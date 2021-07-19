CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Olympics2020#Coronavirus#OlympicsQuiz#Bollywood
Home» News»India»Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Centre Building 30-day Buffer Stock of Life-saving Covid Drugs Ahead of Imminent 3rd Wave
yello-bulltLIVE NOW

auto-refresh

facebookTwitterwhatsapp

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Centre Building 30-day Buffer Stock of Life-saving Covid Drugs Ahead of Imminent 3rd Wave

Coronavirus News Live Updates: With the country bracing for an imminent third wave of Covid-19, the Centre has geared up to build a 30-day buffer stock or inventory of essential Covid-19 medicines like remdesivir and favipiravir.

News18.com | July 19, 2021, 07:48 IST
Representative Image.

Coronavirus News Live Updates: With the country bracing for an imminent third wave of Covid-19, the Centre has geared up to build a 30-day buffer stock or inventory of essential Covid-19 medicines like Remdesivir and Favipiravir. Apart from the life-saving drugs, the government is also restocking common drugs and supplements like paracetamol, antibiotics, and vitamins. “The Centre is planning to procure 5 million vials of remdesivir ahead of the third wave. What’s better is that this time, the government is paying us in advance,” the Business Standard quoted a source.

Meanwhile, no death was reported due to COVID-19 in Delhi which recorded 51 new cases with a positivity rate of 0.07 per cent on Sunday, according to a health bulletin issued here. It was on March 2 this year when the national capital had last reported zero death due to the virus. On that day, the number of single-day infections stood at 217 and the positivity rate was 0.33 per cent.

Eighty patients recovered from the infection in the past 24 hours, the bulletin said. The death toll in Delhi stands at 25,027 while the cumulative case tally has reached 14,35,529, it said. As many as 14,09,910 people have either been discharged, have recovered or migrated out. The case fatality rate stands at 1.74 per cent, it said.

Read More
Jul 19, 2021 07:48 (IST)
Olympics-Tennis-Gauff Tests Positive for COVID-19, to Miss Tokyo Games | American tennis player Coco Gauff will miss the Tokyo Olympics after testing positive for COVID19, the 17yearold said on Sunday.  "I'm disappointed to share the news that I have tested positive for COVID and won't be able to play in the Olympic Games in Tokyo," world number 25 Gauff said on Twitter.
Jul 19, 2021 07:46 (IST)
Puri Distributes Ration Kits to Kids Who Lost Parents to Covid | Petroleum Minister Hardeep Puri on Saturday distributed ration kits to 62 children in Puri, who lost their parents and guardians in the first and second waves of COVID19, an official said on Sunday. The Union minister adopted Sonbhadra when he became a union minister in 2017. He said he visited the place frequently. "This time, it was to meet the children, whose parents died in the COVID19 pandemic, Puri said, adding they should be helped at every level including with their education.
Jul 19, 2021 07:43 (IST)

Active Covid Cases Dip Below 30,000 in Karnataka | Active Covid cases in Karnataka dipped below 30,000, as only 1,708 new cases in a day, said the state health bulletin on Sunday.

"With 1,708 cases registered on Saturday, the state's Covid tally increased to 28,83,947, including 29,291 active cases, while 28,18,476 recovered till date, with 2,463 patients discharged during the day," said the bulletin.

Jul 19, 2021 07:42 (IST)

Bengal's COVID Positivity Rate Drops to 1.56% | West Bengal on Sunday reported 801 new COVID19 cases with the positivity rate coming down to 1.56 per cent, the state Health Department said in its daily bulletin. The new cases were reported after testing 51,316 samples, it said.

Jul 19, 2021 07:39 (IST)

No Fatality Reported in Delhi After 138 Days | No death was reported due to COVID19 in Delhi which recorded 51 new cases with a positivity rate of 0.07 per cent on Sunday, according to a health bulletin issued. It was on March 2 this year when the national capital had last reported zero death due to the virus. On that day, the number of singleday infections stood at 217 and the positivity rate was 0.33 per cent.

Jul 19, 2021 07:34 (IST)

COVID Negative Report Mandatory for People Coming to UP from States with High Positivity Rate | The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday said a negative RTPCR report is mandatory for people coming to UP from states where the positivity rate is more than three per cent. The report should not be older than four days, it said in a statement issued here.

Jul 19, 2021 07:33 (IST)

Centre Building Buffer Stock of Life-saving Covid Drugs | With the country bracing for an imminent third wave of Covid-19, the Centre has geared up to build a 30-day  buffer stock or inventory of essential Covid-19 medicines like remdesivir and favipiravir. Apart from the life-saving drugs, the government is also restocking on common drugs and supplements like paracetamol, antibiotics, and vitamins.

“The Centre is planning to procure 5 million vials of remdesivir ahead of the third wave. What’s better is that this time, the government is paying us in advance,” the Business Standard quoted a source.

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Centre Building 30-day Buffer Stock of Life-saving Covid Drugs Ahead of Imminent 3rd Wave
The Centre is planning to procure 5 million vials of remdesivir ahead of the third wave.

The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday said a negative RTPCR report is mandatory for people coming to UP from states where the positivity rate is more than three per cent. The report should not be older than four days, it said in a statement issued here.

Active Covid cases in Karnataka dipped below 30,000, as only 1,708 new cases in a day, said the state health bulletin on Sunday.

“With 1,708 cases registered on Saturday, the state’s Covid tally increased to 28,83,947, including 29,291 active cases, while 28,18,476 recovered till date, with 2,463 patients discharged during the day,” said the bulletin.

As epi-centre of the pandemic in the state, Bengaluru, however, reported only 386 fresh cases on Saturday, taking its Covid tally to 12,23,189, including 11,751 active cases while recoveries rose to 11,94,641, with 793 discharged in the last 24 hours.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

More News