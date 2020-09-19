Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Overtakes US in Recoveries; Trump Touts Swift Vaccine as Israel Returns to Full Lockdown

CHANGE LANGUAGE
In this March 20, 2020 file photo, a critical care nurse speaks with a patient after administering a coronavirus test in a drive-thru testing center in Billings, Montana. (AP Photo/Matthew Brown)
India, which recorded 96,424 new infections in the last 24 hours, has been posting the highest single-day caseload in the world since early August, according to a Reuters tally. Oxygen supply has become scarce in some parts of India, government officials and experts said, putting critical healthcare at risk.
"Any impediment in the supplies of medical oxygen in the country may critically impact the management of patients suffering from COVID-19 disease," the federal home ministry said in a circular late on Friday. "There shall be free movement of oxygen carrying vehicles into the cities, without any restriction of timings, while also enabling inter-city supply without restriction," it said.
Deaths in India have been relatively low, and it has a fatality rate of 1.62%. On Friday, the health ministry said 1,174 people died of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking total deaths from the disease to 84,372. The novel coronavirus has killed at least 946,727 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December. At least 30,218,930 cases of coronavirus have been registered. Of these, at least 20,346,800 are now considered recovered.
The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections. Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases. China, excluding Hong Kong and Macau, has to date declared 85,255 cases, including 4,634 deaths and 80,455 recoveries. Latin America and the Caribbean overall has 318,527 deaths from 8,555,668 cases, Europe 224,024 deaths from 4,714,903 infections and the United States and Canada 206,893 deaths from 6,816,949 cases.
Asia reported 121,567 deaths from 6,962,536 cases, the Middle East 41,399 deaths from 1,753,986 cases, Africa 33,416 deaths from 1,383,958 cases, and Oceania 901 deaths from 30,937 cases. As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.
