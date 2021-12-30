Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Omicron Tsunami, Delta Will Cause Health Systems to Collapse, Says WHO as UK, US Tally Hits New Record

Live now
Coronavirus LIVE Updates: The World Health Organization on Wednesday warned that a “tsunami” of Omicron and Delta Covid-19 cases will pile pressure on health systems already being stretched to their limits.
The WHO said the Delta and Omicron variants of concern were “twin threats” that were driving new case numbers to record highs, leading to spikes in hospitalisations and deaths. Read More
Over 4,300 violations related to Covidappropriate behaviour were reported here on Wednesday, according to official figures. The figures for December 28 shared by the Delhi government said that out of the total 4,392 violations, 4,248 were related to face mask, 83 to social distancing protocol, and 60 to spitting in public places. Of the 4,248 mask violations, maximum were reported from north district (700) followed by east (635) and southwest (502), the data cited. On December 28, as many as 69 FIRs were registered for violating Covid guidelines but no arrests were made while a fine of Rs 86,33,700 was imposed on violators, it said.
Global COVID19 infections hit a record high over the past sevenday period, Reuters data showed on Wednesday, as the Omicron variant raced out of control and governments wrestled with how to contain its spread without paralysing fragile economies. Almost 900,000 cases were detected on average each day around the world between Dec. 22 and 28, with myriad countries posting new all-time highs in the previous 24 hours, including the United States, Australia, many in Europe and Argentina and Bolivia.
Experts in Singapore, where 170 new Omicron cases were reported on Wednesday, have warned that the new and supposedly more contagious variant is likely to replace Delta over the coming weeks to months. While Delta is still the most common variant in all continents except Africa, Omicron is spreading very quickly, said Dr Sebastian MaurerStroh, executive director of the stateowned Agency for Science, Technology and Research’s Bioinformatics Institute here.
A “tsunami” of Omicron and Delta Covid-19 cases will pile pressure on health systems already being stretched to their limits, the World Health Organization warned on Wednesday. The WHO said the Delta and Omicron variants of concern were “twin threats” that were driving new case numbers to record highs, leading to spikes in hospitalisations and deaths.
The WHO said new global cases had risen by 11 percent last week, while the United States and France both registered record daily case numbers on Wednesday. “I am highly concerned that Omicron, being more transmissible, circulating at the same time as Delta, is leading to a tsunami of cases,” WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a press conference.
Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 85 fresh cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus, the highest singleday tally recorded so far by any state in the country, taking the overall count to 252, the state health department said. “Today, 85 cases of the Omicron variant have been reported in the state. Of these, 47 patients have been reported by the National Institute of Virology (NIV (where samples were sent for genome sequencing) and 38 by the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER),” a health bulletin said.
Two people have been found infected with Omicron in Gurugram, raising the number of cases of the new coronavirus variant to three in this district falling in the national capital region (NCR), officials said on Wednesday. According to the health department, the 58yearold woman and the man, aged 31, were fully vaccinated and had no recent travel history.
Meanwhile, Gurugram recorded 151 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the highest single-day spike in the last six months. The fresh cases pushed the active case count to 502 in the district, according to official data. The sample of the man, who was found infected with Omicron on Wednesday, was collected on December 19. The sample had turned out positive for coronavirus on December 21. The health department had instructed him to stay in home isolation. The woman was found Covid positive on December 17.
Five more cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus have been detected in Karnataka, Health Minister K Sudhakar said here on Wednesday. This takes the state’s tally of Omicron cases to 43. “Five new cases of Omicron confirmed in Karnataka on 29-12-21.
(1) 22 yr female, Davanagere (Travelled from USA) (2) 24 yr male, Bengaluru (Returned from USA via Qatar) (3) 53 yr male, Tamil Nadu (Arrived at KIAL from Dubai) (4) 61 yr male, Bengaluru (Travelled from Ghana via Doha),” Sudhakar said in a tweet. Stating that fifth case is a 41-year-old male from Mumbai (travelled from Mumbai to Bengaluru by flight), he said, “All positive persons have been isolated and primary and secondary contacts have been identified and tested.” The country’s first two Omicron cases were detected in the State on December 2.
Punjab has reported its first Omicron case with a 36yearold man, who came from Spain earlier this month, testing positive for the new variant of coronavirus. Meanwhile, Punjab Deputy Chief Minister O P Soni said the current Covid situation in the state does not warrant a night curfew. A health official said the man, who arrived in India from Spain on December 4, visited his relatives in Nawanshahr in Punjab. The man tested negative for coronavirus upon his arrival. However, he tested positive on December 12, he said.
Mumbai, Delhi and Gujarat on Wednesday recorded a big spike in fresh COVID-19 cases–their highest since the May-June period–while Punjab reported the first case of the Omicron variant to take the country-wide tally of the new strain past 900. According to data from the Centre and the states, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country crossed 10,000 after a little over a month. On November 26, the total reported was 10,549.
The WHO said new global cases had risen by 11 percent last week, while the United States and France both registered record daily case numbers on Wednesday.
“I am highly concerned that Omicron, being more transmissible, circulating at the same time as Delta, is leading to a tsunami of cases,” WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a press conference.
Meanwhile, in India, Mumbai, Delhi and Gujarat on Wednesday recorded a big spike in fresh COVID-19 cases–their highest since the May-June period–while Punjab reported the first case of the Omicron variant to take the country-wide tally of the new strain past 900.
According to data from the Centre and the states, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country crossed 10,000 after a little over a month. On November 26, the total reported was 10,549.
With Punjab reporting its first Omicron case after a 36-year-old man, who came from Spain earlier this month tested positive for the new variant, the number of states and union territories where this highly contagious strain has been detected rose to 22. Updated official data available in the night showed that the Omicron tally was close to 950 with Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and Telangana reporting a majority of the fresh cases of this variant. In Maharashtra, 85 more people were infected by the new strain to take the total to 252, the state Health department said.
According to the Union Health Ministry data updated at 8 am, India recorded 781 cases of the Omicron variant across 21 states and union territories so far out of which 241 people have recovered or migrated. Maharashtra was followed by Delhi(238), Gujarat (97), Rajasthan(69), Kerala(65) and Telangana(62) among those with over 50 Omicron cases, according to official data from the Centre and the states.
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.