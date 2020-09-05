INDIA

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Sees Over 85,000 New Cases Again, 1,000+ Deaths Take Toll Closer to 70,000

News18.com | September 5, 2020, 9:38 AM IST
Event Highlights

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Friday issued a new advisory on Covid-19 testing strategy, allowing ‘testing on demand’ for individuals, but left it to the states to modify the approach as per their discretion. It also advised ‘testing on demand’ for “all individuals undertaking travel to countries or Indian states mandating a negative Covid-19 test at the point of entry”.

The World Health Organization, meanwhile, said it did not expect widespread immunisation against the novel coronavirus until mid-2021, tempering hopes just as research revealed encouraging early results from a Russian vaccine. The virus which has killed nearly 870,000 people worldwide continues to spread, with Italy's flamboyant former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi now in hospital after becoming the latest high-profile figure to test positive for Covid-19.
Sep 5, 2020 9:38 am (IST)

Testing Update

Sep 5, 2020 9:36 am (IST)

Death Toll Nears 70K | Total cases in India crossed the 40 lakh-mark to reach 40,23,179 including 8,46,395 active cases, 31,07,223  discharged/recovered and 69,561 deaths. Over 1,000 deaths have been reported in last 24 hours as the toll nears 70,000.

Sep 5, 2020 9:20 am (IST)

Free Treatment, Complimentary Check-ups for Plasma Donors in Goa

The incentives, according to Health Minister Vishwajit Rane includes free medical treatment at state's top government hospital, Goa Medical College and at other facilities operated by the Directorate…

Sep 5, 2020 9:10 am (IST)

Lucknow Metro to Ensure Proper Health, Hygiene | Keeping in mind the safety of commuters amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, the Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRC) has revised its operational framework to meet the highest standards of health and hygiene. The revamped guidelines extend to every outlet and encompass check-in procedures, station premises and surveillance systems, he said, adding that Lucknow Metro will follow normal timings of operation -- 6 am to 10 pm -- when services resume on September 7.

Sep 5, 2020 9:02 am (IST)

Smoking Tied To COVID-19 Risk; Oxygen Meter May Help Home Patients

The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID19, the illness caused by the virus.

Sep 5, 2020 8:50 am (IST)

Brazilian President Bolsonaro Panned for Saying Covid-19 Vaccinations Will Not Be Mandatory

Bolsonaros first such comments came Monday, when he told a supporter, No one can force anyone to get a vaccine. He repeated it Thursday night during a live broadcast on Facebook.

Sep 5, 2020 8:39 am (IST)

Nagpur Municipal Corporation in association with Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's Lok Kalyan Samiti has launched ‘Mission Vishwas’ in Nagpur, Maharashtra, to help counsel Covid-19 patients and their family members, and in contact-tracing.

Sep 5, 2020 8:30 am (IST)

Centre Asks 15 Districts With High Covid-19 Cases to Mark Proper Containment Zones, Monitor Those in Home Isolation

At a review meeting held by Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, the district authorities were asked to bring down the response time of ambulances while ensuring zero refusal by them and effective…

Sep 5, 2020 8:17 am (IST)

Russian Defence Minister Gets 'Sputnik V' Shot for Coronavirus on Day Initial Study Shows It is Safe

The official Twitter account of the Russian Embassy in India uploaded a video of Shoigu smiling and receiving the shot of the vaccine.

Sep 5, 2020 8:10 am (IST)

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting in Amaravati to take stock of Covid-19 situation in the State. 

Sep 5, 2020 8:02 am (IST)

Community classes are being organised by teachers of various schools in Poonch, Jammu & Kashmir, as schools remain closed due to Covid-19. 

Sep 5, 2020 7:50 am (IST)

Gardens and parks in Vadodara, Gujarat, remain closed amid Covid-19 scare.

Sep 5, 2020 7:41 am (IST)

WHO Tempers Quick Vaccine Hopes | The World Health Organisation said it did not expect widespread immunisation against the novel coronavirus until mid-2021, tempering hopes just as research revealed encouraging early results from a Russian vaccine. Across the world, governments are hoping to announce a vaccine as soon as possible against the virus, which has infected well over 26 million people, upended millions of lives and wreaked havoc on the global economy. The UN health agency welcomed the fact that a 'considerable number' of vaccine candidates had entered final stage trials, which typically involve tens of thousands of people.

Sep 5, 2020 7:37 am (IST)

ICMR Allows 'Testing on Demand' | The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) issued a new advisory on COVID-19 testing strategy, allowing 'testing on demand' for individuals but left it to the states to modify the approach as per their discretion. It also advised testing on demand for "all individuals undertaking travel to countries or Indian states mandating a negative COVID-19 test at the point of entry". The 'Advisory on Strategy for COVID-19 Testing in India' (version VI) said the state governments can simplify the modalities to facilitate testing on demand.

Residents stand in a queue to register their names as a health worker wearing PPE suit collects a swab sample from a woman to test for Covid-19, at a primary health centre in Hyderabad on September 4, 2020. (Photo by NOAH SEELAM / AFP)

The ICMR’s ‘Advisory on Strategy for COVID-19 Testing in India’ (version VI) said the state governments can simplify the modalities to facilitate testing on demand. It also suggested that 100 per cent of people living in containment zones should be tested by rapid antigen tests, particularly in cities where there has been widespread transmission of the infection.

The ICMR also stressed that no emergency procedure (including deliveries) should be delayed for lack of tests, and pregnant women should not be referred for a lack of testing facility.

Across the world, governments are hoping to announce a vaccine as soon as possible against the virus, which has infected well over 26 million people, upended millions of lives and wreaked havoc on the global economy. The UN health agency welcomed the fact that a "considerable number" of vaccine candidates had entered final stage trials, which typically involve tens of thousands of people.

But "in terms of realistic timelines, we are really not expecting to see widespread vaccination until the middle of next year," WHO spokeswoman Margaret Harris said. And WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the agency would not endorse a vaccine if it is not effective and safe. Russia has already approved a vaccine, and research published in The Lancet medical journal on Friday said patients involved in early tests developed antibodies with "no serious adverse events".

But scientists cautioned the trials were too small -- just 76 participants -- to prove safety and effectiveness. Washington has also urged US states to get ready for a potential vaccine rollout by November 1, sparking concerns President Donald Trump's administration is rushing to begin distributing a vaccine before the November 3 election.

Under normal procedures, test administrators must wait for months or years to verify that vaccine candidates are safe and efficacious. But there has been massive pressure to roll out a vaccine quickly as the pandemic continues to take its toll. Celebrities and prominent public figures have not been spared, with Berlusconi the latest to contract the coronavirus since it was first discovered in China in December last year.

The list also includes three Paris Saint-Germain footballers including Brazilian star Neymar. Also on the list are movie stars Tom Hanks and more recently Robert Pattinson, whom Hollywood trade publications said contracted the disease while filming the latest Batman movie in Britain. Berlusconi spent the night in a Milan hospital where he is being treated for a lung infection but where is condition is said to be "encouraging".

The 83-year-old billionaire tested positive earlier this week after returning from a holiday on Sardinia's jet-set Emerald Coast. All over the world, businesses and individuals are counting the cost of the pandemic, as flare-ups continue to force governments into imposing lockdowns. Even in areas where restrictions have eased, those who can work from home prefer to keep doing so rather than return to the office.

In London's normally bustling centre, eateries once packed with customers are suffering. "People saw they can work from home... we can't serve someone from home," said Berat, the manager at a Turkish restaurant close to St Paul's Cathedral that only has 15 percent of its usual custom.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government is trying to encourage Britons to return to the office, but that is easier said than done. Oil giant BP, which is slashing 10,000 jobs after the pandemic crushed energy demand and prices, is actively encouraging non-frontline staff to work from home. At Barclays, HSBC and Lloyds banks, meanwhile, much of the staff is working remotely. It is not all bad news, though.

Both the US and Canadian economies added jobs in August, in a tentative sign of recovery from the pandemic. And for businesses in specific sectors like personal protective equipment, Covid-19 has triggered such fierce demand that they are struggling to keep up. Malaysian rubber glove manufacturer Top Glove said it is seeing orders for 11-12 billion a month, compared with 4.5 billion prior to the pandemic.

The downside? Customers must now wait nearly 600 days for their orders to be filled, compared with normal delivery of 30-40 days, said chief executive, Lim Wee Chai. In addition, with raw materials in short supply, production costs are also rising.

