Coronavirus LIVE Updates: WHO Says Children Aged Above 12 Should Wear Masks; Global Covid-19 Death Toll Tops 8 Lakh

The World Health Organization (WHO) has issued a guidance saying children over the age of 12 should wear masks, in line with recommended practice for adults in their country or area. It admits little is known about how children transmit the virus but cites evidence that teenagers can infect others in the same way as adults. Meanwhile, the death toll due to Covid-19 has risen to 8 lakh around the world, according to the John Hopkins University Tracker, and Worldometers.

Here are the LIVE Updates:

• Manipur Locals Face Hardships: Locals of Champu Khangpok, Manipur, a village near Loktak lake, say it has become difficult to earn a livelihood due to Covid-19."Most of us are fishermen and due to restrictions we aren't able to sell fish in neighbouring markets," says a villager.

• Tunisia May Come Out With Vaccine by Early 2021: Hechmi Louzir, director general of the Pasteur Institute of Tunis (IPT), said that the vaccine against the coronavirus is expected to be fully ready in Tunisia in early 2021. "This DNA-based vaccine would strengthen the immune system," Louzir told Shems FM Radio. He added that the effectiveness of the vaccine "will also depend on compliance with preventive measures against the virus", Xinhua news agency reported on Saturday.

• Fifth of Vaccine Trial Group Blacks, Latinos: Nearly a fifth of 11,000 people enrolled so far in a 30,000-volunteer U.S. trial testing a COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer and German partner BioNTech are Black or Latino, groups among the hardest hit by the coronavirus virus pandemic, a top Pfizer executive said.

"Between Latinx and Black or African American populations, we're running at about 19 percent or so," Dr. Bill Gruber, Pfizer’s senior vice president of vaccine clinical research and development, told Reuters in an interview. "We're trying to push even higher than that."