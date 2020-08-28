Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Sees New Single-Day Record of 77,266 Cases, Trump Says US to Crush Covid-19 With Vaccine This Year

Representative image.



Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh have reported the highest number of cases. However, infections are rising rapidly in states like Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. Maharashtra reported 14,718 new cases and 355 deaths today. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the state now stands at 7,33,568 including 5,31,563 recoveries and 23,444 deaths. The number of active cases are 1,78,234, as per the Maharashtra Health department.



The testing speed in the country is also scoring a new high by each passing day. Indian has tested nearly 3.9 crore tests so far, with more than nine lakh coronavirus tests performed in the last 24 hours.



World Update: As many as 24,605,227 people around the world have been diagnosed with Covid-19 to date. While more than 17,075,625 have recovered, 834,771 have died so far. The US, the worst-hit country, has 6,046,060. cases. It is followed by Brazil, which has 3,764,493.



Britain reported its biggest daily increase in coronavirus cases since June 12 on Thursday, although for now infection rates remain well below those in Spain, France and other parts of Europe suffering a second wave of the disease.



The government said 1,522 people received a laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 test result on Thursday, up from 1,048 on Wednesday, and announced a tightening of restrictions on some overseas travel. Britain has suffered Europe's highest death toll from the disease, due largely to a failure to control its spread in the early stages of the pandemic.