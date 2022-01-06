Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Maha Govt to Hold Covid Meet Today as State Sees Record Jump in Cases; BMC's New Order to Pvt Hospitals

Another 139 of total 1,827 passengers onboard the Cordelia cruise ship, which has returned from Goa, tested positive for coronavirus infection on Wednesday, said an official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). These 139 patients were in addition to 66 passengers who were found to have contracted COVID19 earlier.

Of the 66, 60 passengers had returned to Mumbai while six had disembarked in Goa.A BMC official said the passengers who tested positive but have no symptoms will be quarantined at home, while the symptomatic ones will be shifted to institutional quarantine.