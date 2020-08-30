Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Assam Minister, 3 More BJP MLAs Test Positive for Covid-19; Brazil Tops 1,20,000 Virus Deaths

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Assam Hill Areas Development Minister Sum Ronghang became the first minister of the BJP-led state government to contract Covid-19, even as three more saffron party MLAs tested positive, officials said on Saturday. A total of 20 legislators have so far tested positive for coronavirus in the state, they said. Ronghang, also the mines and minerals minister, has received flak for getting admitted to a private hospital here without informing anyone in his office, after testing positive on August 25. "His action has evoked sharp reactions as these things should not be hidden. Unfortunately, his driver and a PSO have also tested positive," an official said.
Apart from Ronghang, Ganesh Kumar Limbo (Barchalla), Sibu Misra (Lumding) and Bir Bhadra Hagjer (Haflong) also tested positive and are being treated at different hospitals, officials said. While Limbo and Misra's test results came out on Friday, Hagjer was diagnosed with COVID-19 through a rapid antigen test (RAT) inside the assembly premises. The assembly is conducting RAT for all its employees, officials, MLAs and media persons ahead of the four-day Autumn Session from Monday. During the two-day testing in the assembly, the reports of 14 persons, including a journalist and an MLA, have come out positive, another official said. Out of the 20 legislators who have contracted the virus, 12 are from the BJP and four from its allies, including two from the AGP.
The new guidelines are based on feedback received from states and UTs and extensive consultations held with related Central Ministries and Departments, the ministry said in it press release.
Aug 30, 2020 8:56 am (IST)
Australia to Provide USD 1.48 Million Worth of PPE to Indonesian Military | The Australian government says it will provide 2 million Australian dollars (USD 1.48 million) worth of personal protective equipment to the Indonesian military to assist in that country's fight against COVID-19. The Royal Australian Air Force will deliver surgical gloves, gowns, masks and thermometers as part of existing defence cooperation between the neighbours.
Aug 30, 2020 8:51 am (IST)
UPDATE | The infection rate in New York state has stayed below 1% for 22 consecutive days, Governor Andrew Cuomo said.
Aug 30, 2020 8:46 am (IST)
As India rides the wave of an upsurge in testing, many States/UTs have exceeded 140 tests/day/million population as advised by WHO and several have demonstrated better performance with Positivity Rate lower than the national average, stated the Ministry of Health.
Aug 30, 2020 8:40 am (IST)
New Zealand Records 2 New Cases in 24 Hours | New Zealand’s largest city, Auckland, comes out of lockdown as the country recorded just two new cases in the past 24 hours.
Aug 30, 2020 8:36 am (IST)
br />
Global Covid-19 Cases Approaches 25 Million Mark | The number of global Covid-19 cases is approaching 25 million (currently 24,914,000 according to the Johns Hopkins tracker). More than 840,000 people have died from the virus.
All metro operations across India have remained shut since the initial lockdown was imposed in the last week of March to curb the spread of coronavirus.
Aug 30, 2020 8:23 am (IST)
Far-right extremists tried to storm the German parliament building Saturday following a protest against the country’s pandemic restrictions, but were intercepted by police and forcibly removed. The incident occurred after a daylong demonstration by tens of thousands of people opposed to the wearing of masks and other government measures intended to stop the spread of coronavirus.
Aug 30, 2020 8:16 am (IST)
With 299 New Infections, South Korea's Tally Mounts to 19,699 | South Korea reported its 17th day of triple-digit rises in coronavirus infections on Sunday, as restrictions on onsite dining at restaurants, pubs and bakeries in the densely populated Seoul area take effect. There were 299 new infections as of Saturday midnight, the slowest daily rise in five days, bringing the national tally to 19,699 cases of the new coronavirus and 323 COVID-19 deaths, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said.
Aug 30, 2020 8:14 am (IST)
2,427 new COVID cases were detected in Assam, 1,440 discharged. Total cases in the state rise to 1,03,794, including 82,510 recovered patients and 289 deaths. Active cases stand at 20,992, stated the Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
Aug 30, 2020 8:04 am (IST)
Assam Minister, Three More BJP MLAs Test Positive for Covid-19 | Assam Hill Areas Development Minister Sum Ronghang became the first minister of the BJP-led state government to contract COVID-19, even as three more saffron party MLAs tested positive, officials said on Saturday. A total of 20 legislators have so far tested positive for coronavirus in the state, they said.
Aug 30, 2020 7:55 am (IST)
The movement of trains continue to remain suspended on Kalka-Shimla Heritage line, in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic. Director of state's tourism department says, "State govt & Disaster Mgmt Authorities are in continuous touch with Centre for movement of trains."
Aug 30, 2020 7:52 am (IST)
Brazil to Extend Coronavirus Economic Aid, Official Says | Brazil will officially announce the extension of an aid payment program designed to help people weather the economic damage of the novel coronavirus pandemic, a government official said. President Jair Bolsonaro has previously stated that the aid payments, which are due to expire this month, will be renewed through the end of the year. However, a planned announcement last Tuesday was delayed after disagreements about the form of future aid payments and related benefits arose between the Economy Ministry and Bolsonaro.
Aug 30, 2020 7:46 am (IST)
Berlin Police Disband Protest Against Coronavirus Curbs | Berlin police disbanded a mass protest in the German capital against coronavirus curbs a few hours after it had begun after marchers failed to keep their distance and wear masks as instructed. The protest came as infections rise across Europe and as public frustration at measures to contain the virus grows in some quarters. Similar events took place in Paris, London and elsewhere.
Aug 30, 2020 7:40 am (IST)
Most US States Reject Trump Administration's New Covid-19 Testing Guidance | A majority of U.S. states have rejected new Trump administration COVID-19 testing guidance in an extraordinary rebuke of the nation's top agency for disease prevention, according to officials at state health agencies/ At least 33 states continue to recommend testing people who have been exposed to COVID-19 and have no symptoms, spurning guidance published by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) this week that said testing may be unnecessary. Sixteen states did not immediately respond to requests for comment and North Dakota said it had not made a decision.
The lockdown will continue to be implemented strictly in containment zones till September 30. There will be no restriction on inter-state and intra-state movement of persons and goods and no separate…
Aug 30, 2020 7:28 am (IST)
Brazil Surpasses 1,20,000 Covid Deaths | Just over six months after registering its first case of the new coronavirus, Brazil crossed the grim threshold of 120,000 people killed by Covid-19, with no end in sight to the crisis. The country of 212 million people has now registered 120,262 deaths from the virus and 3,846,153 infections, the health ministry said in its daily update.
Aug 30, 2020 7:24 am (IST)
Jharkhand Registers 1,299 New Covid-19 Cases, 9 Fresh Fatalities | Jharkhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 37,112 as 1,299 more people tested positive for the infection, while nine fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 398, a health bulletin said.
Aug 30, 2020 7:16 am (IST)
Mexico Reports 5,974 Cases, 673 Fatalities | Mexico’s health ministry reported 5,974 new confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infections and 673 additional fatalities, bringing the total to 591,712 cases and 63,819 deaths. However, Mexico’s government has consistently said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.
Aug 30, 2020 7:12 am (IST)
In Australia’s New South Wales, low-level transmission continues. Seven new cases have been detected in the past 24 hours. There have been just short of 4000 confirmed cases in the state.
Seven new cases of #COVID19 were diagnosed in the 24 hours to 8pm last night, bringing the total number of cases in NSW to 3,851.
A health worker walks during a door-to-door drive to take nasal swab samples to test for COVID-19 in Gauhati. (AP Photo)
Former chief minister Tarun Gogoi had tested positive on August 25 and was admitted to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital. BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, too, tested positive for coronavirus.
As the novel coronavirus continues to infect people, just over six months after registering its first case of the new coronavirus, Brazil crossed the grim threshold of 120,000 people killed by Covid-19 Saturday, with no end in sight to the crisis. The country of 212 million people has now registered 120,262 deaths from the virus and 3,846,153 infections, the health ministry said in its daily update. Brazil is just the second country to surpass a death toll of 120,000 in the pandemic, after the United States, where the number killed is now more than 182,000.
Unlike in Europe and Asia, where the virus hit hard and then subsided, Brazil's outbreak is advancing at a slow but steady pace, said Christovam Barcellos, a researcher at public health institute Fiocruz. "Brazil is unique in the world. Since the start of the pandemic, its curve has been different from other countries', much slower," he told AFP. "It has stabilized now, but at a very dangerous level: nearly 1,000 deaths and 40,000 cases per day.... And Brazil still isn't past the peak." The pandemic has also turned political in Latin America's largest country.
President Jair Bolsonaro has downplayed the virus and attacked governors and mayors who imposed lockdown measures, arguing the economic damage is worse than the disease itself. The far-right leader is instead pushing the drug hydroxychloroquine as the solution to the health crisis, despite studies showing it is ineffective against Covid-19. He again said Saturday the controversial medication had "saved thousands of victims' lives" in Brazil. Bolsonaro even took what he called the "right-wing" drug himself when he was diagnosed with the virus in July. "It's shocking the way (Bolsonaro) has handled this. It's not just his denialism.... He has often crossed the line of disrespecting victims," said political analyst Michael Mohallem of the Getulio Vargas Foundation. "The number of deaths is scandalously high," he told AFP. "I think someday he'll have to pay the price."
The virus has meanwhile spread to more fragile demographic groups and to the interior of the country. Impoverished residents of overcrowded favelas, or slums, have been hit especially hard. So have indigenous groups in the Amazon rainforest, who have a history of vulnerability to outside diseases.