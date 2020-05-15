Coronavirus LIVE Updates: 3,967 New Cases in Last 24 Hours as Tally Nears 82,000, Death Toll Rises to 2,649

Coronavirus Pandemic LIVE Updates: The number of coronavirus cases in India soared to 81,970 as 3,967 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours, the union health ministry said on Friday. The overall death toll has risen to 2.649 as 100 more patients died in the last one day.
The Maharashtra government is in favour of extending the lockdown in cities like Mumbai, Pune, Malegaon and Aurangabad, which fall in the red zone category, till May 31, but will leave a final decision on the Centre. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, sources told News18, has also asked the state administration to submit a report on what activities can be allowed outside containment zones in cities that fall in the red zone.
May 15, 2020 9:13 am (IST)
India Crosses 80,000-mark in Covid-19 Cases | India has recorded a total of 81,970 coronvirus cases so far. According to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare updated in the morning, there are 51,401 active cases in the country, while 27,919 patients have been cured and discharged. So far, 2,649 patients have succumbed to the infection, while one migrated.
The same testing technique would also be used for monitoring in green zones districts which have reported no cases till now or in the last 21 days, the Union Health ministry said while issuing 'Guidelines for RT-PCR based pooled sampling for migrants/returnees from abroad/green zones' on Thursday.
May 15, 2020 8:52 am (IST)
Cabin Crew Attire to Have Face Shield, Gown and Mask Post Lockdown | Cabin crew members of Indian airlines will have personal protective equipment (PPE) like face shields, gowns and masks as part of their attire on commercial passenger flights when they resume operations, industry sources said. India is under a lockdown since March 25 to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, and all scheduled commercial passenger flights remain suspended. Airlines such as IndiGo, Air India, Vistara and AirAsia India have decided to go with the new attire to ensure safety of cabin crew members as they are in close proximity to passengers during flights, the sources said.
May 15, 2020 8:43 am (IST)
Maharashtra Govt in Favour of Extending Lockdown in Red Zone Area Till May 31 | Maharashtra government is in favour to extend lockdown in red zone areas like Mumbai MMR, Pune Municipal Corporation, Aurangabad, Malegaon, Solapur till May 31. The final decision by the state government is yet not taken. The state government is likely to suggest the same to the Centre. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had told the Chief Ministers that the states should submit their suggestions about graded opening of lockdown to the Centre by May 15.
May 15, 2020 8:38 am (IST)
Around 700 Indian Nationals Expected To Embark from Maldives Today | INS Jalashwa berthed alongside Maldives Ports Ltd in the early hours today. Immigration/Check-in activities have commenced at Velana International Airport for embarking the Indian Navy ship. Approximately 700 Indian nationals are expected to embark today as a part of Operation 'Samudra Setu'. Indian Navy launched Operation 'Samudra Setu' as a part of national effort to repatriate Indian nationals stranded in the Maldives due to the Covid-19 chaos.
Srinagar Airport Gears up to Resume Domestic Flights Soon | Keeping social distancing in mind, Srinagar airport has made necessary arrangements to follow the norms as the airport has geared up to resume domestic flight soon. (Image: News18)
May 15, 2020 8:24 am (IST)
Covid-19 Death Toll in US Reaches 85,813 | At least 1,754 people died from the coronavirus in the US in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of deaths to 85,813, according to Johns Hopkins University. The country has now confirmed a total of 1,416,528 Covid-19 cases.
May 15, 2020 8:20 am (IST)
Covid-19 Cases in Chinese Mainland Fall Below 100 | The number of Covid-19 patients in Chinese mainland falls below 100 to 91 today, reports Global Times.
May 15, 2020 8:15 am (IST)
Bihar Reports 999 Covid-19 Cases | At least 46 people tested positive for Covid-19 in Bihar yesterday, taking the states tally to 999, short of the four-digit-mark by a whisker, a senior official said.
A migrant worker said that they had been waiting for two months for government's help, and they cannot wait any longer as all their daily essentials have been exhausted.
May 15, 2020 8:02 am (IST)
US Senator Unveils 18-point Plan to Hold China Accountable for Coronavirus Outbreak | A top US senator has unveiled an 18-point plan, including enhancing military ties with India, to hold the Chinese government accountable for its "lies, deception, and cover-ups" that ultimately led to the global Covid-19 pandemic. The prominent suggestions are moving manufacturing chain from China and deepening military-strategic ties India, Vietnam and Taiwan.
May 15, 2020 7:59 am (IST)
Stranded migrant workers have reached Delhi-Ghazipur border to return to their homes in different parts of Uttar Pradesh, amid coronavirus lockdown.
Delhi: Migrant workers reach Delhi-Ghazipur border to return to their homes in different parts of Uttar Pradesh. One of them,Rita,says "My home is in Hardoi. My landlord has kicked me out as I couldn't pay rent. My children are small but there's no other option but to walk home."
One More Tests Covid-19 Positive in Himachal Pradesh | One more person tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur district yesterday, taking the tally in the district to seven, Deputy Commissioner Hairkesh Meena said. A 55-year-old man from Siri village in Sujanpur revenue sub division has tested positive, he said. He is a primary contact of his 50-year-old brother-in-law from Bajrol area who is under treatment at RCH in Bhota for the disease, Meena said. With this, the total number of positive cases in the district has risen to seven, he said.
some of the needs of an economy facing this lockdown can in fact be met by liquidity and risk reduction. The government appears to have recognised this.
May 15, 2020 7:43 am (IST)
Covid-19 Impact on Idol Markers in Kolkata | Idol makers at Kumartuli, the renowned idol-making hub in Kolkata, say they are expecting a huge loss in the coming days as the entire idol-making business has come to a halt due to coronavirus lockdown.
There is lack of raw material & labourers. Durga Puja organisers from abroad had selected idols that were to be sent but now due to this pandemic they aren't saying anything. There is uncertainty about this year's puja even in the state. We are worried: Subol Pal, an artist.
Wuhan Testing its all 10 Million Residents for Covid-19 | China's Wuhan is expanding testing for the coronavirus from 3 million to all residents, which will enhance detection of asymptomatic people in the city of 10 million.
#Wuhan, C China's #Hubei, is expanding testing for the #coronavirus from 3 million to all residents, which will enhance detection of asymptomatic people in the city of 10 million, which was first struck by #COVID19 in the country, and is now gradually resuming work and production
Maharashtra Govt Likely to Suggest Centre Lockdown Extension in Red Zone Areas | Maharashtra government is likely to suggest the Centre to extend Covid-19 lockdown in red zone areas. State government is also likely to suggest reopening of RTOs, registry offices by Monday, for generating more revenue. The Maharashtra government may also demand the Centre for more Shramik trains to transport migrant labourers back to their native states. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had told the Chief Ministers that the states should submit their suggestions about graded opening of lockdown to the Centre by May 15.
May 15, 2020 7:26 am (IST)
4 Trains to Ferry Registered Bihar Migrants Home from Greater Noida on May 16 | Four trains will run for Bihar from Greater Noida on Saturday to ferry migrant workers and labourers who have registered themselves with the Uttar Pradesh government home, the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration said yesterday. The announcement was made after a high-level meeting attended by District Magistrate Suhas L Y, Police Commissioner Alok Singh, Nodal officer for Covid-19 response Narendra Bhooshan and Government Railway Police (GRP) officials. Two of the trains would leave from the Dadri railway station to Aurangabad and Sasaram, while the other two from the Dankaur railway station to Buxar and Siwan, the administration said.
May 15, 2020 7:20 am (IST)
The first special train to Kerala from Delhi reached Thiruvananthapuram Railway Station with 602 passengers, today.
First special train to Kerala from Delhi reached Thiruvananthapuram Railway Station with 602 passengers, today. The passengers were screened after they reached the railway station. #COVID19
Part of Gilead's Coronavirus Drug Donation Allocated to Japan | Japan has begun treating severely ill Covid-19 patients with Gilead Sciences Inc's coronavirus drug remdesivir, days after granting emergency approval to the medication the company is supplying as part of its pledged donation. Japan's approval a week ago of remdesivir as a treatment for Covid-19 followed the US Food and Drug Administration's emergency authorisation of the antiviral drug on May 1, reports Reuters.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday announced the launch of 'one nation one ration card' as part of the second tranche of her economic package to benefit migrant labourers who are currently either stranded outside their states due to the lockdown or have no access to fair price shops where they are registered.
May 15, 2020 7:13 am (IST)
Trump Rules Out Renegotiating Trade Deal with China | US President Donald Trump has ruled out renegotiating the trade deal with China and expressed disappointment over Beijing's handling of the coronavirus outbreak, which has spread across the world killing over 3,00,000 people, including 80,000 in America. The US and China in the beginning of the year signed Phase-1 of a trade deal, ending a bitter two-year tariff war that had rattled the global economy. "The Chinese said somewhere that they would like to renegotiate the (trade) deal. We are not going to renegotiate," Trump told Fox Business News yesterday. The United States has repeatedly asked China to allow the international community to go into the laboratory in Wuhan for investigation on emergence of coronavirus.
May 15, 2020 7:09 am (IST)
Global Covid-19 Death Toll Crosses 3 Lakh-mark | The global death toll due to coronavirus has crossed 3 lakh mark, while United States has recorded 1,754 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours, according to Johns Hopkins.
Vaijapur is a part of the Aurangabad district, which till May 11, had reported 602 cases and 14 deaths. (PTI photo)
The government is also looking to redraw zonal details such that within orange zones, if some remote areas or tribal areas have zero cases, movement in that area should be allowed. Maharashtra has been the worst affected state and the number of cases have crossed 25,000 with 975 confirmed deaths due to coronavirus.
The global death toll from the novel coronavirus reached more than 300,000 worldwide, with most deaths in Europe and the United States, since the virus emerged in China late last year, according to an AFP tally of official figures on Thursday at 2030 GMT.
A total of 300,140 people have died across the globe from 4,403,714 officially registered cases. The United States has registered the most deaths at 85,194 followed by Britain with 33,614, Italy at 31,368, France at 27,425 and Spain with 27,321 fatalities.