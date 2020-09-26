INDIA

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Global Toll Nears 1 Mn, WHO Warns on Million More Deaths Without United Action

News18.com | September 26, 2020, 8:40 AM IST
Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Covid-19 is highly likely to kill more than two million people without relentless global action to combat the disease, the World Health Organization has warned. As the one million death toll looms in a pandemic that has shaken the planet, the WHO said the prospect of another million deaths was not unimaginable if countries and individuals do not come together to tackle the crisis.

The WHO’s warning came as the United States crossed seven million confirmed coronavirus cases. The figure of 7,005,746 cases confirmed by tests is the highest in the world, with India second at 5.8 million cases and Brazil third with 4.7 million. According to the John Hopkins University tracker, 203,240 people have also died from Covid-19 in the US, which is also a global high.
Sep 26, 2020 8:36 am (IST)

Mask etiquette for Care-Givers

Sep 26, 2020 8:27 am (IST)

CRUX FILES | Veteran Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam Passes Away At 74 Due To COVID-19​

Famed playback singer and Padma awardee SP Balasubrahmanyam, lost his battle against COVID-19 and passed away on September 25.

Sep 26, 2020 8:14 am (IST)

READ | 'WHO Backed China for Emergency Use of Covid-19 Experimental Vaccines as Early as in June'

According to Zheng, the commission proposed the emergency use of the vaccines in mid-June to protect people in high-risk occupations such as frontline health workers, border officials and overseas…

Sep 26, 2020 7:57 am (IST)

READ | KEM Hospital, First in Mumbai, to Start Human Trial of Oxford's Covishield Vaccine

KEM is the first hospital in Mumbai where human trials of the vaccine, being manufactured in the country by Pune-based Serum Institute of India, will begin on Saturday.

Sep 26, 2020 7:44 am (IST)

Global Deaths May Hit 2M Before Vaccine: WHO | The World Health Organization (WHO) warned that the global coronavirus death toll could hit two million before an effective vaccine is widely used. WHO emergencies head Mike Ryan said that the figure could be even higher without concerted international action. The number of Covid-19 deaths is fast approaching one million - nine months after the outbreak started in China. 

Sep 26, 2020 7:30 am (IST)

Odisha MLAs to be Tested for Virus | Around 900 people including MLAs of the State Assembly will be tested for Covid-19, during the next three days: Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation Commissioner Prem Chandra Choudhary.

Sep 26, 2020 7:26 am (IST)

Determined to Host Tokyo Olympics: PM | Japan is determined to host the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games as proof that humanity has defeated the Covid-19 pandemic. I will continue to spare no effort in order to welcome you to games that are safe and secure: Japan Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga at the 75th UNGA.

Sep 26, 2020 7:23 am (IST)

Update | 15 new Covid-19 cases reported in Andaman and Nicobar, taking the total number of cases to 3,759; death toll stands at 52. Total 3,528 patients have recovered so far and there are 179 active cases: Andaman and Nicobar Administration.

Sep 26, 2020 7:21 am (IST)

Update | 56 new Covid-19 cases and two deaths reported in Ladakh; 78 patients cured and discharged: Department of Information & Public Relations, Ladakh. 

Sep 26, 2020 7:14 am (IST)

US Tops 7M Cases | The United States crossed seven million confirmed coronavirus cases, according to a running tally by Johns Hopkins University. The figure of 70,05,746 cases confirmed by tests is the highest in the world, with India second at 5.8 million cases and Brazil third with 4.7 million. According to the tracker, 2,03,240 people have also died from Covid-19 in the US, which is also a global high.

A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for Covid-19 at a facility erected to screen people in Ahmedabad, on September 22, 2020. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)

"One million is a terrible number and we need to reflect on that before we start considering a second million," the WHO's emergencies director Michael Ryan told a virtual news conference, when asked if it was unthinkable that two million people could die in the pandemic before a vaccine comes around.

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 984,000 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP. Nearly 32.3 million cases of the disease have been registered.

Forty vaccine candidates are in the various stages of being tested on humans. A further 149 are being developed in the lab. However, nine in 10 vaccine candidates typically fail. WHO figures showed Europe was on course Friday to surpass the 66,277 number of daily cases record set last Saturday.

The UN health agency's Covid-19 technical lead Maria Van Kerkhove said the surge in infections registered across several European countries was partly due to better surveillance However, "what is worrying to us is an increase in hospitalisation and an increase in bed occupancy," she said.

