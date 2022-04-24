Coronavirus LIVE Updates: 55 Fresh Cases in IIT-Madras, Is Campus the New Covid-19 Cluster? PM's Meeting with CMs on Wednesday

The number of new COVID-19 cases at the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, here, climbed to 55 as 25 more people tested positive, the Tamil Nadu government said on Saturday. According to Principal Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan, as of Friday, the total positives at the premier research institution stood at 30.

“The cases have increased to 55. The samples have been sent to genomic sequencing analysis (to identify the variant of the virus)… we expect the result to be out in two-three weeks…,” he said. Radhakrishnan also paid a visit to the students who tested positive at various hostels inside the campus. With the surge in cases he appealed to them “to not panic”.

In a video shared by the health department, Radhakrishnan is seen interacting with the students. “Do not worry. The IIT-M has taken all measures for your safety. There is also a reserve hospital in 3 kms radius from here (King Institute of Preventive Medicine and Research). At this point of time, no one requires hospitalisation. Everyone is identified with mild symptoms…but at the same time you should not be over confident,” Radhakrishnan is seen telling them in the clip. He urged the students to monitor their health and said if they experience any kind of discomfort they should immediately alert the authorities concerned.

Later, addressing reporters at the institute, Radhakrishnan said the IIT-M has stepped up adherence to COVID-19 protocols laid down by the government on its campus and added that this should be practiced even when the cases are low. Citing an example, he said, “though big malls have sanitisers and thermal screening at the entry points, many small shops do not have such provisions. At some places, where thermal devices are not functioning, the shop keepers pretend as if they are in good condition, which is actually done to fool themselves”.