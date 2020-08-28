Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Sees New Single-Day Record of 77,266 Cases, Trump Says US to Crush Covid-19 With Vaccine This Year

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India’s Covid-19 pandemic continued to escalate as a record 77,266 fresh were reported in 24 hours, union health ministry data showed on Friday morning. With this, India's overall Covid-19 tally now stands at 33,87,500 infections. The counrty has also leapfrogged Brazil to have the second highest active Covid-19 cases in the world at 7,42,043 cases. The deaths toll is 61.529 as 1,057 more deaths were recorded in the last one day. The union health ministry, however, said the fatality rate was lower as “effective implementation” of Centre's strategic and graded Test-Track-Treat approach had led to higher recoveries.
US President Donald Trump today said three coronavirus vaccines will be ready for production soon and could be made available this year, doubling down on the accelerated timeline ahead of the US Presidential Elections that has been doubted by experts. “We are getting our scientists to develop vaccines under 'Operation Warp Speed'. We have 3 vaccines that will be available for production soon and they will be available this year,” Trump said at the Republican National Convention, adding, ""We will have a safe and effective vaccine this year and together we will crush the virus."
Aug 28, 2020 9:46 am (IST)
Today's Data Highlights
- High of 77,000 new cases. New recoveries at 60,000
- Tamil Nadu crosses 4 lakh total cases
- West Bengal recovery rate crosses 80%. Now at 80.3%. Total cases in West Bengal crosses 1.5 lakh
- Recoveries in Delhi cross 1.5 lakh
- Deaths per million population for USA and Brazil are now the same at 558. Corresponding figure for India is 45
- India likely to cross 4 crore tests today
Aug 28, 2020 9:41 am (IST)
Covid-19 World Update
Aug 28, 2020 9:34 am (IST)
Covid-19 India Update
Aug 28, 2020 9:29 am (IST)
Testing Update | The total number of samples tested up to August 27 is 3,94,77,848 including 9,01,338 samples tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).
Aug 28, 2020 9:26 am (IST)
Tally Nears 34L With 77,266 New Cases | India's Covid-19 case tally at 33.87 lakh with a record spike of 77,266 fresh cases, and 1,057 deaths in the last 24 hours. Covid-19 case tally in the country stands at 33,87,501 including 7,42,023 active cases, 25,83,948 cured/discharged/migrated and 61,529 deaths: Health Ministry.
Aug 28, 2020 9:22 am (IST)
Aug 28, 2020 9:08 am (IST)
Aug 28, 2020 8:38 am (IST)
3 Vaccines in Final Stage Trial: Trump | We have three different vaccines in the final trial stage. We are producing them in advance so that many doses are available. We'll have a safe and effective vaccine this year. Together, we will crush the virus: US President Donald Trump at Republican National Convention.
Aug 28, 2020 8:30 am (IST)
Aug 28, 2020 8:17 am (IST)
Best Way to Reach Immunity is Through Vaccine: WHO | Majority of the world’s population is currently still susceptible to coronavirus which means the infection can go on and on and on, in waves. So the best way to achieve that kind of population immunity would be through a vaccine, said the World Health Organisation (WHO). Trying to reach herd immunity 'naturally' would be very dangerous as a lot of people will be infected which means more hospitalisations and more deaths. As societies open up, many are starting to see a resurgence of Covid-19 transmission. Much of this resurgence is occurring in clusters of cases related to gatherings of people, including at stadiums and nightclubs, said WHO.
Aug 28, 2020 7:43 am (IST)
Effecting Strategy Behind High Recoveries: Health Min | In the past five months, more than 3/4 of cases have recovered and less than 1/4 are active now. Effective implementation of Centre's strategic and graded Test-Track-Treat approach has led to higher recoveries and lower fatality: Ministry of Health & Family Welfare.
Aug 28, 2020 7:26 am (IST)
Update | 29 new Covid-19 cases reported in Mizoram in the last 24 hours, taking the total cases in the state to 1,003. A total of 500 people cured/discharged so far. Active cases stand at 503: Department of Information and Public Relations, Government of Mizoram.
Aug 28, 2020 7:20 am (IST)
NHRC Asks Prison Heads About Medical Infra | The NHRC has written to heads of prisons in various states and union territories asking them to provide details about medical infrastructure and best practices followed by them with respect to COVID-19 management, officials said. The rights panel has sent them a six-point questionnaire on the condition of prisons. Responses are expected by August 31.
Aug 28, 2020 7:17 am (IST)
UN Backs Asymptomatic Testing | The World Health Organization said that countries should actively test people to find coronavirus cases even if they don't show symptoms a stance that comes after the US health agency switched its policy to say that asymptomatic contacts of infected people don't need to be tested. At a press briefing, Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO's technical lead for COVID-19, said when officials are investigating clusters of COVID-19, "testing may need to be expanded to look for individuals who are on the more mild end of the spectrum or who may indeed be asymptomatic.
Aug 28, 2020 7:13 am (IST)
Assam Cabinet's Rs 50L Insurance Cover | The Assam Cabinet has approved insurance coverage to the tune of Rs 50 lakh for journalists, home guards and casual employees who succumb to Covid-19 while on duty. A meeting of the the council of ministers, chaired by Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, approved the proposal to provide insurance coverage to these categories, Industry and Commerce Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary told reporters.
Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh have reported the highest number of cases. However, infections are rising rapidly in states like Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. Maharashtra reported 14,718 new cases and 355 deaths today. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the state now stands at 7,33,568 including 5,31,563 recoveries and 23,444 deaths. The number of active cases are 1,78,234, as per the Maharashtra Health department.
The testing speed in the country is also scoring a new high by each passing day. Indian has tested nearly 3.9 crore tests so far, with more than nine lakh coronavirus tests performed in the last 24 hours.
World Update: As many as 24,605,227 people around the world have been diagnosed with Covid-19 to date. While more than 17,075,625 have recovered, 834,771 have died so far. The US, the worst-hit country, has 6,046,060. cases. It is followed by Brazil, which has 3,764,493.
Britain reported its biggest daily increase in coronavirus cases since June 12 on Thursday, although for now infection rates remain well below those in Spain, France and other parts of Europe suffering a second wave of the disease.
The government said 1,522 people received a laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 test result on Thursday, up from 1,048 on Wednesday, and announced a tightening of restrictions on some overseas travel. Britain has suffered Europe's highest death toll from the disease, due largely to a failure to control its spread in the early stages of the pandemic.