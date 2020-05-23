Coronavirus LIVE Updates: 6,654 Cases Recorded in Last 24 Hours as India Sees Another Record Rise; Tamil Nadu Allows Salons to Open Except in Chennai

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: The Covid-19 pandemic in India grew by the highest number yet on Friday when as many as 6,654 cases were detected across the country. The total number of coronavirus patients in India increased to 1,25,101, while the death toll climbed to 3,720.
May 23, 2020 9:39 am (IST)

Rajasthan Reports 48 Fresh Cases | Rajasthan reports 48 fresh positive cases of COVID-19 and two deaths till 9 am. Total number of positive cases rise to 6,542 and 155 deaths, while active cases hike to 2,695, announced State Health Department.
May 23, 2020 9:39 am (IST)
Rajasthan Reports 48 Fresh Cases | Rajasthan reports 48 fresh positive cases of COVID-19 and two deaths till 9 am. Total number of positive cases rise to 6,542 and 155 deaths, while active cases hike to 2,695, announced State Health Department.
May 23, 2020 9:35 am (IST)
Belagavi-Bengaluru tri-weekly special train started its maiden run at 8 am with 99 passengers on-board at Belagavi Railway Station.
May 23, 2020 9:29 am (IST)
Karnataka Announces Guidelines for Passengers' Quarantine
Incoming domestic flight passenger from Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Delhi, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Delhi & Madhya Pradesh will undergo 7 day institutional Quarantine followed by home quarantine.
Beauty Parlours, Salons to Open Across Tamil Nadu Barring Chennai | The Tamil Nadu government announced that salons and beauty parlours can be opened in the state barring Chennai.
May 23, 2020 9:18 am (IST)
Four More Mumbai Returnees Test Positive in Himachal Pradesh | Four more people who returned from Mumbai tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Mandi district, taking the number of cases in Himachal Pradesh to 173, a health official said.
May 23, 2020 9:14 am (IST)
India Sees Another Record Rise With 6,654 Fresh Cases
May 23, 2020 9:07 am (IST)
With 6,654 Fresh Cases, India's Covid-19 Tally Reaches 1,25,101 | In the last 24 hours, 6,654 fresh cases have been recorded across India, taking the total tally to 1,25,101. Of which active cases are 69,597, cured patients are 51,783 and 3,720 succumbed to the infection.
May 23, 2020 8:59 am (IST)
A research scientist working inside a laboratory of India's Serum Institute, the world's largest maker of vaccines, which is working on vaccines against the coronavirus disease in Pune, India.
May 23, 2020 8:54 am (IST)
Bihar Govt to Provide Jobs to All Migrant Workers Returning to State: CM | Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar said that all the migrant workers who have returned to the state will be provided employment. Labourers returning from Delhi back to Bihar have topped the list of migrants who tested COVID-19 positive.
May 23, 2020 8:49 am (IST)
Debt and Coronavirus Push Hertz into Bankruptcy Protection | Hertz filed for bankruptcy protection, unable to withstand the coronavirus pandemic that has crippled global travel and with it, the heavily indebted 102-year-old car rental company's business.
May 23, 2020 8:44 am (IST)
Fresh Cases Recorded in Nepal, Tally Reaches To 548 | As many as 32 more COVID-19 cases were reported in Nepal in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases in the country to 548, said the Nepal Health Ministry.
May 23, 2020 8:41 am (IST)
All passengers coming to Jammu and Kashmir by air/rail will be kept in institutional quarantine for 14 days and will be tested for COVID-19, announces J&K Government.
May 23, 2020 8:36 am (IST)
China Reports No New Cases on May 22 | China reported no new cases of the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours for the first time ever since the pandemic began in the central city of Wuhan late last year.
May 23, 2020 8:31 am (IST)
Dehradun Airport, Uttarakhand is all set for the resumption of domestic air travel from May 25. Airport Director, DK Gautam says, "Arrangements like sensor-operated sanitizer dispensers and social distancing markers already in place. We'll give a safe and comfortable experience for passengers."
May 23, 2020 8:27 am (IST)
Three Employees of Cadila Pharma Die of Covid-19 in Gujarat | Gujarat-based pharma major Cadila Pharmaceuticals said three of its employees have died of Covid-19. They were among 35 company employees who tested positive earlier this month.
May 23, 2020 8:24 am (IST)
May 23, 2020 8:17 am (IST)
Bombay High Court Comes Down Heavily on Lockdown Violators | Nagpur bench of Bombay High Court comes down heavily on people violating lockdown terms and complaining about the police action. In an order passed, the High court asked how educated people who violated lockdown were entitled to any relief. This came in response to a petition which was filed seeking action against the police for excesses against those who stepped out during lockdown.
May 23, 2020 8:10 am (IST)
Brazil Surpasses Russia in Confirmed Virus Cases | Brazil reported more than 3,30,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, surpassing Russia to become the nation with the second-highest number of infections, behind only the US, as per Johns Hopkins University.
May 23, 2020 8:05 am (IST)
Healthcare Workers Hold Protest Against New Quarantine Guidelines | Healthcare workers at several central and city government hospitals sported black armbands to protest the government's decision to end the need for their quarantine after COVID-19 duty unless there has been any form of high-risk exposure.
May 23, 2020 7:59 am (IST)
AIIMS Mess Worker Dies of COVID-19, Say Resident Doctors | A mess worker at AIIMS-Delhi died of COVID-19, the Resident Doctors Association said, alleging he died because the hostel administration did not take precautionary measures as demanded by it more than a month ago.
May 23, 2020 7:54 am (IST)
ICMR Issues Revised Advisory on Use of Hydroxychloroquine| A revised government advisory recommended use of hydroxychloroquine as a preventive medication for asymptomatic healthcare workers working in non-COVID-19 hospitals, frontline staff on surveillance duty in containment zones and paramilitary/police personnel involved in coronavirus infection-related activities.
May 23, 2020 7:50 am (IST)
Virtual Graduation Ceremony for Indian Students in US | Thousands of Indian students, along with their friends and family across the US and India attended a one-of-its-kind virtual graduation ceremony for the class of 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic.
May 23, 2020 7:43 am (IST)
US Plans Massive Coronavirus Vaccine Testing Effort to Meet Year-end Deadline | The United States plans a massive testing effort involving more than 100,000 volunteers and a half dozen or so of the most promising vaccine candidates in an effort to deliver a safe and effective one by the end of 2020, reports Reuters.
May 23, 2020 7:39 am (IST)
Mumbai Private Labs Asked to Give COVID Test Results Within 24 Hours | In view of the delay in giving test results, the BMC commissioner has directed all the private labs to upload accurate results on ICMR website within 24 hours of collecting samples.
May 23, 2020 7:35 am (IST)
Manipur Sets Up Separate Quarantine for Transgenders | Manipur State Government has set up a dedicated quarantine centre for transgenders, in Takyelpat area of Imphal West. It can accommodate up tp 24 persons.
May 23, 2020 7:27 am (IST)
Sikkim to Reopen Schools, Colleges From June 15 | "We'll be reopening all schools and colleges from June 15 while classes for Nursery to VIII will not be held. Morning assemblies will not be allowed in the schools to ensure social distancing" Kunga Nima Lepcha, Sikkim Education Minister said.
Ending Quarantine Requirement for Healthcare Workers 'Non-scientific Approach': AIIMS Doctors | The Resident Doctors Association of AIIMS termed the government decision ending the need to quarantine healthcare workers after COVID-19 duty a "non-scientific approach", saying it will prove detrimental for the workers, the patients and the effort to contain the pandemic.
May 23, 2020 7:16 am (IST)
Delhi Police Check Temperatures of Visitors at Okhla Market | Delhi Police are checking temperature using a thermometer gun of people who have arrived to make purchases at the Okhla vegetable market, reports ANI.
May 23, 2020 7:13 am (IST)
A 66-year-old cancer survivor recovers from COVID-19 and was discharged. "As we know that people who have co-morbidities have lower chances of recovery from infection and it is a positive sign, said MLB Bhatt, Vice-Chancellor, KGMU, Lucknow.
The BMC commissioner has also mandated the private labs to complete testing of foreign returned and home quarantined suspects within 14 days of the isolation period. Maharashtra had on Friday 2,940 new coronavirus patients on Friday, the highest one-day spike so far, taking the overall tally in the state to 44,582. Mumbai accounted for 1,751 of the new cases.
With 63 COVID-19 patients dying, 27 of them in Mumbai, the death toll due to the pandemic in the state reached 1,517. On the other hand, 857 patients recovered and were sent home, taking the total number of persons discharged from hospitals to 12,583, said officials.
The central government has meanwhile said lockdowns 1 and 2 managed to avert between 1.4 and 2.9 million coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases and 54,000 deaths, according to government data released by Niti Aayog member Vinod Paul on Friday. At least five different agencies were involved in data analysis, providing a range between 1.4 and 2.9 million cases averted, and between 37,000 and 78,000 deaths averted.
The analysis also showed that much of the outbreak is confined to a limited area. As of May 21, around 80% of the Covid-19 cases were limited to five states, and 90% of the cases were spread largely across 10 states. The states are Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar and Karnataka.
In the cities, about 70% of the cases are confined to just 10 -- Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Ahmadabad, Thane, Pune, Indore, Kolkata, Hyderabad and Aurangabad. The deaths follow the same pattern, with 95% of Covid-19 deaths being reported from 10 states and 70% from 10 cities.
The 10 worst affected states in terms of deaths are Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. And the 10 cities from where maximum deaths are being reported are Mumbai, Ahmadabad, Pune, Delhi, Kolkata, Indore, Thane, Jaipur, Chennai and Surat.