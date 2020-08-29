Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Reports 1,000+ Deaths for 4th Consecutive Day, Total Tally Crosses 34 Lakh With Spike of 76,400 New Cases

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India's Covid-19 case tally has crossed 34 lakh-mark with a spike of 76,472 new cases and 1,021 deaths in the last 24 hours. This is the fourth straight day that the country reported more than 1,000 Covid-19 fatalities. The total count in the country stands at 34,63,973, including 7,52,424 active cases, the health ministry said on Saturday.
Researchers for the first time have identified someone in the United States who was reinfected with the novel coronavirus, according to a study that has not yet been reviewed by outside experts.
Aug 29, 2020 10:14 am (IST)
Weekend lockdown being observed in Prayagraj to curb the spread of Covid-19.
Aug 29, 2020 10:00 am (IST)
Aug 29, 2020 9:57 am (IST)
Aug 29, 2020 9:55 am (IST)
Aug 29, 2020 9:44 am (IST)
Speaker OP Birla said the seating arrangement of all MPS has been done keeping in mind the guidelines issued by the Health Ministry and the protocol of social distancing would be adequately followed.
Aug 29, 2020 8:53 am (IST)
Covid-19 strikes IPL: CSK Seamer, Multiple Staff Members Test Positive | An India T20 specialist is among multiple members of the Chennai Super Kings contingent who have tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the IPL franchise to extend its quarantine period in Dubai and causing upheaval ahead of the event starting September 19. The franchise is yet to issue a formal statement but a league source told PTI that the number of positive cases could be between 10 and 12.
Aug 29, 2020 8:23 am (IST)
No Lockdown in Odisha Cities Conducting JEE NEET Exam | There will be no lockdown or shutdown in force in the cities conducting JEE NEE 2020 Examinations in Odisha from August 30 and September 7 and from September 12 and 14: State Government.
Aug 29, 2020 8:02 am (IST)
Aug 29, 2020 7:30 am (IST)
Search is underway for four convicts who escaped on August 26-27 from Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, Telangana, where they were undergoing treatment for Covid-19.
35 'Made in India' ventilators provided to District Hospital Udhampur under PM-CARES fund for help in treatment of Covid-19 patients in J&K.
Assam's Tally Tops 1 Lakh | With 2,560 fresh infections, Assam's Covid-19 tally crossed the one lakh mark yesterday, while eight more deaths were reported, Minister for Health and Family Welfare Himanta Biswa Sarma said. The state's caseload has reached 1,01,367 and the death toll mounted to 286. The state conducted 40,102 tests during the last 24 hours and the positivity rate is 6.38 per cent, the minister said. So far, the state has tested 21,46,938 samples for Covid-19
The report, published online, describes a 25-year-old man living in Reno, Nevada, who tested positive for the virus in April after showing mild illness. He got sick again in late May and developed more severe COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.
“This study likely represents a clear example of reinfection … reinfections are possible – which we already knew, because immunity is never 100%,” Kristian Anderson, professor of immunology and microbiology at Scripps Research in La Jolla, California, said in an emailed comment.
Cases of presumed reinfection have cropped up in other parts of the world, but questions have arisen about testing accuracy. Earlier this week, University of Hong Kong researchers reported details of a 33-year-old man who had recovered in April from a severe case of COVID-19 and was diagnosed four months later with a different strain of the virus.
Researchers at the University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine and the Nevada State Public Health Laboratory said they were able to show through sophisticated testing that the virus associated with each instance of the Reno man’s infection represented genetically different strains.
They emphasized that reinfection with the virus is probably rare, but said the findings imply that initial exposure to the virus may not result in full immunity for everyone.
“We don’t know at what frequency reinfections occur and how that might change over time,” Anderson said. “Before we have broader studies illuminating these questions, we can’t conclude what a single case of reinfection means for longevity and robustness of COVID-19 immunity and relevance for a future vaccine.”