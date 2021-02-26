india

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Centre Extends Existing Covid Containment Guidelines Till March 31
Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Centre Extends Existing Covid Containment Guidelines Till March 31

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) today issued an order to extend the existing guidelines for Surveillance, Containment and Caution to remain in force up to March 31.

News18.com | February 26, 2021, 19:04 IST
Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Centre Extends Existing Covid Containment Guidelines Till March 31

Event Highlights

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) today issued an order to extend the existing guidelines for Surveillance, Containment and Caution to remain in force up to March 31. “While there has been a substantial decline in the active and new COVID-19 cases, there is a need to maintain surveillance and containment. States/UTs advised to speed up the vaccination of the target population,” the MHA said in a statement.

The central government on Friday sent expert teams to 10 states across the country as Covid-19 cases continued to soar in India. On Friday, India recorded its 16,577 new cases, with the number staying over 16,000 for the second day in a row. The total number of Covid cases in India is now at 1,10,63,491. India recorded 1,07,50,680 recoveries according to the health ministry.

The death toll from Covid-19 cases was at 1,56,825 with 120 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Feb 26, 2021 19:04 (IST)

Puducherry Covid-19 Case Updates | Puducherry reported 20 news cases pushing its tally to 39,697. The death toll remained at 667. 

Feb 26, 2021 18:47 (IST)

Andhra Pradesh Covid-19 Cases | Coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh rose to 8,89,681 after 96 fresh cases were registered. The state also 71 recoveries and one death in the last 24 hours. 

Feb 26, 2021 18:41 (IST)

Kerala Reports 3,671 Covid-19 Cases | Kerala recorded 3,671 new cases, 4,142 recoveries today. Total number of active cases 51,390 and recovered cases 9,96,514. 

Feb 26, 2021 18:35 (IST)

Delhi Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Delhi reported 256 new coronavirus cases and one death in the last 24 hours, pushing the national capital's tally to 6,38,849 and toll to 10,906. The tally includes 6,26,712 total recoveries and 1,231 active cases.

Feb 26, 2021 18:26 (IST)

Maharashtra Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Curfew imposed in Yavatmal district from 5 pm on Saturday to 9 am on Monday, essential services will continue during this curfew: M Devender Singh, Collector, Yavatmal

Feb 26, 2021 18:20 (IST)

READ | Here's Your Guide to Getting Vaccinated Against Covid from March 1

From March 1, senior citizens over the age of 60 can register and get vaccinated against COVID-19, including those over 45 with co-morbidities.

Feb 26, 2021 18:01 (IST)

International Flight Ban Extended till March 31 | The restrictions shall not apply to international all cargo and operations and flights specifically approved by DGCA. However, international scheduled flights may be allowed in selected routes by the competent authority on case to case basis. 

Feb 26, 2021 17:47 (IST)

'Domestic Travel Sector Optimistic With Improving Covid Situation' | The domestic travel sector is  looking up, opening new vistas for business, with the Covid-19 situation improving in the country West Bengal principal secretary, tourism, Nandini Chakraborty said. "Though the foreign tourist arrival may have to wait for some time, the domestic travel sector has filled the void and has helped revival of business," Chakraborty said.

Feb 26, 2021 17:35 (IST)

READ | Covid-19 Vaccine 'Didn't Hurt at All' and Helps Others, Says Britain's Queen

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II has said that receiving her vaccine to protect against COVID-19 "didn't hurt at all" and encouraged those hesitant about getting jabbed to think about how it would help…

Feb 26, 2021 17:25 (IST)

Everyone on Poll Duty to get Covid-19 Vaccine | Everyone on election duty for the upcoming polls for five assemblies willbe vaccinated against Covid-19 before polling day, the Election Commission said.

Feb 26, 2021 17:05 (IST)

Telangana Covid-19 Cases | Telangana reported 189 new coronavirus cases taking the state tally to over 2.98 lakh while two deaths pushed the toll to 1,632.

Feb 26, 2021 16:39 (IST)

Coronavirus Vaccination Updates | For people above 60 years, no extra document required, they'll have to validate their identity via Aadhaar card. For those b/w 45-60 yrs, co-morbidity certificate is required. For those without internet, on-the-spot registration is the option: RS Sharma, Chairman, Empowered Group

Feb 26, 2021 16:30 (IST)

Second Vaccination Phase News | For Second vaccination phase, starting March 1, those who want to be inoculated will have to register on the CO-WIN platform. Both online and on-the-spot registration are available. Vaccination will be free at govt facility and paid at private facility: Chairman of Empowered Group

Feb 26, 2021 16:25 (IST)

READ | Centre Says Existing Covid-19 Guidelines Will Continue Till March 31 to 'Fully Overcome Pandemic'

The home ministry Friday said the existing COVID-19 guidelines will remain in force till March 31.

Feb 26, 2021 16:12 (IST)

Covid-19 Testing Tripled in Nagpur | Maharashtra minister Nitin Raut said coronavirus testing in Nagpur has tripled to over 10,000 tests per day, amid rise in infections. Although the cases of coronavirus are increasing in Maharashtra, the administration has been able to control the situation in Nagpur, the district's guardian minister said.

Feb 26, 2021 16:06 (IST)

Odisha Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Odisha reported 94 new coronavirus cases, pushing its state tally to 3,37,108. The death toll remained unchanged at 1,915. 

Feb 26, 2021 15:53 (IST)

READ | Covid-19 Vaccination Sessions to Be Postponed Due to Digital Platform Transition

The COVID-19 vaccination sessions will not be held this Saturday and Sunday in view of the Co-Win digital platform transitioning from Co-Win 1.

Feb 26, 2021 15:48 (IST)

Need to Maintain Containment, Speed Up Vaccine Drive | While there has been a substantial decline in the active and new Covid-19 cases, there is a need to maintain surveillance, containment. States/UTs advised to speed up the vaccination of the target population: Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA)

Feb 26, 2021 15:43 (IST)

Existing Covid Guidelines Extended till March 31 | Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in an order issued today extended the existing guidelines for Surveillance, Containment and Caution to remain in force up to March 31.

Feb 26, 2021 13:54 (IST)

Covid-19 Live Updates: There won’t be complete, statewide lockdown in Maharashtra but additional measures will be implemented strictly so that Covid-19 does not spread, Maharashtra minister Vijay Waddettiwar said in Nagpur on Friday. 

Feb 26, 2021 13:52 (IST)
 

COVID 19 Vaccination sessions not scheduled on Saturday and Sunday in wake of IT System Transition | On this Saturday and Sunday (27th and 28th Feb), the Co-Win digital platform will be transitioning from Co-Win1.0 to Co-Win 2.0. In view of this, COVID 19 Vaccination sessions will not be scheduled during these two days. The States and UTs have been already informed about this transition.

Feb 26, 2021 13:17 (IST)

Covid-19 Live Updates: Apart from considering a night curfew, the state government has also started thermal screening of those coming to the state from Maharashtra.In Bhopal and a few other districts, police teams have been formed to penalise those who don’t wear masks at public places, especially in crowded markets.

Feb 26, 2021 12:57 (IST)

Night Curfew Likely in Bhopal, Indore and 10 Other MP Districts Amid Rise in Covid-19 Cases

Indore, Bhopal, Betul, Chhindwara, Khargone, Barwani are some of the districts where the night curfew could be imposed, sources told News18. The district administration of Balaghat, which borders Maharashtra, had already imposed restrictions from 10pm to 6am two days ago.

Feb 26, 2021 12:50 (IST)

Covid-19 Live Updates: WHO has launched a COVID19 Oxygen Emergency Taskforce as part of the ACTAccelerator. The new taskforce will accelerate the scale-up of access to oxygen, a life-saving treatment, and Unitaid and Welcometrust are allocating USD20 million immediately towards this.

Feb 26, 2021 12:39 (IST)

Covid-19 Live Updates: On Sunday, for the third consecutive day, the number of cases in Maharashtra had gone past the 6,000-mark, taking the state’s overall case count to 21,00,884. It is followed by Kerala with 4,650 while Karnataka reported 490 new cases.

Feb 26, 2021 12:38 (IST)

More than half a million COVID19 patients are estimated to need oxygen in low- and middle-income countries, WHO reported. 

Feb 26, 2021 12:32 (IST)

In SOS Mode Over Covid-19 Surge, Centre Sends Expert Teams 10 States to Contain Spread

The pandemic has surged once again in the past 10 as cases in this period registered a rise for the first time in 15 weeks. On Sunday, the Covid-19 caseload crossed 11 million where the last one million cases were recorded in the past 65 days.

Feb 26, 2021 12:31 (IST)

Covid-19 Live Updates: The Centre has already deputed high-level multi-disciplinary teams to Kerala, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and Jammu and Kashmir (UT) to ascertain reasons for the surge and coordinate with the State Health Departments in Covid-19 control and containment measures.

Feb 26, 2021 12:26 (IST)

Covid-19 Live Updates: Amid rising caseload, cabinet secretary Rajeev Gauba has scheduled a review meeting with seven states namely Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Chhattisgarh.

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Centre Extends Existing Covid Containment Guidelines Till March 31
Mumbai: A BMC health worker collects swab sample of a construction worker for the COVID-19 test, at Siddhivinayak Metro site in Mumbai, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Meanwhile, numbers continued to soar in Maharashtra with reported 8,700 new cases —more than 50% of India’s new cases for the second day. Authorities Palghar have banned weekly markets and mass marriages across the district in view of the prevailing coronavirus situation in the state, an official said on Friday. An order to this effect was issued by district collector Manik Gursal on Thursday, he said.

Twenty-three states/UTs report rise in active cases on Friday and 20 states/UTs report 0 new deaths.

Meanwhile in South Korea launched its Covid-19 inoculation campaign on Friday, with shots to be administered in some 200 nursing homes, in an effort that officials call the first step in returning the country to more normal life.

