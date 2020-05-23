Coronavirus LIVE Updates: 6,654 Cases Recorded in Last 24 Hours as India Sees Another Record Rise; Tamil Nadu Allows Salons to Open Except in Chennai

Image for representation. (PTI)



The BMC commissioner has also mandated the private labs to complete testing of foreign returned and home quarantined suspects within 14 days of the isolation period. Maharashtra had on Friday 2,940 new coronavirus patients on Friday, the highest one-day spike so far, taking the overall tally in the state to 44,582. Mumbai accounted for 1,751 of the new cases.



With 63 COVID-19 patients dying, 27 of them in Mumbai, the death toll due to the pandemic in the state reached 1,517. On the other hand, 857 patients recovered and were sent home, taking the total number of persons discharged from hospitals to 12,583, said officials.



The central government has meanwhile said lockdowns 1 and 2 managed to avert between 1.4 and 2.9 million coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases and 54,000 deaths, according to government data released by Niti Aayog member Vinod Paul on Friday. At least five different agencies were involved in data analysis, providing a range between 1.4 and 2.9 million cases averted, and between 37,000 and 78,000 deaths averted.



The analysis also showed that much of the outbreak is confined to a limited area. As of May 21, around 80% of the Covid-19 cases were limited to five states, and 90% of the cases were spread largely across 10 states. The states are Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar and Karnataka.



In the cities, about 70% of the cases are confined to just 10 -- Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Ahmadabad, Thane, Pune, Indore, Kolkata, Hyderabad and Aurangabad. The deaths follow the same pattern, with 95% of Covid-19 deaths being reported from 10 states and 70% from 10 cities.



The 10 worst affected states in terms of deaths are Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. And the 10 cities from where maximum deaths are being reported are Mumbai, Ahmadabad, Pune, Delhi, Kolkata, Indore, Thane, Jaipur, Chennai and Surat.