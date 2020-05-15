Coronavirus LIVE Updates: 3,967 New Cases in Last 24 Hours as Tally Nears 82,000, Death Toll Rises to 2,649

Read More

Coronavirus Pandemic LIVE Updates: The number of coronavirus cases in India soared to 81,970 as 3,967 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours, the union health ministry said on Friday. The overall death toll has risen to 2.649 as 100 more patients died in the last one day.The Maharashtra government is in favour of extending the lockdown in cities like Mumbai, Pune, Malegaon and Aurangabad, which fall in the red zone category, till May 31, but will leave a final decision on the Centre. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, sources told News18, has also asked the state administration to submit a report on what activities can be allowed outside containment zones in cities that fall in the red zone.