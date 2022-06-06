Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India's Weekly Cases Touch 25,000; 10 States Including Maha & Kerala Reporting Surge in Infections

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India is set to record over 25,000 weekly Covid cases, which is the highest seven-day tally in three months and around 45 percent higher than the tally in the previous seven days. However, the death tally continued to remain low.

The country is expected to record more than 25,300 new cases between May 30 and June 5, with the maximum cases in Kerala and Maharashtra. Meanwhile, 10 states reported a surge of Covid cases. Previously, the weekly cases were recorded between March 7-13.

India on Sunday had logged 4,270 new coronavirus infections, while the daily positivity rate was recorded above one per cent after 34 days. The active cases rose to 24,052 and the death toll climbed to 5,24,692 with 15 fresh fatalities.

Here are the Covid updates from across the country:

– Ten states including Kerala, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and others have reported a rise in weekly cases.

– Maharashtra on Sunday reported 1,494 fresh cases, including 961 in Mumbai, and one fatality due to the infection.

– Maharashtra has reintroduced compulsory masking in public, except in open spaces, due to a surge in the covid cases in the last few days.

– Delhi on Sunday logged 343 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 1.91 per cent while no new death was reported due to the viral disease, according to data shared by the city health department.

– Maharashtra environment and tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray said the state could be witnessing the fourth wave of Covid-19 and urged people not to panic.

– Karnataka on Sunday reported 301 fresh COVID-19 infections and one fatality, the State Health department said. The infections include 291 in Bengaluru Urban district, three in Mysuru, and two in Dakshina Kannada.

– Shah Rukh Khan on Sunday tested positive for Covid-19, sources confirmed to CNN-News18. Last month, Akshay Kumar had tested positive for Covid and on Saturday, news of Kartik Aaryan and Aditya Roy Kapur testing positive for Covid-19 made the headlines.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.