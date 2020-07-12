Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Delhi Govt Asks Centre to Start Rapid Testing Among High-Risk Groups, Rajasthan to Expand Plasma Therapy

FILE - In this Monday, July 6, 2020, file photo, a health worker takes a nasal swab of a person for a COVID-19 test at a hospital in New Delhi. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup, File)



Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday, meanwhile, asked officials to expand plasma therapy facilities for COVID-19 patients after getting permission from the ICMR. After encouraging results of plasma therapy at the SMS Hospital in Jaipur, it should be expanded to other hospitals as well, he said in a review meeting on the COVID-19 situation in the state.



For this, Gehlot asked officials to seek necessary permission from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).



The Assam government would allow non-symptomatic COVID-19 positive patients to go for home quarantine only if they sign an undertaking agreeing to certain conditions, Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Saturday.



Such patients have to ensure that their neighbours and housing societies have no objection to their home quarantine, there are no elderly persons in the family and they have a private physician to check their health condition every three hours, he said.



Besides, they need to have a pulse oximeter at home and should be able to reach in personal vehicle to a hospital, in case their condition deteriorates, Sarma told a press conference here.



Two COVID-19 patients died and 535 new cases were reported in Assam on Saturday, taking the tally to 16,071, Sarma said.



India’s tally of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) rose to 820,916 as 27,114 new infections and 519 deaths were reported between Friday and Saturday morning, according to the Union health ministry. The number of Covid-19 cases in the country mounted from seven lakh to eight lakh in just three days with more than 20,000 infections reported every day since July 1.