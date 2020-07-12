Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Delhi Govt Asks Centre to Start Rapid Testing Among High-Risk Groups, Rajasthan to Expand Plasma Therapy

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: The Delhi government has written to the Centre, requesting it to initiate rapid-antigen testing for people falling in high-risk groups in central health facilities in the city. High risk group includes people aged above 60 or having comorbid conditions.
The city government on Wednesday revised its "Covid Response Plan" and said it will now enlist and screen people in high-risk groups (HRGs) for coronavirus through house-to-house surveys in containment zones, buffer zones and areas with isolated cases.”
Read More
Jul 12, 2020 7:48 am (IST)
Israelis Protest Virus Response | Thousands of Israelis demonstrated in downtown Tel Aviv on Saturday, protesting what is widely seen as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's failure to address economic woes brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.
Jul 12, 2020 7:38 am (IST)
Body of Patient Taken for Burial in Auto | Body of a COVID-19 patient taken to a burial ground in an auto-rickshaw from Nizamabad Government Hospital, Telangana. Dr N Rao, Hospital Superintendent says, "Deceased person's relative who works at the hospital asked us for the body. He didn't wait for an ambulance," ANI reports.
Jul 12, 2020 7:30 am (IST)
New Quarantine Regulations in Assam | The Assam government would allow non-symptomatic COVID-19 positive patients to go for home quarantine only if they sign an undertaking agreeing to certain conditions, Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Saturday.
Jul 12, 2020 7:28 am (IST)
'Refused Bed by 3 Hospitals, He Died' | The parents of an 18-year-old man from Kolkata, who was diabetic and tested positive for COVID-19 before his death in a government hospital in Kolkata, on Saturday alleged that he succumbed because of negligence as he was refused a bed by three medical facilities.
Spread over an area of 2.5 square kilometres, Dharavi is one of the world's largest slums. It has a population of 6,50,000.
Jul 12, 2020 7:24 am (IST)
West Bengal's Highest Spike | West Bengal recorded the highest single-day spike of 1,344 COVID-19 cases on Saturday, taking the state's tally to 28,453, while 26 more fatalities pushed the toll to 906, the health department said.
Jul 12, 2020 7:22 am (IST)
Delhi Govt's Appeal to Centre | The Delhi government has written to the Centre, requesting it to initiate rapid-antigen testing for people falling in high-risk groups in central health facilities in the city.
Jul 12, 2020 7:18 am (IST)
Rajasthan Regulations on Interstate Movement | Rajasthan Government issues regulations on inter-state movement of persons, in wake of an upsurge in COVID-19 positive cases in the state. People travelling by road shall be screened at check post to be established on state borders, ANI reports.
Jul 12, 2020 7:17 am (IST)
Coronavirus Cases in Chhatisgarh | Chhattisgarh reported 65 new Covid-19 positive cases on July 11; taking the total number of positive cases to 3,897. The number of active cases stand at 810 and death toll is at 17: State Health Department.
Jul 12, 2020 7:15 am (IST)
Harsh Vardhan Wishes Recovery to Amitabh, Abhishek Bacchan | "My best wishes for a young, brilliant actor with a most charming smile. Take good care of yourself dear Abhishek Bachchan & of your father Amitabh Bachchan ji too. Am sure both of you will bounce back to perfect health soon," said Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan.
Jul 12, 2020 7:14 am (IST)
'Covid Bed Availability' | Arun Varma, an entrepreneur from Hyderabad, Telangana, has developed 'covidbedavailability. in' a software for COVID-19 patients to locate hospitals with bed availability He says,"This solution is designed for government to run their war rooms, control rooms and hospitals," ANI reports.
Jul 12, 2020 7:13 am (IST)
Sero Survey in Odisha | Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC) has initiated COVID-19 sero-surveillance study under Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation from July 11. Dr Jaising, Scientist, RMRC says,"Objective of this study is to estimate the level of community transmission, if any,"ANI reports.
Jul 12, 2020 7:12 am (IST)
IR Touchless Thermal Scanner | A Mumbai based company claims that they have developed 'IR touchless thermal scanner', an infrared wall-mount thermal touchless detector that records body temperature of people, ANI reports.
Jul 12, 2020 7:11 am (IST)
US Sees Record New 66,528 Cases | The United States posted a new daily coronavirus record of 66,528 cases.
FILE - In this Monday, July 6, 2020, file photo, a health worker takes a nasal swab of a person for a COVID-19 test at a hospital in New Delhi. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup, File)
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday, meanwhile, asked officials to expand plasma therapy facilities for COVID-19 patients after getting permission from the ICMR. After encouraging results of plasma therapy at the SMS Hospital in Jaipur, it should be expanded to other hospitals as well, he said in a review meeting on the COVID-19 situation in the state.
For this, Gehlot asked officials to seek necessary permission from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).
The Assam government would allow non-symptomatic COVID-19 positive patients to go for home quarantine only if they sign an undertaking agreeing to certain conditions, Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Saturday.
Such patients have to ensure that their neighbours and housing societies have no objection to their home quarantine, there are no elderly persons in the family and they have a private physician to check their health condition every three hours, he said.
Besides, they need to have a pulse oximeter at home and should be able to reach in personal vehicle to a hospital, in case their condition deteriorates, Sarma told a press conference here.
Two COVID-19 patients died and 535 new cases were reported in Assam on Saturday, taking the tally to 16,071, Sarma said.
India’s tally of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) rose to 820,916 as 27,114 new infections and 519 deaths were reported between Friday and Saturday morning, according to the Union health ministry. The number of Covid-19 cases in the country mounted from seven lakh to eight lakh in just three days with more than 20,000 infections reported every day since July 1.