Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Centre Extends Existing Covid Containment Guidelines Till March 31

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) today issued an order to extend the existing guidelines for Surveillance, Containment and Caution to remain in force up to March 31. “While there has been a substantial decline in the active and new COVID-19 cases, there is a need to maintain surveillance and containment. States/UTs advised to speed up the vaccination of the target population,” the MHA said in a statement.
The central government on Friday sent expert teams to 10 states across the country as Covid-19 cases continued to soar in India. On Friday, India recorded its 16,577 new cases, with the number staying over 16,000 for the second day in a row. The total number of Covid cases in India is now at 1,10,63,491. India recorded 1,07,50,680 recoveries according to the health ministry.
The death toll from Covid-19 cases was at 1,56,825 with 120 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.
From March 1, senior citizens over the age of 60 can register and get vaccinated against COVID-19, including those over 45 with co-morbidities.
'Domestic Travel Sector Optimistic With Improving Covid Situation' | The domestic travel sector is looking up, opening new vistas for business, with the Covid-19 situation improving in the country West Bengal principal secretary, tourism, Nandini Chakraborty said. "Though the foreign tourist arrival may have to wait for some time, the domestic travel sector has filled the void and has helped revival of business," Chakraborty said.
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II has said that receiving her vaccine to protect against COVID-19 "didn't hurt at all" and encouraged those hesitant about getting jabbed to think about how it would help…
Coronavirus Vaccination Updates | For people above 60 years, no extra document required, they'll have to validate their identity via Aadhaar card. For those b/w 45-60 yrs, co-morbidity certificate is required. For those without internet, on-the-spot registration is the option: RS Sharma, Chairman, Empowered Group
Second Vaccination Phase News | For Second vaccination phase, starting March 1, those who want to be inoculated will have to register on the CO-WIN platform. Both online and on-the-spot registration are available. Vaccination will be free at govt facility and paid at private facility: Chairman of Empowered Group
The home ministry Friday said the existing COVID-19 guidelines will remain in force till March 31.
Covid-19 Testing Tripled in Nagpur | Maharashtra minister Nitin Raut said coronavirus testing in Nagpur has tripled to over 10,000 tests per day, amid rise in infections. Although the cases of coronavirus are increasing in Maharashtra, the administration has been able to control the situation in Nagpur, the district's guardian minister said.
The COVID-19 vaccination sessions will not be held this Saturday and Sunday in view of the Co-Win digital platform transitioning from Co-Win 1.
“Maharashtra and Kerala continue to be some of the worst affected states due to Covid. Both the states together add almost 65% to 70% caseload of the country. Both these states have become hotspots. On this background, we will have to impose certain restrictions. I am not saying there will be a complete lockdown but we will take strict measures to make sure that the spread of covid is arrested. There will be further restrictions in the coming future,”Vijay Waddetiwar was quoted saying.
COVID 19 Vaccination sessions not scheduled on Saturday and Sunday in wake of IT System Transition | On this Saturday and Sunday (27th and 28th Feb), the Co-Win digital platform will be transitioning from Co-Win1.0 to Co-Win 2.0. In view of this, COVID 19 Vaccination sessions will not be scheduled during these two days. The States and UTs have been already informed about this transition.
Covid-19 Live Updates: Apart from considering a night curfew, the state government has also started thermal screening of those coming to the state from Maharashtra.In Bhopal and a few other districts, police teams have been formed to penalise those who don’t wear masks at public places, especially in crowded markets.
Indore, Bhopal, Betul, Chhindwara, Khargone, Barwani are some of the districts where the night curfew could be imposed, sources told News18. The district administration of Balaghat, which borders Maharashtra, had already imposed restrictions from 10pm to 6am two days ago.
The pandemic has surged once again in the past 10 as cases in this period registered a rise for the first time in 15 weeks. On Sunday, the Covid-19 caseload crossed 11 million where the last one million cases were recorded in the past 65 days.
Covid-19 Live Updates: The Centre has already deputed high-level multi-disciplinary teams to Kerala, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and Jammu and Kashmir (UT) to ascertain reasons for the surge and coordinate with the State Health Departments in Covid-19 control and containment measures.
Meanwhile, numbers continued to soar in Maharashtra with reported 8,700 new cases —more than 50% of India’s new cases for the second day. Authorities Palghar have banned weekly markets and mass marriages across the district in view of the prevailing coronavirus situation in the state, an official said on Friday. An order to this effect was issued by district collector Manik Gursal on Thursday, he said.
Twenty-three states/UTs report rise in active cases on Friday and 20 states/UTs report 0 new deaths.
Meanwhile in South Korea launched its Covid-19 inoculation campaign on Friday, with shots to be administered in some 200 nursing homes, in an effort that officials call the first step in returning the country to more normal life.