaths were reported among Covid patients taking a combination of its rheumatoid arthritis drug and Gilead Sciences' remdesivir in a clinical trial, compared to only remdesivir.

