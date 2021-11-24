CHANGE LANGUAGE
Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Booster Dose Not Needed, Huge Covid 3rd Wave Unlikely, Says AIIMS Director; Maha Health Min Disagrees

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that there is a third wave of Covid-19 infections waiting and the state is likely to face it in December.

News18.com | November 24, 2021, 07:49 IST
Coronavirus Live Updates: Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday said that there is a third wave of Covid-19 infections waiting due to which the state has also recommended vaccination for children in the 12 to 18 age bracket. The state is likely to reopen schools from primary onwards within a fortnight, Tope said.

Nov 24, 2021 07:49 IST

Most Covid-19 Facilities in Bengal to Turn into Non-Covid Units as Infections Ebb

The West Bengal Health Department has decided to turn most hospitals, which were made dedicated COVID-19 facilities, into non-Covid-units, after a decline in the number of fresh cases, a senior official said on Tuesday. It has also decided to shut several safe homes that were set up during the peak phase of the pandemic to accommodate infected patients, he said. Read the full story here.

Nov 24, 2021 07:47 IST

India 'Deeply Examining' Data on Booster Shots, Will Approve Once Science Agrees: Covid Task Force Head

India will start administering coronavirus vaccine booster doses once all scientific aspects are “deeply examined”, chief of the country’s Covid task force Dr VK Paul said on Tuesday. “While several studies are coming out, we still are looking for accurate answers to understand which one is the right booster and what is the correct interval to start jabbing,” said Dr Paul, while adding that “once science says it should be given, it will be given”. Read the full story here.

Nov 24, 2021 07:45 IST

Punjab Logs 42 Fresh Covid Cases, 1 Death in a Day

Punjab reported 42 fresh cases of COVID19 in a day which pushed the infection tally in the state to 6,03,043, according to a medical bulletin on Tuesday. With one Covidrelated fatality reported in Mansa district, the death toll reached 16,587, it stated.

Nov 24, 2021 07:44 IST

West Bengal Logs 720 New COVID-19 Cases, 10 Fatalities

West Bengal on Tuesday reported 720 new COVID19 cases, 105 more than the previous day, pushing the tally to 16,11,180, a health department bulletin said. Ten new COVID19 fatalities in the last 24 hours pushed the death toll to 19,407. The metropolis reported four deaths followed by Jalapaiguri district two and one each from North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, Howrah and Dakshin Dinajpur districts, it said.

Nov 24, 2021 07:44 IST

Covaxin Shows 50% Effectiveness Against Symptomatic COVID-19, Says Study Published in Lancet

Two doses of Covaxin are 50 per cent effective against symptomatic disease, according to the first realworld assessment of India’s indigenous COVID19 vaccine published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases journal. Results of an interim study recently published in The Lancet showed that two doses of Covaxin, also known as BBV152, had 77.8 per cent efficacy against symptomatic disease and present no serious safety concerns.

Nov 24, 2021 07:43 IST

Pfizer Vaccine 100% Effective In Adolescents After 4 Months

Pfizer and BioNTech said Monday their COVID-19 vaccine remained 100 per cent effective in children 12 to 15 years old, four months after the second dose. The companies said that the new data, which involved 2,228 trial participants, will help support their applications for full approval in the United States and worldwide. No serious safety concerns were observed in individuals with at least six months of follow-up after the second dose.

Nov 24, 2021 07:42 IST

AIIMS Director Guleria Rules Out Booster Shot, Says 'No Huge 3rd Wave' Likely

Meanwhile, AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria on Tuesday evening ruled out the possibility of a “huge third wave” as the infection rate and severity is “declining each passing day”. “The vaccines are holding up, we are not seeing breakthrough infections causing a surge in our admissions, our sero-positivity rate is very high. All of these suggest that as of now, we really don’t need a booster dose. We may need it in the future, that is definitely there. But as of now we don’t need a booster dose,” he said at the launch of “Going Viral”, a book on the making of Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin.

Nov 24, 2021 07:41 IST

Covid 3rd Wave Likely in December, But Could be Mild, Says Maharashtra Health Minister

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday said that there is a third wave of Covid-19 infections waiting due to which the state has also recommended vaccination for children in the 12 to 18 age bracket. The state is likely to reopen schools from primary onwards within a fortnight, Tope said. Tope told CNN-News18, “The health department had given a go ahead for reopening of all schools. The department has also recommended vaccination of 12 to 18 age group of children. Experts have predicted the cycle of the virus, and the third wave is expected in December accordingly. But it will be mild if the vaccination process is on track.”

Coronavirus Live Updates: Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday said that there is a third wave of Covid-19 infections waiting due to which the state has also recommended vaccination for children in the 12 to 18 age bracket. The state is likely to reopen schools from primary onwards within a fortnight, Tope said.

Tope told CNN-News18, “The health department had given a go-ahead for reopening of all schools. The department has also recommended vaccination of 12 to 18 age group of children. Experts have predicted the cycle of the Covid-19 virus, and the third wave is expected in December accordingly. But it will be mild if the Vaccination process is on track.”

On the contrary, AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria on Tuesday evening ruled out the possibility of a “huge third wave” as the infection rate and severity is “declining each passing day”. “The vaccines are holding up, we are not seeing breakthrough infections causing a surge in our admissions, our sero-positivity rate is very high. All of these suggest that as of now, we really don’t need a booster dose. We may need it in the future, that is definitely there. But as of now we don’t need a booster dose,” he said at the launch of “Going Viral”, a book on the making of Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin.

“We are well protected and I think we should focus on getting more and more people to get the first and second dose because if we have that number in a sufficiently large amount, we will be well protected as a country,” he said.

Meanwhile, Pfizer and BioNTech said Monday their COVID-19 vaccine remained 100 per cent effective in children 12 to 15 years old, four months after the second dose.

The companies said that the new data, which involved 2,228 trial participants, will help support their applications for full approval in the United States and worldwide.

No serious safety concerns were observed in individuals with at least six months of follow-up after the second dose.

