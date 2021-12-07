Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Booster Decision Deferred as Expert Panel Divided; Rajasthan Says Contact Tracing on for 9 Omicron Patients

Live now
Coronavirus LIVE Updates: The expert panel on immunisation did not make any final recommendation on Covid-19 booster dose and vaccines for children in a meeting held on Monday. Days after favouring a booster dose of Covid-19 vaccine for people above 40 years as low levels of neutralising antibodies from existing vaccines may not be sufficient to neutralise the new variant, the country’s top genome sequencing Read More
South Africa’s fourth COVID-19 wave was anticipated and the emergence of the new Omicron variant was inevitable, President Cyril Ramaphosa has said, terming the surge in infections a matter of “great concern”. The president said the number of daily infections has increased five-fold in the past week, with nearly a quarter of all COVID-19 tests now returning positive. Two weeks ago, only two per cent of tests were positive.
A Thai health official said Monday that the country’s first suspected case of the new omicron variant had been detected but authorities would withhold confirmation ahead of further test results. Head of the Department of Medical Sciences, Supakit Sirilak, said at a daily press briefing that the likely case of the omicron variant had been identified in an American businessman who entered Thailand from Spain.
The UK’s health minister on Monday told Parliament that the new Omicron variant of COVID-19 is now in transmission within the community across regions of England, as he confirmed a total of 336 cases of the mutation first detected in South Africa. According to the latest data, there are now 261 cases in England, 71 in Scotland and four in Wales, bringing the total number of confirmed cases across the UK to 336, Sajid Javid said in his statement to the House of Commons.
India and Russia on Monday expressed confidence that early mutual recognition of COVID-19 vaccination certificates will further facilitate movement of persons between the two countries and agreed to fast track the formalities for it. The two countries also agreed to consider the resumption of direct passenger and cargo flights to their pre-pandemic capacity, said a joint statement issued after in-person talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Two fully vaccinated persons who returned from abroad last month have tested positive for the new Omicron strain of coronavirus in Mumbai, the first cases of the variant found in the metropolis, the civic body said on Monday, taking the number of such infections in Maharashtra to 10. A man who returned from South Africa and his close contact who came from the US were found infected with the Omicron strain, according to a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) release.
Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), which operates the Kempegowda International Airport here, on Monday announced enhanced measures for passengers arriving from at-risk countries. The measures include addition of 50 new testing machines to scale up testing capacities and reduce waiting time, increasing free WI-FI time limit from 45 minutes to four hours, adequate seating area, among others, BIAL said in a late evening release.
In a bulletin issued on Saturday, the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Consortium on Genomics (INSACOG) said the mention of the booster dose in its previous bulletin was merely a discussion about the potential role of additional dose of Covid-19 vaccines in high-risk populations. Some experts however say that healthcare workers, who were among the first to be vaccinated, the immunocompromised and the elderly may have decreasing immunity against Covid-19 and can be at higher risk of contracting the virus, particularly in the wake of new variants, according to a Times of India report.
In Rajasthan, nine people, including four members of a family, were found infected with the Omicron. The patients are admitted to the Rajasthan University of Health Sciences (RUHS) Hospital, a dedicated Covid facility of the state government in Jaipur. All the nine patients are asymptomatic, said Dr Narottam Sharma, CMHO. “We are taking the matter seriously and are doing contact tracing and taking effective measures,” Sharma said.
Official sources told PTI that the sample of three more patients who have tested positive for coronavirus have been sent for genome sequencing at the genome sequencing facility developed at the state-run SMS medical college here. One of them is a woman who tested positive for the infection at the Jaipur airport on Monday.
