Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Covaxin Shows Good Response in Children During Trials, Says NTAGI Chief; Biggest 1-day Spike in 21 months in China

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: The National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation on Monday revealed that Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin has shown good immune response in children during trials. Meanwhile, in an alarming report, China recorded 162 fresh coronavirus cases, the biggest one-day increase in 21 months, as officials work to contain an outbreak in Xian.

Amid growing Omicron threat, Delhi reported 290 fresh coronavirus cases, highest since June 10, and one death, while the positivity rate rose to 0.55 per cent, according to data shared by the Delhi government’s health department here on Sunday. This rise is the highest since June 10 when Delhi logged 305 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.41 per cent. A total of 44 deaths were also recorded on that day.

The positivity rate of 0.55 per cent is highest since June 4, when it was 0.68 per cent. On Saturday, Delhi logged 249 cases, the highest single-day rise since June 13, and one death, while the positivity rate mounted to 0.43 per cent. On Friday, 180 cases were recorded with an increased positivity rate of 0.29 per cent, according to officials figures.

With the fresh cases on Sunday, the cumulative tally rose to 14,43,352, while the death toll rose to 25,105 in the national capital. Over 14.17 lakh patients have recovered till now. As the COVID-19 positivity rate touches 0.55 per cent, Delhi government has decided to re-impose night curfew from Monday, according to sources.

