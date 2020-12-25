Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: 7-Day Case Average Falls Below 25k, Vaccine May be Available at Pharmacies

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: The seven-day rolling average of daily Covid-19 cases in India has fallen below the 25,000 mark as the caseload continues to decline in the country even as the threat of a new mutant strain from the UK has led to new restrictions across various cities and states.
The government, meanwhile, is considering making Covid-19 vaccine available for private use for those who can afford to pay even as inoculation of the vulnerable population is expected to begin early next year once a candidate is finalised. Government officials have said the prices may be subsidised in private markets, and the rollout could be similar to what is done for the influenza vaccine.
Karnataka Adds 1,143 New COVID-19 cases, 1 Death Pushes Toll | Karnataka has reported 1,143 new COVID-19 cases and one related fatality taking the total number of infections to 9,13,483 and the death toll to 12,039, the Health Department said on Thursday. The day also saw 1,268 patients getting discharged after recovery. Out of 1,143 fresh cases reported on Thursday, 642 cases were from Bengaluru urban alone.
The advent of a new fast-spreading coronavirus strain has tangled up the already demanding global battle against the Covid-19 pandemic.
Dec 25, 2020 08:00 (IST)
Christmas Travel Rush Ignores Covid Warnings as California Hits 2m Cases | As Covid-19 continued to surge across America, its death toll close to 326,000 by Thursday morning, 84.5 million US residents were expected to travel around Christmas and New Year, directly flouting public health officials’ repeated warnings that such travel could worsen the pandemic yet further.
Dec 25, 2020 07:52 (IST)
Christmas Events Scaled Back as South Korea Reports Record Cases | The coronavirus pandemic cast a pall over Christmas celebrations worldwide, with South Korea reporting record daily cases, the pope holding a reduced Christmas eve mass, and China halting UK flight arrivals indefinitely. Foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said China had decided to follow the example of dozens of countries that introduced bans following the emergence of a new, apparently more transmissible, variant of the virus. There are currently eight weekly flights between mainland China and Britain, including two by British Airways.
Dec 25, 2020 07:47 (IST)
Assam Reports 95 New Covid-19 Cases, Four Fresh Fatalities | Assam's COVID-19 death toll increased to 1,033 on Thursday with four more fatalities, while 95 fresh cases pushed the tally to 2,15,775, Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. The four deaths were reported from Tinsukia, Kamrup Rural, Cachar and Kamrup Metropolitan districts, he said.
Dec 25, 2020 07:46 (IST)
We Will Talk to Airport Authorities: Jain on 2 COVID-positive Flyers Slipping Out Report | Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday said the city government will approach the airport authorities here over a report that two COVID-positive flyers from the United Kingdom had slipped out from the Delhi airport.
Amid mounting concern over a new strain of the virus detected in the UK, the Delhi government had said people who have arrived here recently from that country, are being traced and tested, while an institutional quarantine facility was being set up separately for positive cases at the LNJP Hospital. Acording to the report, the two UK flyers, who had "slipped out", have been traced and "brought back" to Delhi. All passengers arriving from the UK are being tested for COVID-19 at the Delhi airport.
A ground staff walks past a container kept at the Cargo Terminal 2 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport, which according to the officials will be used as a COVID-19 vaccine handling and distribution center. (Reuters)
The government had earlier announced that India targets to vaccinate at least 300 million high-risk people by July next year. It is currently drafting a list of beneficiaries that includes about 30 million health care and frontline workers for the first phase.
India’s declining caseload has taken some pressure off the government. India had reported nearly 25,000 fresh Covid-19 infections on Thursday morning, according to the Health Ministry’s update. That included close to 97 lakh recoveries and 1.47 lakh deaths. Active cases have fallen below the 2.9-lakh mark.
Worldwide, more than 78.85 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus and 1,734,458 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
The new mutated coronavirus strain spreading in Britain, meanwhile, has been found to be on average 56 percent more contagious than the original version, scientists have warned in a study, urging a fast vaccine rollout to help prevent more deaths.
The new variant, which emerged in southeast England in November and is spreading fast, is likely to boost hospitalisations and deaths from Covid next year, according to the study published Wednesday by the Centre for Mathematical Modelling of Infectious Diseases at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.
Turkey on Friday said it will receive its first shipment of China's Sinovac coronavirus vaccine within days as preliminary domestic tests showed it was 91% effective, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Thursday. The preliminary tests on 7,371 volunteers in Turkey showed that the Chinese vaccine was 91.25 per cent effective, although phase three tests were still not complete.