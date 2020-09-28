Coronavirus LIVE Updates: More Than One Million Deaths Globally, British PM Hails India’s Vaccine Effort

A medical worker in personal protective equipment plays with a child of woman recovering inside a quarantine centre for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patients amidst the spread of the disease at an indoor sports complex in New Delhi. (Reuters)



The United States has the highest death toll with more than 200,000 fatalities followed by Brazil, India, Mexico and Britain. The health ministry data so far puts the death toll in India at 94,503, with 59.92 lakh cases. The case tally in India is the second highest in the world, only after the US.



The COVID-19 case fatality rate was recorded at 1.58 per cent. India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and it went past 50 lakh on September 16. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative total of 7,12,57,836 samples have been tested up to September 26 with 9,87,861 samples being tested on Saturday.



Total 94,503 deaths reported so far in the country includes 35,191 from Maharashtra, followed by 9,233 from Tamil Nadu, 8,503 from Karnataka, 5,663 from Andhra Pradesh, 5,517 from Uttar Pradesh, 5,193 from Delhi, 4,721 from West Bengal, 3,406 from Gujarat, 3,188 from Punjab and 2,181 from Madhya Pradesh.



The Health Ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities. "Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.