Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India’s Covid-19 Recoveries Cross 15 Lakh-mark; Pune's Infection Tally Nears 66,000

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India's coronavirus recoveries crossed the 15 lakh-mark, the government said today. Meanwhile, Australia reported a record number of daily coronavirus deaths today, however, the number of new cases in the country's virus hotspot dropped to a near two week low. Officials in Victoria state, which is the epicentre of Australia's second Covid-19 wave, told Reuters that 19 people succumbed to the infection over the past 24 hours. With other states still to report daily new case and death numbers, that already marks the country's biggest single-day rise in fatalities.

◕ Pune's COVID-19 Case Tally Nears 66,000: Official |The COVID-19 case count in Maharashtra's Pune rose by 1,390 in the last 24 hours to 65,966, a health official said on Sunday. With 24 people succumbing to the infection, the death toll went up to 1,540, he said. A total of 1,879 patients were discharged during the day, the official told news agency PTI.

◕ Odisha recorded the highest single-day spike of 13 COVID-19 fatalities, which pushed the death toll in the coastal state to 272 on Sunday, a health department official said.

◕ Italy Reports 463 New Coronavirus Cases | Italy's tally of daily new COVID-19 cases leaped higher on Sunday, with 463 cases, according to Health Ministry figures. Many of the latest cases have been found in young people returning from vacations abroad.