Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Delhi Containment Zones to Rise After Remapping, WHO Looks at 12-18 Month Vaccine Window

The number of COVID-19 containment zones in Delhi will increase in the coming days after a re-mapping of such areas as authorities have decided to divide them into micro clusters for better surveillance and contact-tracing, officials said on Friday. In Northwest district, where the exercise has been concluded, there has been a rise in the number of containment zones from 21 to 28, an official said.
As on Friday, there are 280 COVID-19 containment zones in the city. According to a revised COVID-19 response plan issued by the Delhi government, the re-mapping of the containment zones should be completed by June 30. Union Home Minister Amit Shah had recently advised the Delhi government to implement the containment strategy recommended by the V K Paul Committee.
Read More
Jun 27, 2020 8:10 am (IST)
Doctors at Delhi Hospital to go on Strike | Doctors and paramedical staff of Delhi's Hindu Rao hospital will go on strike from 10 am onwards. Doctors say the hospital is turning into a dedicated COVID care facility without any notice to them. They demand timely payment of salaries, proper PPEs, saftey gear, installation of ACs, provision of meals, etc.
Jun 27, 2020 8:03 am (IST)
Reporter at Trump's Tulsa Rally Tests Positive | A journalist who attended President Donald Trump's rally in Tulsa last week has says he has tested positive for Covid-19. He was inside the rally for about 6 hours at the BOK Center and that he wore a mask and mostly practised social distancing, except for when he went to the concourse to get a snack. He said he was never close to the president. Six of Trump's campaign staffers and two members of the Secret Service working in advance of the Oklahoma rally also have tested positive for Covid-19.
Jun 27, 2020 7:52 am (IST)
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant says, we are getting cases from all across the state. We will have to say there is community transmission, we have to accept it.
Jun 27, 2020 7:49 am (IST)
Bihar Tally Rises to 8,678 | Bihar registers 190 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the Covid-19 count in the state to 8,678. The state now has 1,953 active Covid-19 cases in 38 districts. While 6,669 patients have recovered from the disease in Bihar, 56 people have died of it. The number of samples tested for the disease in the state till date is 1,89,643, say officials, adding that the testing capacity has been constantly augmented.
Jun 27, 2020 7:44 am (IST)
Mainland China Reports 21 New Cases | Chinese health authority say it received reports of 21 newly confirmed Covid-19 cases on the Chinese mainland, including 17 domestically transmitted and four imported ones. All the domestically transmitted cases have been reported in Beijing, says the National Health Commission in its daily report. No deaths related to the disease have been reported.
Jun 27, 2020 7:40 am (IST)
Jharkhand Extends Lockdown Till July 31 | The Jharkhand government extends lockdown in the state till July 31 to contain the spread of Covid-19. The extension order shall come into force with immediate effect, says Chief Secretary Sukhdev Singh, adding that the movement of individuals shall continue to remain prohibited between 9 pm and 5 am. Interstate and intrastate bus services, hotels, lodges, inns and dine-in restaurants will not be in operation during this period. Spas, salons and barber shops will also continue to remain closed till July-end.
In Northwest district, where the exercise has been concluded, there has been a rise in the number of containment zones from 21 to 28, an official said.
Jun 27, 2020 7:24 am (IST)
Nearly 1,000 New Cases in Telangana | 985 Covid-19 new cases, 78 discharged and 7 fresh deaths have been reported in Telangana. Total number of cases in the state is now at 12,349, including 7,436 active cases, 4,766 discharged and 237 deaths: State Health Department.
Jun 27, 2020 7:19 am (IST)
Assam Tally Nears 7,000-mark | 273 new Covid-19 cases have been reported in Assam, taking the total number of cases in the state is to 6,919, including 4,247 discharged, 2,660 active cases and 9 deaths: Himanta Biswa Sarma, State Health Minister.
Jun 27, 2020 7:17 am (IST)
WHO to Raise $31.3 Billion for Therapeutics, Vaccines | The World Health Organization (WHO) says it needs $31.3 billion for therapeutics, vaccines and diagnostics for Covid-19 over the next 12 months, including two billion doses of vaccines. The money will go to the Access to Covid-19 Tools Accelerator, or ACT-Accelerator, a global collaboration initiated in April to accelerate development, production, and equitable access to Covid-19 tests, treatments, and vaccines. Some $3.4 billion has been contributed so far, resulting in a funding gap of $27.9 billion, of which $13.7 billion of the remaining gap is urgently needed. It plans to scale up delivery of 500 million tests and 245 million courses of treatments to low- and middle-income countries (LMICs) by mid-2021, as well as two billion vaccine doses, of which one billion to be purchased for LMICs, by the end of 2021.
A medical worker collects a sample from a woman at a school turned into a centre to conduct tests for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), amidst its spread in New Delhi. (Reuters)
The total number of coronavirus cases in Delhi have surged to 73,780, according to the data released by ministry of health and family welfare. According to the statistics presented by the government, the rise in active cases in the capital has become stable while the mortality rate due to the disease has become flat.
With 17,296 COVID-19 cases, India had on Friday recorded the highest one-day increase continuing a grim trend this month during which it has registered about 60 per cent of the total of nearly five lakh infections. As Maharashtra, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh recorded the highest daily jump, it was for the seventh day in a row that the coronavirus cases galloped by over 14,000.
The cases spiked by 5,024 in Maharashtra and it was 3,645 in Tamil Nadu while AP and West Bengal witnessed a jump of 605 and 542 infections respectively.
The country has so far reported 4,90,401 coronavirus cases after the number of infections rose by 17,296 while the death toll also crossed the 15,000-mark with 407 new fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data. The death count now stood at 15,301, it said.