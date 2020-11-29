Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Covid-19 Deaths Hit New Daily Record in Greece; UK Testing Error Wrongly Tells 1,300 People They Have Virus

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Greece reported 121 coronavirus-related deaths on Saturday, a daily record, with hospitals in the north of the country under pressure as intensive care beds fill up with Covid-19 patients. Health authorities reported 1,747 COVID-19 cases on Saturday, bringing the total since the first case was detected in February to 103,034. The death toll stands at 2,223. "This year's Christmas will be very different," Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who visited front line workers in northern Greece on Saturday, told a local radio station. Authorities have a nationwide lockdown in place until Dec. 7, with repeated appeals to a fatigued public to conform to distancing regulations. "I really ask for some more patience and one more effort ahead of Christmas," Mitsotakis said. A two-month lockdown in March helped contain the spread of infections but a renewed spike since October prompted new restrictions.Meanwhile, over 1,300 people in Britain were inaccurately informed they were infected with coronavirus after a laboratory error at the government's NHS Test and Trace system, the Department of Health and Social Care told Reuters on Saturday. "NHS Test and Trace has contacted 1,311 individuals who were incorrectly told that the result of COVID-19 tests, taken between Nov. 19 and Nov. 23, were positive. An issue with a batch of testing chemicals meant their test results were void," a department spokesman said in an emailed statement. "Swift action was taken to notify those affected and they have been asked to take another test, and to continue to self-isolate if they have symptoms."