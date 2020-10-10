Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Daily Covid Cases Worldwide Hit Record 3,50,000; WHO Asks European Govts to Crack Down on Mass Gatherings

A medical team member is disinfected before leaving the Covid-19 ward at the Severo Ochoa hospital in Leganes, outskirts of Madrid, Spain on October 9, 2020. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)



Across the world 1,063,766 people have died of the coronavirus since it first emerged in China late last year, according to an AFP tally at 1900 GMT Friday based on official sources. Almost 37 million cases have been officially diagnosed. The US has the highest death toll, with 212,789, followed by Brazil with 148,957, India 106,490, Mexico 83,096 and Britain 42,679.



US President Donald Trump will address supporters in Florida on Monday at his first rally since testing positive for Covid-19. He will also give a public speech at the White House on Saturday on his favoured theme of "law and order", giving him an opportunity to dispel lingering doubts about his health.



Latin America and the Caribbean will suffer the worst economic and health impact from the coronavirus, the World Bank said in forecasting a nearly 8.0 percent drop in regional GDP. "Our region is suffering the worst economic and health impacts of Covid-19 of anywhere in the world," according to Carlos Felipe Jaramillo, the Bank's regional vice president.



The Nobel Committee says the coronavirus pandemic has pushed millions more into hunger as it awards its peace prize to the UN's World Food Programme.



Software giant Microsoft is to let employees work from home permanently if they choose to, becoming the latest employer to expand work-from-home provisions prompted by the pandemic, Chief People Officer Kathleen Hogan said in a note to employees obtained by tech news outlet The Verge.



The British government said it would pay up to two-thirds of staff monthly wages to firms forced to close over the winter months, as infection rates skyrocket. Finance minister Rishi Sunak extended a scheme launched just two weeks ago for workers taking reduced hours to help businesses required to shut as part of efforts to cut transmission rates.