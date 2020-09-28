Coronavirus LIVE Updates: More Than One Million Deaths Globally, British PM Hails India’s Vaccine Effort

The number of recovered coronavirus patients crossed the 50-lakh mark on Monday even as the total number of Covid-19 in India are set to surge past the 60-lakh figure. According to worldometer, Covid-19 cases in India stands at 60,73,348, while the death toll has reached 95,574. As many as 50,13,367 patients have recovered from the deadly disease in the country so far.
Worldwide, more than one million people have died from coronavirus, according to an AFP toll, after the deadly disease emerged less than a year ago in China and swept around the globe. The pandemic has ravaged the world's economy, inflamed geopolitical tensions and upended lives, from Indian slums and Brazil's jungles to America's biggest city New York.
Sep 28, 2020 9:15 am (IST)
SC to Hear Plea Seeking Postponement of UPSC Exam Due to Pandemic | Supreme Court to hear a plea filed by UPSC aspirants, seeking postponement of upcoming Civil Services exam. The petition seeks postponement of the Civil Services exam for 2 to 3 months, in the wake of flood/rainfall in parts of the country and COVID-19 pandemic.
The world still lacks a proven coronavirus vaccine, but that has not stopped Chinese officials from trying to inoculate tens of thousands, if not hundreds of thousands, of people outside the…
Sep 28, 2020 8:58 am (IST)
Greece Says First Migrant Dies of Covid-19 Since the Pandemic | A male migrant died of COVID-19, the first reported death of an asylum seeker since the pandemic broke out in Greece in late February, a government official told Reuters. The 61-year-old Afghan, a father of two children, who lived at the migrant camp of Malakasa north of Athens, was treated and died at a hospital in Athens, the official said, adding that authorities were tracing his contacts.
Sep 28, 2020 8:49 am (IST)
Jordan Reopens Trade Gateway with Syria After Month-long COVID Closure | Jordan resumed its land border traffic with Syria, following a more than month-long closure, after applying new rules to prevent truck drivers spreading the novel coronavirus into the kingdom, officials and businessmen said. They said authorities imposed back-to-back handling of goods to ensure Syrian, Lebanese truck drivers and others entering the kingdom maintain a social distance from Jordanian customs officials.
Sep 28, 2020 8:34 am (IST)
South Korea Confirms Lowest Cases Since August | South Korea on Monday reported 50 new coronavirus cases, the lowest since 11 August, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said. Of the new cases, 40 were domestic and 10 imported. The numbers were the lowest since a new wave of outbreaks emerged from a church whose members attended a large political rally in Seoul on 15 August, KDCA data showed.
On Satuday, Poonawalla had asked if the Centre had Rs 80,000 crore available with it over next one year to distribute vaccine to Indians.
Sep 28, 2020 8:19 am (IST)
Prepare Plan to Make People Follow Covid Protocols: Gehlot to Officials | Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot directed officials to prepare a detailed action plan to run a large-scale public movement to make people aware about following COVID-19 protocols, including wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.
Sep 28, 2020 8:11 am (IST)
'Covid-19 Death Toll Won't Be Available for Years': Mexico Health Official | Mexico’s top coronavirus official said that definitive data on the country’s death toll from Covid-19 wont be available for a couple of years, AP reports. The statement by Assistant Health Secretary Hugo López-Gatell is likely to revive debate about Mexicos death toll, currently at 76,430, the fourth-highest in the world.
Sep 28, 2020 8:05 am (IST)
British PM Boris Johnson Hails India's Vaccine Efforts in his UN General Assembly Address | British Prime Minister Boris Johnson made a special reference to India's role in the manufacture and access to one of the most promising coronavirus vaccine candidates currently undergoing trials during his address to the United Nations (UN) General Assembly.
Sep 28, 2020 7:55 am (IST)
WATCH | Thousands of Essential Workers In China Injected With Unproven Covid-19 Vaccines
Sep 28, 2020 7:45 am (IST)
60 More Fatalities Push West Bengal's Covid-19 Toll to 4,781 | West Bengal reported 60 more COVID-19 fatalities, pushing the death toll to 4,781, while the coronavirus tally jumped to 2,47,425 with 3,185 fresh cases, the health department said in a bulletin. Since Saturday, 2,946 people have recovered from the disease, taking the discharge rate to 87.67 per cent, it said. So far, 2,16,921 people have been cured.
Sep 28, 2020 7:38 am (IST)
Northern Britain and London Might Face New Lockdown Amid Rising Cases | The UK government is planning to impose a total social lockdown across most of northern England and potentially London, to combat a second coronavirus wave, the Times reports. Under the new lockdown measures being considered, all pubs, restaurants and bars would be ordered to shut for two weeks initially, the report said.
Sep 28, 2020 7:36 am (IST)
Global Death Toll Passes 9,96,000 | There are currently 996,084 deaths confirmed on the Johns Hopkins University tracker, just under 4,000 away from the devastating milestone of 1 million people who have lost their lives in the nine months of the pandemic so far. The true toll is likely already over 1 Million, however, due to differing definitions, time lags and suspected underreporting in some countries.
Sep 28, 2020 7:27 am (IST)
New Zealand Reports Zero New Coronavirus Cases | New Zealand reported no new cases of Covid-19, health officials said. There are 55 active cases of the virus in New Zealand, 28 of them imported in travelers returning from overseas, all of whom are staying at government-run isolation facilities.
Union Minister Harsh Vardhan also spoke about his government’s commitment to increase spending on health by raising the same from 1.15 to 2.5 % of GDP by 2025.
Sep 28, 2020 7:19 am (IST)
India's total recoveries cross 50 lakh- mark. The last 10 lakh recoveries were added in just 11 days, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
Sep 28, 2020 7:17 am (IST)
Travel Between New Zealand and Some States of Australia is Possible Before the End of the Year | Travel between New Zealand and some states of Australia is possible before the end of the year, New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday. With the virus largely contained in New Zealand, and as cases continue to decline in Australian regions, talks of a travel bubble with some states have been revived.
Sep 28, 2020 7:13 am (IST)
US Reports 853 New Covid-19 Deaths, Taking Total to 204,033 | The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Sunday reported 7,059,087 total COVID-19 cases, an increase of 49,871 infections from its previous count, and said the nation's death toll had risen by 853 to 204,033.
A medical worker in personal protective equipment plays with a child of woman recovering inside a quarantine centre for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patients amidst the spread of the disease at an indoor sports complex in New Delhi. (Reuters)
The United States has the highest death toll with more than 200,000 fatalities followed by Brazil, India, Mexico and Britain. The health ministry data so far puts the death toll in India at 94,503, with 59.92 lakh cases. The case tally in India is the second highest in the world, only after the US.
The COVID-19 case fatality rate was recorded at 1.58 per cent. India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and it went past 50 lakh on September 16. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative total of 7,12,57,836 samples have been tested up to September 26 with 9,87,861 samples being tested on Saturday.
Total 94,503 deaths reported so far in the country includes 35,191 from Maharashtra, followed by 9,233 from Tamil Nadu, 8,503 from Karnataka, 5,663 from Andhra Pradesh, 5,517 from Uttar Pradesh, 5,193 from Delhi, 4,721 from West Bengal, 3,406 from Gujarat, 3,188 from Punjab and 2,181 from Madhya Pradesh.
The Health Ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities. "Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.