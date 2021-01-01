Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: SII, Bharat Biotech Present Additional Info to Panel as India Awaits Vaccine Nod

Today's Data Highlights
- India reports 20k new cases, 23k new recoveries, 256 new deaths and 3.4k dip in active cases
- New cases in India below 25k for the 12th consecutive day
- New deaths below 300 for the 7th consecutive day
- Kerala reports 5.2k new cases, Maharashtra 3.5k, West Bengal 1.2k, Chhattisgarh 1k
- Only 4 states reporting more than 1k new cases. These 4 states account for 54.5% of the total new cases reported in India
- Maharashtra reports 58 new deaths, Kerala 30, West Bengal 29, Chhattisgarh 21
- 27 states and UTs report less than 10 new deaths of which 10 states/UTs report 0 new deaths
- Recovery rate highest in Dadra Nagar Haveli Daman & Diu (99.6%), lowest in Sikkim (88.9%)
- India conducted 3.18 crore tests in the month of December 2020 at an average of 10.24 lakh tests per day
- Maharashtra reported the highest number of deaths in December (2.4k), followed by Delhi (1.4k), West Bengal (1.3k)
- 5 states/UTs (Kerala, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Delhi and Chhattisgarh) accounted for more than half (52.4%) of the total new cases reported in India in the month of December
- December 31 witnesses highest number of new cases reported worldwide 7.37 lakh, along with highest new deaths 15.1k
- Europe reports 2.7 lakh new cases, North America 2.6 lakh
- USA reports 3.4k new deaths, Mexico and Brazil report more than 1k new deaths each