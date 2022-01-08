Omicron LIVE Updates: India Stares at Over 1.4L New Covid Cases, 21% Rise in a Day; Expert Warns of 5L Peak in Feb

Read more

during peak which should come during next month. Omicron is less severe & will have much less hospitalization and deaths than you had in Delta variant,” he said.

The reduced severity of Omicron is good news for now, but it is the result of an “evolutionary mistake” as COVID19 is transmitting very efficiently and there is no reason for it to become milder, indicating that the next variant could be more virulent, a leading Indianorigin scientist from the University of Cambridge has warned. Ravindra Gupta, Professor of Clinical Microbiology at the Cambridge Institute for Therapeutic Immunology and Infectious Diseases (CITIID), led a recent study on the Omicron variant and was among the first globally to describe the modified fusion mechanism of cells at play which might make Omicron more visible to the body’s immune defences.

India achieved a major milestone in its vaccination programme against COVID19 as the cumulative vaccine doses administered in the country surpassed the 150crore mark on Friday. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya termed it a “historic achievement” made possible because of the relentless hard work of healthcare workers under the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“When everyone makes efforts together then any goal can be achieved,” Mandaviya said in a tweet in Hindi. On Friday, more than 81 lakh vaccine doses were administered in the country.

The Covid vaccine doses administered in the country surpassed the 100-crore mark on October 21, leading to celebratory events in various parts of the country. According to health ministry officials, over 91 per cent of the adult population has received at least one dose while over 66 per cent have been fully vaccinated. Over 22 per cent of eligible adolescents have been vaccinated with the first dose since the vaccination for this age group began on January 3.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.