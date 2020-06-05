Coronavirus LIVE Updates: 9,851 Cases, 273 Deaths Recorded in Last 24 Hours in Biggest Daily Increase

A medical official measures the temperature of a passenger using an infrared thermometer, following the outbreak of coronavirus. (PTI Photo)



The Odisha government has announced that it will impose a weekend shutdown in 11 districts to reduce the frequency of people coming out of their homes in June. "It means people will be at their homes for full eight days in the month of June," CM Naveen Patnaik has said.



The government has also imposed a 10-hour night curfew from 7pm to 5am that it said will restrict the people for 300 hours in a month. "It means both weekend shutdown & night curfew will keep people indoors for 17 days in a month, which will help in checking spread of COVID-19 to a great extent," the CM said.



Twenty Delhi Metro staff, staying in Delhi-NCR, have tested positive for COVID-19 till date, sources have said. Many Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) officials have been coming to office or to station premises to ensure smooth resumption of services, whenever the orders come from the government. Twenty Delhi Metro staff, living in Delhi and its neighbouring cities, have tested positive for COVID-19 till date, the sources said.



The total number of cases in Delhi have crossed 25,000 and the state government has warned that private hospitals which do not comply with its direction to reserve 20 per cent beds for coronavirus patients by Friday will be converted into dedicated COVID-19 facilities.



With 1,359 more people testing positive, the total number of coronavirus cases climbed to 25,004. Twenty-two deaths were also reported on Thursday as the toll reached 650.



India's tally of coronavirus cases had crossed 2.16 lakh on Thursday after a record number of 9,304 people tested positive for the deadly virus infection in the last 24 hours. The total cases in the country stood at 2,16,919, including 6,075 deaths, Union Health Ministry data shows.



Maharashtra - the state with the highest number of COVID-19 cases in India - reported the highest single-day spike in coronavirus deaths on Wednesday with 122 fatalities, taking the total number of deaths in the state to 2,587. The total number of positive cases in the state now stands at 74,860. 2,560 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Maharashtra on Wednesday, of which 1,276 cases were reported in Mumbai.