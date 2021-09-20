CHANGE LANGUAGE
Coronavirus Live Updates: India Records 15% Drop in Cases, Lowest in 6 Months; Zero Deaths in Delhi After Two Days
News18.com | September 20, 2021, 07:40 IST
Dharavi

Event Highlights

After facing backlash for its coverage of origins of the Covid pandemic, the much-acclaimed scientific journal — The Lancet has now published an ‘alternative view’ from 16 scientists.

Sep 20, 2021 07:40 (IST)

Sep 20, 2021 07:39 (IST)

Covid Origins Probe: The Lancet Does U-turn over Lab Leak Theory | After facing backlash for its coverage of origins of the Covid pandemic, the much acclaimed scientific journal -- The Lancet has now published an 'alternative view' from 16 scientists.

Sep 20, 2021 07:38 (IST)

Sep 20, 2021 07:38 (IST)

Sep 20, 2021 07:37 (IST)

15% Dip in Cases in Country | India recorded a 15% drop in Covid-19 cases, which is the lowest in the last six months, on Sunday even as the country witnessed mass gatherings in several states due to Ganesh Chaturthi amid stringent Covid-19 protocols.  

Sep 20, 2021 07:21 (IST)

No Covid Death in Delhi After Two Days, 28 New Cases | Delhi reported 28 new Covid positive cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total coronavirus infection tally so far to 14,38,497 since early 2020. There was no death registered due to Covid in the same time span. There was one death each registered on Saturday and Friday.

Health workers wearing PPE walk through a narrow lane of the Dharavi slum during a door-to-door Covid-19 screening in Mumbai. India's confirmed coronavirus cases crossed the three million mark on August 23 with nearly 70,000 new infections, as the disease continues to surge in the world's second most-populous nation. Health workers wearing PPE walk through a narrow lane of the Dharavi slum in Mumbai. (AFP)

The international team of health experts, in the open letter, make an appeal for “objective, open, and transparent scientific debate about the origin of SARS-CoV-2”.

Scientists “need to evaluate all hypotheses on a rational basis, and to weigh their likelihood based on facts and evidence, devoid of speculation concerning possible political impacts”, the authors wrote.

The Lancet, had in February last year, published an open letter that “strongly condemned conspiracy theories” surrounding the coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan, suggesting that Covid-19 does not have a natural origin.

After a Food and Drug Administration (FDA) panel rejected the broader use of the third dose among people aged 16 and above, US top infectious disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci said on Sunday that booster shots of Covid-19 vaccines will soon become necessary for people to gain maximum protection against Covid-19.

Pfizer made the proposal in a 52-page presentation to the US FDA, which included data from the recent Israeli study which showed that a booster dose of its Covid-19 vaccine can prevent both infections and severe illness in adults older than 60 shortly after the injection.

It was also backed by President Joe Biden’s administration. However, the panel has approved a booster shot of Pfizer’s Covid vaccine to people aged 65 and above.

