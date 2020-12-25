Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: 7-Day Case Average Falls Below 25k, Vaccine May be Available at Pharmacies

A ground staff walks past a container kept at the Cargo Terminal 2 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport, which according to the officials will be used as a COVID-19 vaccine handling and distribution center. (Reuters)



The government had earlier announced that India targets to vaccinate at least 300 million high-risk people by July next year. It is currently drafting a list of beneficiaries that includes about 30 million health care and frontline workers for the first phase.



India’s declining caseload has taken some pressure off the government. India had reported nearly 25,000 fresh Covid-19 infections on Thursday morning, according to the Health Ministry’s update. That included close to 97 lakh recoveries and 1.47 lakh deaths. Active cases have fallen below the 2.9-lakh mark.



Worldwide, more than 78.85 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus and 1,734,458 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.



The new mutated coronavirus strain spreading in Britain, meanwhile, has been found to be on average 56 percent more contagious than the original version, scientists have warned in a study, urging a fast vaccine rollout to help prevent more deaths.



The new variant, which emerged in southeast England in November and is spreading fast, is likely to boost hospitalisations and deaths from Covid next year, according to the study published Wednesday by the Centre for Mathematical Modelling of Infectious Diseases at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.



Turkey on Friday said it will receive its first shipment of China's Sinovac coronavirus vaccine within days as preliminary domestic tests showed it was 91% effective, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Thursday. The preliminary tests on 7,371 volunteers in Turkey showed that the Chinese vaccine was 91.25 per cent effective, although phase three tests were still not complete.