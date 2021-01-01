News18 Logo

india

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: SII, Bharat Biotech Present Additional Info to Panel as India Awaits Vaccine Nod

News18.com | January 01, 2021, 14:47 IST
Event Highlights

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: A meeting of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) expert panel is underway to further deliberate on considering emergency use authorisation applications by Serum Institute of India (SII) for the Oxford-AztraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine and Bharat Biotech's 'Covaxin'. India’s Covid-19 tally, meanwhile, has gone up by 20,036 to touch 1,02,86,710 cases. The death toll hit 1,48,994 with 256 deaths recorded in last 24 hours.

The Subject Expert Committee (SEC) on Covid-19 had on Wednesday deliberated and analysed the additional data and information submitted by the SII and Bharat Biotech. The SII, Bharat Biotech and Pfizer have applied to the DCGI seeking emergency use authorisation for their Covid-19 vaccine candidates and are awaiting approval.
Jan 01, 2021 14:47 (IST)

Nadda Recovers From Virus | Bharatiya Janata Party (BJ)) nation president Jagat Prakash Nadda recovers from Covid-19.

Jan 01, 2021 14:39 (IST)

School reopens for classes 10th and 12th today in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

Jan 01, 2021 14:12 (IST)

READ | Covid-19 Pandemic Made My Last Year in Office the Hardest, Says German Chancellor Angela Merkel

Angela Merkel said in her last New Year's address to the nation as German chancellor that 2020 was by far the most difficult of her 15-year leadership, yet the start of vaccinations against COVID-19…

Jan 01, 2021 13:56 (IST)

After training over 2,000 master trainers at the national level, the training is underway at State and district level, in over 700 districts. The procedure is similar to conducting elections where the team at a booth is also trained: Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan.

Jan 01, 2021 13:46 (IST)

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan holds a review meeting with Delhi government for the preparation of dry run of Covid-19 vaccination drive on January 2, via video conferencing. Target of this exercise is that minutest details are thoroughly researched. At least 2 vaccines have sent their applications to Drug Controller and experts for approval, their data are being studied pro-actively. The lists of health workers have been created and will be uploaded on COVID platform. Just like we prepare during elections, the same way we need to train each member of all medical teams responsibly: Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on dry run of Covid-19 vaccine on Jan 2.

Jan 01, 2021 13:26 (IST)

Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital along with Venkateswara Hospital will be the two vaccination centres in New Delhi.

Jan 01, 2021 13:14 (IST)

Fatality Rate Better Than Other Countries: Govt | The dry run is a self auditing of our own preparation for vaccination. We are happy that we have been able to manage Covid-19 much better than other countries. The cases and the fatality rate is very low as compared to many other countries. I want to thank and congratulate all the front line workers and others who have worked in tackling Covid-19, says Harsh Vardhan.

Jan 01, 2021 13:08 (IST)

The purpose of the vaccine dry run is to be ready for the actual roll-out. We are using the past experiences to roll out the vaccination. Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan will review the preparation for dry run of Covid-19 vaccination drive on January 2 along with Delhi government via video conferencing.

Jan 01, 2021 13:07 (IST)

Potential recipients of the Covid-19 vaccine will be communicated via sms and digital certificates will also to be provided to them. The potential beneficiary will be tracked with details about his vaccination, says Harsh Vardhan.

Jan 01, 2021 13:05 (IST)

A list of health workers is being made and training of vaccinators is underway. We have informed about the additional requirement of 'cold chani' facilities. Master trainers at the national level are being prepared at a war footing. The preparations are like general elections, where even the booth-level preparations are being made. Guidelines are being followed till the last level, says Harsh Vardhan.

Jan 01, 2021 12:56 (IST)

2 Vaccine Applied for EUA: Govt | There are two vaccines who have applied for 'Emergency Use Authorisation' and the data is being looked at currently, says health minister Harsh Vardhan.

Jan 01, 2021 12:36 (IST)

UK Begins Mass Vaccination | A 90-year-old grandmother became the world's first person to receive a fully-tested COVID-19 shot on Tuesday, as Britain began mass-vaccinating its people in a global drive that poses one of the biggest logistical challenges in peacetime history. Health workers started inoculating the most vulnerable with the vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, with the country a test case for the world as it contends with distributing a compound that must be stored at -70C (-94F). Margaret Keenan, who turns 91 in a week, was the first to receive the shot, at a hospital in Coventry, central England.

Jan 01, 2021 12:22 (IST)

READ | Cyber Frauds are Calling Up UP Residents for 'Vaccine Registration' to Swipe Their Aadhaar, Bank Details

Even as authorities are set to undertake vaccination against coronavirus in the coming weeks, unscrupulous elements have been calling up Uttar Pradesh residents to seek their personal details on the…

Jan 01, 2021 12:04 (IST)

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan will be evaluating the preparedness for dry run of administering the Covid-19 vaccine in Delhi at 12.30 pm.

Jan 01, 2021 11:55 (IST)

1.8 Mn Doses of Sinovac Covid Vaccine Arrive in Indonesia | A total of 1.8 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine made by the Chinese biopharmaceutical company Sinovac Biotech arrived in Indonesia on Thursday, according to Indonesian government officials. Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi reportedly said this is the second batch of the Sinovac vaccine delivery for Indonesia, and the first batch of 1.2 million doses arrived on December 6. "With this arrival, it means that there are already 3 million doses of Sinovac vaccine in Indonesia," Marsudi told a virtual press conference.

Jan 01, 2021 11:42 (IST)

Schools reopen in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, today after a gap of over nine months as per government's guidelines.

Jan 01, 2021 11:33 (IST)

READ | TN Govt Hospital Successfully Treats Covid-19 Patients with Over 70% Lung Involvement

Three COVID-19 patients, two of them with lung involvement between 75 and 95 per cent, were discharged after succesful treatment in a government facility here, a top Health department official said…

Jan 01, 2021 11:07 (IST)

2.47% Active Cases in India: Govt | India’s total active caseload sees sustained downward slope. It has dropped to 2.54 lakh today, lowest after 179 days. India’s present active caseload consists of 2.47% of total positive cases. Less than 300 daily deaths recorded continuously since last seven days: Govt.

Jan 01, 2021 10:57 (IST)

READ | India Sees Less than 300 Covid-19 Deaths for 7th Straight Day as 20k New Cases Push Tally Upwards

India saw 20,036 new cases of Covid-19 on Friday, and 256 people succumbed to the deadly disease in the last 24 hours, said the latest update from the Health Ministry.

Jan 01, 2021 10:37 (IST)

A total of 461 new Covid-19 cases, 617 discharges and 3 deaths were reported in Telangana yesterday, says State Health Department:

Total positive cases: 2,86,815

Total recoveries: 2,79,456

Active cases: 5,815

Death toll: 1,544

Jan 01, 2021 10:25 (IST)

Maharashtra Health Department to conduct a dry run for Covid-19 vaccine in Pune, Nagpur, Jalna and Nandurbar districts on January 2. Each district will have three vaccination centers with 25 people for vaccination at each centre: Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope

Jan 01, 2021 10:09 (IST)

Testing Update | A total of 17,31,11,694 samples tested for Covid-19 up to December 31. Of these, 10,62,420 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)

Jan 01, 2021 09:59 (IST)

Today's Data Highlights

- India reports 20k new cases, 23k new recoveries, 256 new deaths and 3.4k dip in active cases 

- New cases in India below 25k for the 12th consecutive day

- New deaths below 300 for the 7th consecutive day 

- Kerala reports 5.2k new cases, Maharashtra 3.5k, West Bengal 1.2k, Chhattisgarh 1k

- Only 4 states reporting more than 1k new cases. These 4 states account for 54.5% of the total new cases reported in India

- Maharashtra reports 58 new deaths, Kerala 30, West Bengal 29, Chhattisgarh 21

- 27 states and UTs report less than 10 new deaths of which 10 states/UTs report 0 new deaths 

- Recovery rate highest in Dadra Nagar Haveli Daman & Diu (99.6%), lowest in Sikkim (88.9%)

- India conducted 3.18 crore tests in the month of December 2020 at an average of 10.24 lakh tests per day

- Maharashtra reported the highest number of deaths in December (2.4k), followed by Delhi (1.4k), West Bengal (1.3k)

- 5 states/UTs (Kerala, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Delhi and Chhattisgarh) accounted for more than half (52.4%) of the total new cases reported in India in the month of December

- December 31 witnesses highest number of new cases reported worldwide 7.37 lakh, along with highest new deaths 15.1k 

- Europe reports 2.7 lakh new cases, North America 2.6 lakh 

- USA reports 3.4k new deaths, Mexico and Brazil report more than 1k new deaths each

Jan 01, 2021 09:47 (IST)

READ | British Family Doctors Criticise Govt's Change of Plan on Covid-19 Vaccine Boosters

British doctors have said a government decision to delay giving a coronavirus vaccine booster shot to vulnerable patients who have already had a first dose will be distressing and disruptive, their…

Jan 01, 2021 09:31 (IST)

Florida health authorities reported finding evidence of the latest US case of the new and apparently more contagious coronavirus strain first seen in England, saying it was detected in a man with no recent travel history. The case, disclosed in a Florida Health Department statement tweeted on its HealthyFla site, comes after reports in recent days of two individual cases of the United Kingdom strain of Covid-19 discovered in Colorado and California. READ MORE

Jan 01, 2021 09:14 (IST)

20K New Cases in 24 Hrs | India reports 20,036 new Covid-19 cases, 23,181 recoveries, and 256 deaths in last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry.

Total cases: 1,02,86,710

Active cases: 2,54,254 

Total recoveries: 98,83,461  

Death toll: 1,48,994

Jan 01, 2021 09:04 (IST)

Kejriwal Salutes Corona Warriors | Extending New Year wishes, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal says: "I salute our corona warriors including doctors, nurses, police personnel and sanitation workers among others. They continued to serve the people during this difficult situation."

Jan 01, 2021 08:58 (IST)

Vaccine Dry Run in Maha Tomorrow | Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said four districts in the state -- Pune, Nagpur, Jalna and Nandurbar -- have been selected for a dry run of the coronavirus vaccine on January 2. Three health centres will be set up in each district. There will be no actual vaccination, but preparations will be made as per the guidelines. There will be  a waiting room, vaccination room and monitoring room ateach health centre, as required under the guidelines. In Pune district, health centres will be set up at district hospital in Aundh, primary health care centre at Man, and Jijamata Hospital in Pimpri Chinchwad. In Nagpur, centres will be set up at Daaga hospital, rural hospital in Kamptee and primary health care center in Nagpur city. In Jalna, centres will be in district hospital, sub district hospital, Ambad and Shelgaon primary health care centre in Badnapur taluka. In Nandurbar, dry run will be carried out at district hospital, primary health care centre in Ashte and Navapur sub-district hospital.  

Jan 01, 2021 08:43 (IST)

READ | California Hospitals at 'Brink of Catastrophe', 25,000 Dead From Covid-19 So Far

California surpassed 25,000 coronavirus deaths since the start of the pandemic, reporting the grim milestone Thursday as an ongoing surge swamps hospitals and pushes nurses and doctors to the breaking…

Jan 01, 2021 08:28 (IST)

Drugmakers Including Pfizer to Hike Prices for 2021 | Drugmakers including Pfizer Inc, Sanofi SA, and GlaxoSmithKline Plc plan to raise US prices on more than 300 drugs in the United States on January 1, according to drugmakers and data analyzed by healthcare research firm 3 Axis Advisors. The hikes come as drugmakers are reeling from effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has reduced doctor visits and demand for some drugs. They are also fighting new drug price cutting rules from the Trump administration, which would reduce the industry's profitability. The companies kept their price increases at 10% or below, and the largest drug companies to raise prices so far, Pfizer and Sanofi, kept nearly all of their increases 5% or less, 3 Axis said. 3 Axis is a consulting firm that works with pharmacists groups, health plans and foundation on drug pricing and supply chain issues.

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: SII, Bharat Biotech Present Additional Info to Panel as India Awaits Vaccine Nod
This file illustration picture shows a syringe and a bottle reading "Covid-19 Vaccine" next to AstraZeneca company and University of Oxford logos. (Photo by JOEL SAGET / AFP)

Six vaccines are at various stages of clinical trials, of which four are being indigenously developed. The clinical trials by Bharat Biotech are in phase 3, while the one which is being developed by Zydus Cadila is in phase 2 clinical trial. SII is also conducting phase 2 and 3 clinical trials of the Oxford-Astrazeneca vaccine. Similarly, Dr Reddy's Laboratories is conducting phase 2 and 3 clinical trials for Russian vaccine Sputnik V.

The World Health Organization, meanwhile, granted emergency validation to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, paving the way for countries worldwide to quickly approve its import and distribution. Britain launched its inoculation drive with the US-German vaccine on December 8, with the United States, Canada and EU countries following suit.

WHO said the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine was the first to receive its "emergency validation" since the novel coronavirus first broke out in China a year ago. "This is a very positive step towards ensuring global access to COVID-19 vaccines," said Mariangela Simao, a top WHO official tasked with ensuring access to medicines. "But I want to emphasise the need for an even greater global effort to achieve enough vaccine supply to meet the needs of priority populations everywhere," she said in a statement.

WHO said its emergency use listing opens the way for regulators in different countries to approve the import and distribution of the vaccine. It said it also enables UNICEF, which plays a key logistical role in distributing anti-Covid vaccines, and the Pan-American Health Organization to procure the vaccine for countries that need it.

WHO convened its own experts and those from around the world to review the data on the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine’s "safety, efficacy and quality," weighing the benefits against the risks. "The review found that the vaccine met the must-have criteria for safety and efficacy set out by WHO, and that the benefits of using the vaccine to address COVID-19 offset potential risks," it said.

