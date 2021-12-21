CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#ProKabaddiLeague#Movies#Coronavirus#BiggBoss15#Bollywood
city logo
  • Home
    • »
  • News
    • »
  • India
    • »
  • Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Unvaxxed Texas Man Becomes 1st Omicron Fatality in US; Cases Will Rise Among Jabbed too, Says Biden

Live now

Auto Refresh

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Unvaxxed Texas Man Becomes 1st Omicron Fatality in US; Cases Will Rise Among Jabbed too, Says Biden

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Six more cases of the Omicron in Delhi took the tally to 28; 31 of the 54 patients infected in Maharashtra so far have been discharged from hospitals.

News18.com | December 21, 2021, 08:15 IST
Covid-19 in Britain

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Six more cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 have been detected in Delhi, taking the total number of people testing positive for the latest variant of the coronavirus here to 28 as of December 20. As many as 31 patients out of 54 who have been found infected with the new coronavirus variant Omicron in Maharashtra so far have been discharged from hospitals, a health department official said on Read More

Dec 21, 2021 08:15 IST

Saudi to Allow Indians Who Took Covaxin

Saudi Arabia announces that Indian nationals vaccinated with Covaxin are now approved to enter the Kingdom.

Dec 21, 2021 08:12 IST

New Zealand Delays Border Re-opening Plans Over Omicron Concerns

New Zealand on Tuesday postponed its phased border re-opening plans until the end of February citing the rapid global spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

Dec 21, 2021 08:03 IST

Unvaccinated Man from Texas Harris Country 1st to Die of Omicron in US

The death reported this afternoon was of a man between the ages of 50-60 years old who was unvaccinated and had been infected with Covid-19 previously. The individual was at higher risk of severe complications from Covid-19 due to his unvaccinated status and had underlying health conditions.

Dec 21, 2021 07:59 IST

31 Out of 54 Omicron Patients in Maharashtra Discharged

As many as 31 patients out of 54 who have been found infected with the new coronavirus variant Omicron in Maharashtra so far have been discharged from hospitals, a health department official said on Monday. No fresh case of Omicron, classified as a ‘variant of concern’ by the WHO, was reported in the state on Monday, keeping the newly discovered strain’s tally unchanged at 54, he said.

Dec 21, 2021 07:58 IST

6 International Arrivals Test Covid +ve in Madhya Pradesh, Samples Sent for Sequencing

Six more international travellers have tested positive for COVID-19 upon arrival in Indore, taking total number of such foreign returnees to 12 in the city since Dec 1, Indore CMHO Dr Bhure Singh Setia said yesterday, adding that their samples were sent for genome sequencing

Dec 21, 2021 07:56 IST

45 New Omicron Cases Detected in Singapore

Singapore has reported 195 fresh COVID-19 cases, including 45 Omicron infections, while a cluster of the latest variant was detected at a gym studio in an upmarket shopping centre, according to local media reports. According to the latest infection statistics on the Ministry of Health’s (MOH) website, 42 Omicron cases arrived from abroad and three are local.

Dec 21, 2021 07:42 IST

Get Vaccinated, Get Boosted, Wear Mask: Biden Says as Omicron Dominates Covid Cases

Dec 21, 2021 07:34 IST

9 out of 10 Omicron Patients in ICU Unvaccinated: S African Scientist Who First Detected New Variant

Dec 21, 2021 07:30 IST

'I Am in Awe of Your Sacrifices', Biden to Frontline Workers

“I am in awe of your sacrifices. Thank you for the work you are putting in on this wave after a painful and difficult two years. We owe you a tremendous debt. I am once again asking for your strength, and I’ll never forget it,” US President Joe Biden said.

Dec 21, 2021 07:29 IST

Omicron Will Rise Even Among Vaccinated: US Prez Biden

“Omicron cases will increase in the coming days—even among fully vaccinated individuals. If you’re vaccinated and boosted, you may still get a breakthrough case but doctors say you will likely have no symptoms or mild ones,” he said in a series of tweets.

Dec 21, 2021 07:27 IST

Six More Omicron Cases Detected in Delhi, Total Tally Now 28: Report

Six more cases of the Omicron variant of Covid have been detected in Delhi, taking the total number of people testing positive for the latest variant of the coronavirus here to 28, PTI reported on Monday. At least 12 patients have been discharged, it said.

Dec 21, 2021 07:22 IST

Over 138 Crore Vaccine Doses Administered in India So Far, Says Health Ministry

The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India crossed 138 crore on Monday, the Union Health Ministry said. Over 58 lakh vaccine doses were administered on Monday till 7 pm, it said.

Dec 21, 2021 07:22 IST

Omicron Sweeps Across US, Now 73% of Covid Cases

Omicron has raced ahead of other variants and is now the dominant version of the coronavirus in the US, accounting for 73 per cent of new infections last week, federal health officials said Monday

Dec 21, 2021 07:19 IST

UK Reports 91,743 New Covid-19 Cases, Up 68% From Last Week

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday said the Cabinet was monitoring COVID-19 data hour by hour as the country recorded another record high of daily coronavirus infections at 91,743. Speaking after a lengthy Cabinet meeting, Johnson told reporters that the government won’t hesitate to introduce tougher lockdown measures ahead of Christmas amid an ongoing surge in coronavirus cases. But he declared that some things need to be clearer around the Omicron variant before further action is taken.

Read more

Monday.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday he would take more steps to slow the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant if needed, after the Netherlands began a fourth lockdown and as other European nations consider Christmas restrictions. Speaking after a lengthy Cabinet meeting, Johnson told reporters that the government won’t hesitate to introduce tougher lockdown measures ahead of Christmas amid an ongoing surge in coronavirus cases. But he declared that some things need to be clearer around the Omicron variant before further action is taken. The country recorded another record high of daily coronavirus infections at 91,743.

In the United State, Omicron is now most common coronavirus variant accounting for 73% of new infections last week, CDC says. In much of the country, it’s even higher. Omicron is responsible for an estimated 90% or more of new infections in the New York area, the Southeast, the industrial Midwest and the Pacific Northwest. The national rate suggests that more than 650,000 omicron infections occurred in the U.S. last week.

The Omicron variant of the coronavirus is spreading faster than the Delta variant and is causing infections in people already vaccinated or who have recovered from the COVID-19 disease, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday. WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan added it would be “unwise” to conclude from early evidence that Omicron was a milder variant that previous ones.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.

More News

TAGS