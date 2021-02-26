Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Centre Extends Existing Covid Containment Guidelines Till March 31

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) today issued an order to extend the existing guidelines for Surveillance, Containment and Caution to remain in force up to March 31. “While there has been a substantial decline in the active and new COVID-19 cases, there is a need to maintain surveillance and containment. States/UTs advised to speed up the vaccination of the target population,” the MHA said in a statement.

The central government on Friday sent expert teams to 10 states across the country as Covid-19 cases continued to soar in India. On Friday, India recorded its 16,577 new cases, with the number staying over 16,000 for the second day in a row. The total number of Covid cases in India is now at 1,10,63,491. India recorded 1,07,50,680 recoveries according to the health ministry.

The death toll from Covid-19 cases was at 1,56,825 with 120 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.