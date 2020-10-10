Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Daily Covid Cases Worldwide Hit Record 3,50,000; WHO Asks European Govts to Crack Down on Mass Gatherings

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: The World Health Organization has announced a new daily record high in Covid-19 cases confirmed worldwide, with more than 350,000 infections reported to the UN health agency on Friday. The new daily high of 350,766 cases surpasses a record set earlier this week by nearly 12,000.
The World Health Organization's top emergencies expert have said that European governments must take decisive action to shut down transmission of the coronavirus, including by curbing mass gatherings, to avoid more painful lockdowns. Europe surpassed 100,000 daily reported Covid-19 cases for the first time on Thursday, after countries such as Russia and Britain saw no respite from the mounting number of infections every day in the past five.
Oct 10, 2020 8:48 am (IST)
Trump Credits Antibody Drug for Quick Recovery | US President Donald Trump says doctors have told him that he could've become very ill with Covid-19 and credits an experimental antibody drug for helping him recover. Health experts say there is no way for the president or his doctors to know whether the drug was effective. Trump says he is trying to get federal health officials to quickly approve an emergency use authorisation from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, which provides the antibody drug.
Trump's doctors had previously said they have given him an aggressive cocktail of therapeutic drugs including the steroid dexamethasone, usually associated with serious Covid-19 cases.
Oct 10, 2020 8:02 am (IST)
15 Covid-19 Patients Discharged in Chinese Mainland | The National Health Commission said that 15 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery in the Chinese mainland on Friday. There were 206 patients still being treated, all of whom were imported cases. Altogether 80,696 patients had been discharged from hospitals after recovery by Friday. Till now, a total of 85,536 confirmed Covid-19 cases had been reported on the mainland, among whom 4,634 died of the disease.
Oct 10, 2020 7:47 am (IST)
New Cases Top 20K in France | French health authorities reported 20,339 new coronavirus infections in one day, a fresh record since the outbreak of the epidemic. The new daily tally is up from 18,129 new cases reported on Thursday, and higher than the previous high of 18,746 registered two days ago. An accumulative total of 691,977 cases has been registered and the total deaths since February reached 32,593 after a single day increase of 62.
Oct 10, 2020 7:30 am (IST)
Steady Decline in Active Cases: Govt | For the first time since September 9, active cases have fallen under the 9 Lakh-mark. This indicates a trend of steady decline in active cases. This decline has been possible due to decrease in number of active cases in 20 States/UTs over the last month. The Centre's focussed strategy of timely, high and widespread testing combined with prompt isolation, efficient tracking and effective treatment as per the Standard Treatment Protocol, over a sustained period, have resulted in these outcomes: Govt.
Oct 10, 2020 7:23 am (IST)
Follow Covid-19 Norms: Kolkata Police to Durga Puja Organisers | Kolkata Police asked Durga Puja organisers in the city to rigorously follow all Covid-19 regulations and ensure that revellers mandatorily wear masks while entering the marquees during the five-day festival which will begin on October 23. City Commissioner of Police Anuj Sharma also said that puja committees should ensure that revellers adhere to the physical distancing norms inside pandals and are given masks by puja committees if they do not have them. He asked organisers to mark spaces for revellers near the pandals in keeping with the physical distancing norms and make separate entry and exit points in them. The CP said that people can visit puja pandals a whole week more this time to avoid overcrowding anywhere.
Oct 10, 2020 7:19 am (IST)
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant launched 'home isolation kit' in the presence of Health Minister Vishwajit Rane in Panaji.
Oct 10, 2020 7:14 am (IST)
Global Record 3.5L New Daily Cases: WHO | The World Health Organisation reports a worldwide record of 3,50,000 new daily coronavirus cases. The UN health agency says the confirmed daily high of 3,50,766 cases surpasses by nearly 12,000 a record set earlier this week. That tally includes more than 1,09,000 cases from Europe. British scientists reported the coronavirus outbreak is doubling every few weeks. French hospitals are running out of ICU beds. Spain declared a state of emergency in Madrid because of soaring cases.
A medical team member is disinfected before leaving the Covid-19 ward at the Severo Ochoa hospital in Leganes, outskirts of Madrid, Spain on October 9, 2020. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
Across the world 1,063,766 people have died of the coronavirus since it first emerged in China late last year, according to an AFP tally at 1900 GMT Friday based on official sources. Almost 37 million cases have been officially diagnosed. The US has the highest death toll, with 212,789, followed by Brazil with 148,957, India 106,490, Mexico 83,096 and Britain 42,679.
US President Donald Trump will address supporters in Florida on Monday at his first rally since testing positive for Covid-19. He will also give a public speech at the White House on Saturday on his favoured theme of "law and order", giving him an opportunity to dispel lingering doubts about his health.
Latin America and the Caribbean will suffer the worst economic and health impact from the coronavirus, the World Bank said in forecasting a nearly 8.0 percent drop in regional GDP. "Our region is suffering the worst economic and health impacts of Covid-19 of anywhere in the world," according to Carlos Felipe Jaramillo, the Bank's regional vice president.
The Nobel Committee says the coronavirus pandemic has pushed millions more into hunger as it awards its peace prize to the UN's World Food Programme.
Software giant Microsoft is to let employees work from home permanently if they choose to, becoming the latest employer to expand work-from-home provisions prompted by the pandemic, Chief People Officer Kathleen Hogan said in a note to employees obtained by tech news outlet The Verge.
The British government said it would pay up to two-thirds of staff monthly wages to firms forced to close over the winter months, as infection rates skyrocket. Finance minister Rishi Sunak extended a scheme launched just two weeks ago for workers taking reduced hours to help businesses required to shut as part of efforts to cut transmission rates.