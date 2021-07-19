Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Centre Building 30-day Buffer Stock of Life-saving Covid Drugs Ahead of Imminent 3rd Wave

The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday said a negative RTPCR report is mandatory for people coming to UP from states where the positivity rate is more than three per cent. The report should not be older than four days, it said in a statement issued here.

Active Covid cases in Karnataka dipped below 30,000, as only 1,708 new cases in a day, said the state health bulletin on Sunday.

“With 1,708 cases registered on Saturday, the state’s Covid tally increased to 28,83,947, including 29,291 active cases, while 28,18,476 recovered till date, with 2,463 patients discharged during the day,” said the bulletin.

As epi-centre of the pandemic in the state, Bengaluru, however, reported only 386 fresh cases on Saturday, taking its Covid tally to 12,23,189, including 11,751 active cases while recoveries rose to 11,94,641, with 793 discharged in the last 24 hours.

