Coronavirus LIVE Updates: BJP Leader Uma Bharti Tests Positive; India Likely to Hit 60-Lakh Mark Today as World Nears Million Death Toll

Senior BJP leader Uma Bharti leaves after meeting party veteran LK Advani at his residence, in New Delhi on November 9, 2019. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)



The Covid-19 global death toll could double to 2 million before a successful coronavirus vaccine is widely used and could be even higher without concerted action to curb the pandemic, the World Health Organization said. "Unless we do it all, (2 million deaths) ... is not only imaginable, but sadly very likely," Mike Ryan, head of the UN agency's emergencies program.



He said young people should not be blamed for a recent increase in infections despite growing concerns that they are driving its spread after restrictions and lockdowns were eased around the world. "I really hope we don't get into finger wagging: it's all because of the youth," said Ryan. "The last thing a young person needs is an old person pontificating and wagging the finger."



The WHO is continuing talks with China about its possible involvement in the COVAX financing scheme designed to guarantee fast and equitable access globally to COVID-19 vaccines, a week after the deadline for committing passed. He confirmed that Taiwan has signed up to the scheme, even though it is not a WHO member, bringing the total to 159 participants. Some 34 are still deciding.