CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#BiggBossOTT#Coronavirus#Afghanistan#IndvsEng
Home» News»India»Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Beaches, Gardens Among Recreational Spaces to be Opened from 6am to 10pm in Mumbai
yello-bulltLIVE NOW

auto-refresh

facebookTwitterwhatsapp

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Beaches, Gardens Among Recreational Spaces to be Opened from 6am to 10pm in Mumbai

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Monday ordered to open gardens, beaches, grounds and seafronts from 6am to 10pm amid Covid-19 pandemic in Mumbai.

News18.com | August 16, 2021, 09:06 IST
People exercise on a beach amidst the spread of COVID-19 in Mumbai. (Reuters)

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Monday ordered to open gardens, beaches, grounds and seafronts from 6am to 10pm amid Covid-19 pandemic in Mumbai.

Warning of tough days ahead with surging COVID-19 infections, the director of the National Institutes of Health said Sunday the U.S. could decide in the next couple weeks whether to offer coronavirus booster shots to more Americans this fall.

Dr. Francis Collins also pleaded anew for unvaccinated Americans to get their shots, calling them sitting ducks for a delta variant that is ravaging the country and showing little sign of letting up.

Read More
Aug 16, 2021 09:06 (IST)
Maha: 213 New COVID-19 Cases in Thane, 5 More Deaths | Thane has added 213 new cases of coronavirus, raising the infection count in the Maharashtra district to 5,48,308, an official said on Monday. These new cases were reported on Sunday, he said.
Aug 16, 2021 09:00 (IST)

Mumbai Beaches to Open from 6am to 10pm | The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Monday ordered to open gardens, beaches, grounds and seafronts from 6am to 10pm amid Covid-19 pandemic in Mumbai.

Aug 16, 2021 08:11 (IST)

Assam Reports 411 New COVID-19 Cases, 10 More Deaths | Assam on Sunday reported 10 more COVID19 deaths which took the toll to 5,492, according to a bulletin issued by the National Health Mission. The coronavirus caseload rose to 5,79,899 as 411 more people tested positive for the infection. Two fresh fatalities were registered in Jorhat and one each in Dibrugarh, Kamrup, Karbi Anglong, Morigaon, Nalbari, Sivasagar, Sonitpur, and West Karbi Anglong districts. The bulletin said 1,347 more COVID19 patients have died till now, but the government's Death Audit Board has not included them in the tally of deaths caused by coronavirus as they had other ailments too. Of the new cases, 90 were reported from Kamrup Metropolitan, followed by 25 in Sivasagar, 23 in Golaghat, and 22 in Lakhimpur.

Aug 16, 2021 08:04 (IST)

Covid Hospitalisation Rates for Young Adults Hits Record in US | Amid the surge of the Delta variant in the US, hospitalisation rates for the adults in their 30s due to Covid-19 have hit record highs, making it the "pandemic of the young". New Covid-19 hospital admissions for patients in their 30s reached an average of 1,113 per day for the week that ended Wednesday, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Aug 16, 2021 08:03 (IST)

Canada's Covid Cases Surpass 1.45 Million | Canada's new Covid-19 cases continue rising, bringing the cumulative total to 1,451,211 cases, including 26,700 deaths, as of Sunday afternoon, according to CTV. At the national level, the Delta variant currently accounts for the majority of recently reported variant cases in the country, Xinhua reported.

Aug 16, 2021 07:59 (IST)

Warning of tough days ahead with surging COVID-19 infections, the director of the National Institutes of Health said Sunday the U.S. could decide in the next couple weeks whether to offer coronavirus booster shots to more Americans this fall. Dr. Francis Collins also pleaded anew for unvaccinated Americans to get their shots, calling them sitting ducks for a delta variant that is ravaging the country and showing little sign of letting up. This is going very steeply upward with no signs of having peaked out, he said.

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Beaches, Gardens Among Recreational Spaces to be Opened from 6am to 10pm in Mumbai
People exercise on a beach amidst the spread of COVID-19 in Mumbai. (Reuters)

This is going very steeply upward with no signs of having peaked out, he said.

Federal health officials have been actively looking at whether extra shots for the vaccinated may be needed as early as this fall, reviewing case numbers in the U.S. almost daily as well as the situation in other countries such as Israel, where preliminary studies suggest the vaccines protection against serious illness dropped among those vaccinated in January.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

More News