Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Overtakes US in Recoveries; Trump Touts Swift Vaccine as Israel Returns to Full Lockdown

India has overtaken the US in terms of recoveries, crossing the 42 lakh mark, the Union health ministry said on Saturday. The home ministry, meanwhile, has said that medical oxygen is an essential public health commodity and any disruption in its supplies may critically impact management of Covid-19 patients as it stressed that "no restriction" be imposed on its movement between the states. It also clarified that there are no restrictions on oxygen manufacturers and suppliers to limit the supply only to the hospitals of the state in which they are located.

Read More Coronavirus LIVE Updates: US President Donald Trump says he expects enough Covid-19 vaccines "for every American" will be produced by next April, as a host of European countries imposed new local restrictions to reduce their spiralling caseloads. Israel went a step further, becoming the first major country to impose another national lockdown that will last for three weeks. United Kingdom is mulling a similar move. Sep 19, 2020 7:57 am (IST) Victoria, Australia's second-most populous state and home to a quarter of its 25 million people, recorded 21 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19 in the prior 24 hours, less than half the previous day's number and its lowest since June 24. Sep 19, 2020 7:51 am (IST) President Donald Trump said on Friday he expects to have available enough doses of a coronavirus vaccine for every American by April. Sep 19, 2020 7:43 am (IST) The Canadian province of Quebec said police would target more than 1,000 bars and restaurants to enforce rules curbing the spread of coronavirus, as authorities raised the alarm over a possible second wave. Sep 19, 2020 7:42 am (IST) The Irish government announced strict new COVID-19 restrictions for the capital Dublin, banning indoor restaurant dining and advising against all non-essential travel, after a surge in cases in recent days. Sep 19, 2020 7:40 am (IST) 13, 215 New Cases in France, Minister Tests Positive | France reported 13,215 new confirmed coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, a new record since the start of the epidemic, while the daily death toll jumped to a four-month high. French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said he had tested positive for coronavirus, but had no symptoms and would continue to carry out his duties while quarantined at home. Sep 19, 2020 7:39 am (IST) Madrid Admin Orders Lockdown | The regional government of the Spanish capital Madrid ordered a lockdown from Monday in some of the poorer areas of the city and its outskirts that are home to about 850,000 people, after a surge in coronavirus infections there. Sep 19, 2020 7:28 am (IST) Trump administration reversed guidance on COVID19 testing for a second time, urging those exposed to people with the virus to get tested even if they are not displaying symptoms. Sep 19, 2020 7:26 am (IST) Students of International Institute of Information Technology, Bhubaneswar claim to have developed 'bubble helmet' a ventilation device amid COVID-19 pandemic. Odisha: Students of International Institute of Information Technology, Bhubaneswar claim to have developed 'bubble helmet' a ventilation device amid #COVID19 pandemic. Ananya Aprama, a student of IIIT says, "This device will be very affordable for common men." pic.twitter.com/3I3zVwsRKh — ANI (@ANI) September 19, 2020 Sep 19, 2020 7:21 am (IST) United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson says second wave of virus inevitable, new restrictions possible. Sep 19, 2020 7:16 am (IST) India Surpasses US in Recoveries | India has overtaken the USA and becomes No 1 in total recoveries of Covid-19. Total Recoveries cross 42 lakh, the Union Health Ministry said.

India, which recorded 96,424 new infections in the last 24 hours, has been posting the highest single-day caseload in the world since early August, according to a Reuters tally. Oxygen supply has become scarce in some parts of India, government officials and experts said, putting critical healthcare at risk.



"Any impediment in the supplies of medical oxygen in the country may critically impact the management of patients suffering from COVID-19 disease," the federal home ministry said in a circular late on Friday. "There shall be free movement of oxygen carrying vehicles into the cities, without any restriction of timings, while also enabling inter-city supply without restriction," it said.



Deaths in India have been relatively low, and it has a fatality rate of 1.62%. On Friday, the health ministry said 1,174 people died of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking total deaths from the disease to 84,372. The novel coronavirus has killed at least 946,727 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December. At least 30,218,930 cases of coronavirus have been registered. Of these, at least 20,346,800 are now considered recovered.



The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections. Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases. China, excluding Hong Kong and Macau, has to date declared 85,255 cases, including 4,634 deaths and 80,455 recoveries. Latin America and the Caribbean overall has 318,527 deaths from 8,555,668 cases, Europe 224,024 deaths from 4,714,903 infections and the United States and Canada 206,893 deaths from 6,816,949 cases.



Asia reported 121,567 deaths from 6,962,536 cases, the Middle East 41,399 deaths from 1,753,986 cases, Africa 33,416 deaths from 1,383,958 cases, and Oceania 901 deaths from 30,937 cases. As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.