Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Delhi Containment Zones to Rise After Remapping, WHO Looks at 12-18 Month Vaccine Window

A medical worker collects a sample from a woman at a school turned into a centre to conduct tests for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), amidst its spread in New Delhi. (Reuters)



The total number of coronavirus cases in Delhi have surged to 73,780, according to the data released by ministry of health and family welfare. According to the statistics presented by the government, the rise in active cases in the capital has become stable while the mortality rate due to the disease has become flat.



With 17,296 COVID-19 cases, India had on Friday recorded the highest one-day increase continuing a grim trend this month during which it has registered about 60 per cent of the total of nearly five lakh infections. As Maharashtra, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh recorded the highest daily jump, it was for the seventh day in a row that the coronavirus cases galloped by over 14,000.



The cases spiked by 5,024 in Maharashtra and it was 3,645 in Tamil Nadu while AP and West Bengal witnessed a jump of 605 and 542 infections respectively.



The country has so far reported 4,90,401 coronavirus cases after the number of infections rose by 17,296 while the death toll also crossed the 15,000-mark with 407 new fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data. The death count now stood at 15,301, it said.