Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Delhi Reports 2,726 Covid-19 Cases, Highest in Over 6 Months; K'taka Worried About Lukewarm Response to Boosters

Telangana on Thursday recorded 612 new covid-19 cases, pushing the overall caseload to 8,27,995. Hyderabad district saw the highest number of cases with 268. A health department bulletin said 1,061 people recuperated from the infection and the cumulative number of recoveries till date was 8,19,613. The recovery rate rose to 98.99 per cent. No fresh fatality occurred due to the infectious disease and the death toll continued to be 4,111. The bulletin said 39,413 samples were tested on Thursday. The number of active cases was 4,271.
All 230 swab samples collected from Mumbai in June-July were found to have been infected by Omicron sub-variants of coronavirus, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Thursday. Of the 230 patients whose samples were tested, 74 persons had not taken even a single dose of vaccines against COVID-19, and 19 of them were admitted to hospitals, the civic body said in a release. Three of these patients ended up in ICU, it said. The Public Health Department of the civic body appealed to the people to strictly follow the measures prescribed for controlling the spread of the virus. Genome sequencing of samples from the city is being conducted periodically since last year to find out which subvariants of the virus are prevalent. The results of the 14th round of genome sequencing showed that out of 230 samples, 64 or 28 per cent had BA 2.74 variant infection, 45 each were infected by BA 2.75 and 2.76 variants, another 28 samples showed BA 2.38 infection and 19 samples showed the presence of BA 5 variant, among others. Most of these patients had mild COVID-19 symptoms, the BMC said.
Karnataka’s health minister Sudhakar has expressed concern over the lukewarm response to the Covid vaccine booster shots from the public. He pointed out that while the state has achieved 100 percent coverage of the two Covid shots, only 17 percent of the eligible population have availed booster shots so far.
“Not taking the booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine even when it has been made available free for everyone amounts to negligence and we as responsible citizens must avail booster shot to enhance immunity” Sudhakar said on Thursday. He was speaking to the media, following a meeting of the Covid-19 technical advisory committee.
The minister attributed the low booster coverage rate to public complacence and overconfidence that nothing would happen to them as they had survived the previous Covid-19 waves.
Noting that the entire nation is seeing an increase in the Covid positivity rate, Sudhakar said that the average positivity rate of Karnataka at 7.2 percent is far lower than states like Delhi which has reported an 18 percent positivity rate. However, the positivity rate in cities like Bengaluru, Shivamogga, Bagalkot and Bellary is higher than the state average, he pointed out.
Delhi on Thursday reported 2,726 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest in nearly six and a half months, and six fatalities due to the viral disease, while the positivity rate stood at 14.38 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here. This is the ninth consecutive day when the capital logged more than 2,000 cases in a day. The national capital on January 31 had reported 2,779 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 6.20 per cent and 38 deaths. The city on Wednesday had reported eight fatalities due to the coronavirus infection, the highest in nearly 180 days, and 2,146 cases with a positivity rate of 17.83 per cent.
The national capital on February 13 had recorded 12 deaths due to the viral disease. On Tuesday, Delhi had reported 2,495 coronavirus cases with a positivity rate of 15.41 per cent and seven fatalities.
The national capital saw 1,372 infections and six deaths as on Monday as the case positivity rate had risen to 17.85 per cent, the highest since January 21. On January 21, the positivity rate had stood at 18.04 per cent. The fresh cases on Thursday came out of 18,960 COVID-19 tests, according to the latest health bulletin.
With the fresh cases and fatalities, Delhi’s infection count increased to 19,78,266 and the death toll rose to 26,357, it said. Delhi on February 1 had reported 2,683 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 5.09 per cent, and 27 fatalities.
The number of COVID-19 cases has seen a surge in the last two weeks or so. More than 19,760 COVID-19 cases have been recorded in Delhi from August 1-10, according to official data shared by the city health department.
Besides, there has been a nearly 50 per cent rise in the number of containment zones in the city during this period. A study conducted by doctors at city’s LNJP Hospital on a small set of samples taken from fresh cases of COVID-19 being reported in Delhi has found that majority of these were detected with a new Omicron sub-variant.
Sources said the study involved 90 patients, and the new sub-variant is more transmissible. The number of active COVID-19 cases in Delhi stands at 8,840, up from 8,205 the previous day. As many as 5,591 patients are in home isolation, the bulletin said.
Of the 9,408 beds reserved for COVID-19 patients in various Delhi hospitals, 562 were occupied. Beds at Covid care centres and Covid health centres were lying vacant, it said. There are 263 containment zones in the city, it added.
Amid a spike in cases over the last week, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had on Tuesday said Covid cases were on the rise in Delhi, but there was no need to panic as most of the new cases were mild in nature. Despite the rise in the positivity rate, the city government is not implementing the graded response action plan (GRAP) devised by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority since the hospital admissions are low.
The GRAP came into force in August last year, stipulating measures to be taken by the government in accordance with the positivity rate and bed occupancy for locking and unlocking of various activities. The number of daily COVID-19 cases in Delhi had touched the record high of 28,867 on January 13 this year during the third wave of the pandemic.
The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave of the pandemic.
