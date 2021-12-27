Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Covaxin Shows Good Response in Children During Trials, Says NTAGI Chief; Biggest 1-day Spike in 21 months in China

Live now
Coronavirus LIVE Updates: The National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation on Monday revealed that Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin has shown good immune response in children during trials. Meanwhile, in an alarming report, China recorded 162 fresh coronavirus cases, the biggest one-day increase in 21 months, as officials work to contain an outbreak in Xian. . Read More
With the addition of 41 cases, the COVID19 tally in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday rose to 7,93,696, health department officials said. The state also reported cases of the Omicron variant of the virus for the first time, after nine foreign returnees were found infected in Indore, and seven of them have already been discharged postrecovery, they said. The coronavirus infection recovery count in the state increased to 7,82,912 after 21 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, the officials said.
The number of coronavirus positive cases at the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Maharashtra’s Ahmednagar district has gone up to 51, which includes 48 students, a health official said on Sunday. Their samples are being sent for genome sequencing to know whether they are carrying the Omicron variant of coronavirus, another official said. A few days back, 19 students from the residential school in Parner tehsil had tested positive for the viral infection. The school has over 400 students across classes 5 to 12. All the students and staff members were subjected to RTPCR tests, Parner taluka health officer Dr Prakash Lalge told PTI.
Chairman, Apollo Hospitals Group, Dr Prathap C Reddy on Sunday welcomed the central government’s move to vaccinate children between 15 and 18 years against COVID19. “We welcome the decision of the Prime Minister to begin vaccination of children between 1518 yrs and booster doses for those on the frontline as well as those above 60 years with comorbidities,” said Dr Reddy. “This timely, proactive decision will prove a gamechanger against the COVID variants and support a continuation of the country’s return to normalcy. Apollo Hospitals will support the expanded vaccination programme to ensure a successful fight against COVID19,” a press release here said.
A day after the city saw huge crowds of midnight revellers thronging the eastern metropolis’ busy Park Street to celebrate Christmas, health experts and doctors cautioned the state government against allowing more such gatherings especially during the New Year festivities, pointing to the rising number of Covid cases in the country and emergent threat from a more virulent Omicron strain. Experts pointed out that the state authorities which had earned kudos for managing crowds during Durga Puja two months back, should not have relaxed their guard during the Christmas festival which is also a popular festive occasion given the fact that people are suffering from “Covid fatigue” and were likely to dispel with safety norms.
Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin is likely to be the only COVID19 vaccine available, for now, for children in the age group of 1518 years, who will be inoculated from January 3, official sources said. Also, healthcare and frontline workers and citizens above 60 years of age with comorbidities would be administered the third dose of the same vaccine they had been given before. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a televised address to the nation on Saturday night, announced that vaccination against COVID19 for children between 1518 years will start from January 3, while “precaution dose” for healthcare and frontline workers would be administered from January 10.
Amid growing Omicron threat, Delhi reported 290 fresh coronavirus cases, highest since June 10, and one death, while the positivity rate rose to 0.55 per cent, according to data shared by the Delhi government’s health department here on Sunday. This rise is the highest since June 10 when Delhi logged 305 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.41 per cent. A total of 44 deaths were also recorded on that day.
The positivity rate of 0.55 per cent is highest since June 4, when it was 0.68 per cent. On Saturday, Delhi logged 249 cases, the highest single-day rise since June 13, and one death, while the positivity rate mounted to 0.43 per cent. On Friday, 180 cases were recorded with an increased positivity rate of 0.29 per cent, according to officials figures.
The National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation on Monday revealed that Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin has shown good immune response in children during trials. The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) on Saturday gave Bharat Biotech approval for emergency use authorisation of Covaxin Covid-19 vaccine for children in the 12-18 years age group, according to reports. The Subject Expert Committee (SEC) had recommended DGCI to grant emergency use to Covaxin for children.
With the fresh cases on Sunday, the cumulative tally rose to 14,43,352, while the death toll rose to 25,105 in the national capital. Over 14.17 lakh patients have recovered till now. As the COVID-19 positivity rate touches 0.55 per cent, Delhi government has decided to re-impose night curfew from Monday, according to sources.
