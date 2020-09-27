Coronavirus LIVE Updates: BJP Leader Uma Bharti Tests Positive; India Likely to Hit 60-Lakh Mark Today as World Nears Million Death Toll

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: BJP leader Uma Bharti on Sunday announced that she has tested positive for Covid-19 following mild fever for three days. On Twitter, Bharti asked those who came in contact with her in recent days to get tested as well.
India’s coronavirus count is likely to hit the 60-lakh mark today. The country’s caseload had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and it went past 50 lakh on September 16. India has also reported more than 1,000 daily deaths for the past 25 days, with the death toll hitting 93,379 yesterday. The global death toll around nine months since the novel coronavirus was discovered in China is nearing 1 million.
Read More
Sep 27, 2020 7:42 am (IST)
100 Police teams flaged off as part of a Covid-19 awareness campaign in Lucknow.
Lucknow: 100 Police teams were flaged off as part of a #COVID19 awareness campaign in the district yesterday.
Abhishek Prakash, DM says, "They'll distribute masks & monitor if norms of social distancing are being followed. Action will be taken if any violation will be recorded." pic.twitter.com/qAd6afpA0D
Chhattisgarh Tally Tops 1L | Chhattisgarh recorded 3,896 Covid-19 cases yesterday taking total cases to 1,02,461 including 70,955 recoveries and 30,689 active cases: State Health Department
Sep 27, 2020 7:26 am (IST)
Assam Reports 1,700+ New Cases | Assam reported 1,736 new Covid-19 cases yesterday, taking total cases to 1,69,110 including 1,36,712 recoveries, 638 deaths and 31,757 active cases: State Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
Sep 27, 2020 7:21 am (IST)
Near 100 Deaths in Pune | 93 deaths and 4,180 Covid-19 positive cases reported yesterday in Pune, taking total cases to 2,73,012 including 6,220 deaths: Pune Zilha Parishad, Maharashtra.
Sep 27, 2020 7:17 am (IST)
SSP Prayagraj Sarvshrestha Tripathi says, UP Police are ensuring that all Covid-19 guidelines issued by the government are being followed in Prayagraj district.
We are ensuring that the norms of #COVID19 issued by the government are being followed by people in the district. We are taking immediate action against violators: Sarvshrestha Tripathi, SSP Prayagraj (26.09.20) pic.twitter.com/BMCAE9hgo0
Uma Bharti Tests Positive | BJP national vice president Uma Bharti tests positive for coronavirus and goes into quarantine at Vande Mataram Kunj between Haridwar and Rishikesh. She will get re-tested after four days, and asks all contacts to quarantine themselves and get their Covid-19 tests done.
२) मैंने हिमालय में कोविड के सभी विधिनिषेध एवं सोशल डिस्टंस का पालन किया फिर भी मै अभी क़ोरोना पोज़िटिव निकली हू ।
Senior BJP leader Uma Bharti leaves after meeting party veteran LK Advani at his residence, in New Delhi on November 9, 2019. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)
The Covid-19 global death toll could double to 2 million before a successful coronavirus vaccine is widely used and could be even higher without concerted action to curb the pandemic, the World Health Organization said. "Unless we do it all, (2 million deaths) ... is not only imaginable, but sadly very likely," Mike Ryan, head of the UN agency's emergencies program.
He said young people should not be blamed for a recent increase in infections despite growing concerns that they are driving its spread after restrictions and lockdowns were eased around the world. "I really hope we don't get into finger wagging: it's all because of the youth," said Ryan. "The last thing a young person needs is an old person pontificating and wagging the finger."
The WHO is continuing talks with China about its possible involvement in the COVAX financing scheme designed to guarantee fast and equitable access globally to COVID-19 vaccines, a week after the deadline for committing passed. He confirmed that Taiwan has signed up to the scheme, even though it is not a WHO member, bringing the total to 159 participants. Some 34 are still deciding.