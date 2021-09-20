Coronavirus Live Updates: India Records 15% Drop in Cases, Lowest in 6 Months; Zero Deaths in Delhi After Two Days

The international team of health experts, in the open letter, make an appeal for “objective, open, and transparent scientific debate about the origin of SARS-CoV-2”.

Scientists “need to evaluate all hypotheses on a rational basis, and to weigh their likelihood based on facts and evidence, devoid of speculation concerning possible political impacts”, the authors wrote.

The Lancet, had in February last year, published an open letter that “strongly condemned conspiracy theories” surrounding the coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan, suggesting that Covid-19 does not have a natural origin.

After a Food and Drug Administration (FDA) panel rejected the broader use of the third dose among people aged 16 and above, US top infectious disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci said on Sunday that booster shots of Covid-19 vaccines will soon become necessary for people to gain maximum protection against Covid-19.

Pfizer made the proposal in a 52-page presentation to the US FDA, which included data from the recent Israeli study which showed that a booster dose of its Covid-19 vaccine can prevent both infections and severe illness in adults older than 60 shortly after the injection.

It was also backed by President Joe Biden’s administration. However, the panel has approved a booster shot of Pfizer’s Covid vaccine to people aged 65 and above.

