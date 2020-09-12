INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #GaneshChaturthi#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Animal Trials of Covid-19 Vaccine Covaxin Successful, Announces Bharat Biotech

News18.com | September 12, 2020, 9:07 AM IST
facebook Twitter skype whatapps

Event Highlights

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Vaccine maker Bharat Biotech has announced that the animal trials of its Covid-19 vaccine candidate Covaxin were successful. It said the results demonstrated the protective efficacy of the vaccine in a live viral challenge model. It said the data from the study on primates substantiates the immunogenicity of the vaccine candidate.

Drug regulator DCGI, meanwhile, has asked the Serum Institute of India to suspend recruitment in its clinical trials of AstraZeneca’s potential Covid-19 vaccine in the country until further orders. VG Somani, the drugs controller general of India, has also asked for increased safety monitoring of those already vaccinated with the experimental vaccine.
Read More
Sep 12, 2020 9:07 am (IST)

Global Cases Top 28.3M | The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 28.3 million, while the deaths have increased to over 9,13,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University. As of Saturday morning, the total number of cases stood at 28,331,121 and the fatalities rose to 9,13,015. The US accounted for the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 64,43,048 and 1,92,968 respectively. India is currently in the second place in terms of cases at 45,62,414, while the country's death toll stood at 76,271.

Sep 12, 2020 8:56 am (IST)

READ | Focus on Early Identification of Covid-19 Cases, Ramp Up Testing: Centre to NE States

The Centre also urged the north eastern states to effectively monitor patients under home isolation and early hospitalization in case of disease progression to keep the mortality rate to one per cent…

Sep 12, 2020 8:32 am (IST)

READ | DCGI Orders Serum Institute of India to Suspend Recruitment for Oxford Covid-19 Vaccine Trials

Somani also asked the firm to submit clearance from Data and Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) in the UK as well as in India to obtain clearance from his office (DCGI) prior to resumption of future…

Sep 12, 2020 8:21 am (IST)

Corona Facts | What is the age group in which Covid-19 spreads?

Sep 12, 2020 8:10 am (IST)

Update | The total number of Covid-19 cases in Mizoram stands at 1,379 including 589 active cases and 790 discharged: State Government.

Sep 12, 2020 8:00 am (IST)

Below 10.5L Active Cases, Over 36L Recovered | The gap between Recovered Cases and Active Cases is progressively growing wide. More than 3/4 of total cases (more than 36 lakhs) recovered and discharged. Active Cases (less than 10.5 lakhs) only a small proportion (less than 1/4) of total cases. Centre-led Covid-19 management strategies have focused on early detection through widespread, easy and aggressive testing; standardised quality and effective treatment in hospitals and supervised home/facility isolation and reducing mortality: Ministry of Health.

Sep 12, 2020 7:49 am (IST)

Animal Trials Proved Covaxin's Efficacy: Bharat Biotech | Vaccine maker Bharat Biotech announced that the animal trials of its Covid-19 vaccine candidate Covaxin were successful and the results demonstrated the protective efficacy of the vaccine in a live viral challenge model. It said the data from the study on primates substantiate the immunogenicity of the vaccine candidate. According to a detailed statement attached to the tweet, Bharat Biotech developed and assessed the protective efficacy and immunogenicity of an inactivated SARS-CoV-2 vaccine (BBV152) or Covaxin in rhesus macaques (Macaca mulata). Twenty macaques were divided into four groups of five animals each. READ MORE

Sep 12, 2020 7:35 am (IST)

READ | Covid-19 Vaccine: From China to India to UK, Let’s Know Where Coronavirus Research Stands

India’s local vaccine for Covid-19, Covaxin, which is being developed by Bharat Biotech, has also entered Phase 2 clinical trials on September 7.

Sep 12, 2020 7:22 am (IST)

READ | Rivalling Russia, Maharashtra's Coronavirus Tally Crosses 10 Lakh with a Record Daily Spike

Cases in the state, home to financial capital Mumbai, passed 10 lakh as infections have been rising some 20,000 a day recently. If it were a country, the state would now rival Russia for the fourth…

Sep 12, 2020 7:18 am (IST)

Visuals from New Delhi Railway Station as Indian Railways starts 40 pairs of special trains from today.

Sep 12, 2020 7:16 am (IST)

All Lines of Delhi Metro Open | With the resumption of service on Airport Express Line today, all lines of Delhi Metro network are now open. Service will be available from 6 am to 11 PM on all lines: Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC)

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Animal Trials of Covid-19 Vaccine Covaxin Successful, Announces Bharat Biotech
A handout photo shows an employee demonstrating a vial with "Gam-COVID-Vac" vaccine against the coronavirus disease, developed by the Gamaleya National Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, in Russia on August 7, 2020. (Reuters)

The move places further restrictions on the trials, which have already been put on hold by Serum on Thursday after the DCGI had asked the vaccine maker for details on the suspension of trials overseas. Friday's order has been issued after Serum responded to the show-cause notice.

Somani had warned that Serum could face action if it did not offer an explanation for why the trials should not be suspended until patient safety is established, after AstraZeneca decided earlier in the week to pause global trials in the wake of an unexplained illness in a study participant. The DCGI, Serum and AstraZeneca did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

The drugs regulator had given last month Serum approval to run mid- to late-stage clinical trials on the leading COVID-19 vaccine candidate to determine its safety and ability to trigger immune response.

Millions of coronavirus cases may have gone undetected in India earlier this year, a research paper estimates, saying that for every confirmed case in May, there were 82 to 130 infections that were not recorded.

The paper, published in the Indian Journal of Medical Research, estimated that the country had nearly 6.5 million cases as early as May. Total cases stood at more than 180,000 in late May, according to the health ministry.

Infections are growing faster in India than anywhere else in the world, and the health ministry reported another record daily jump of 96,551 new cases on Friday, taking the official total case load to 4.5 million.

The research paper, written by government scientists and other experts and published late on Thursday, said large numbers of cases could have gone under the radar earlier this year because testing was limited to symptomatic patients or states had varying testing rates.

During the period they surveyed, India was conducting around 100,000 tests per day. It has ramped that up to a current more than 1.1 million tests a day.

To determine the range of infections, the researchers looked at the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on May 3 and May 11, and compared it with the number of individuals who displayed coronavirus antibodies during a nationwide survey conducted in May and early June.

The two dates were chosen so that infected individuals would likely display coronavirus antibodies, which start appearing by the end of the first week after the onset of symptoms, the paper said. The overall ratio of people who had been infected with the virus against the number of confirmed cases was then extrapolated to between 82 and 130.

India's COVID-19 fatality rate has so far remained relatively low. The health ministry reported 1,209 new deaths on Friday, taking the overall toll to 76,271.

The research paper's findings were in line with similar surveys conducted by large cities including New Delhi, Mumbai and Pune, which found that a much higher percentage of people were likely infected, compared to the number of confirmed cases.

"India is currently testing 38,285 per million population. Brazil is testing at about double this rate and the U.S., nearly 8.5 times," Dr Rajib Dasgupta, a professor of community medicine at the Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi, told Reuters.

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading