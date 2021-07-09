CHANGE LANGUAGE
Coronavirus LIVE Updates: One Shot of Pfizer, AstraZeneca Vaccine 'Barely' Work against 'Delta', Finds Study
Coronavirus LIVE Updates: One Shot of Pfizer, AstraZeneca Vaccine 'Barely' Work against 'Delta', Finds Study

Coronavirus Live Updates: Amid the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant, Pfizer plans to to seek US regulators nod for third COVID19 vaccine dose within the next month. It says it could boost protection against delta variant.

News18.com | July 09, 2021, 07:50 IST
Coronavirus LIVE Updates: One Shot of Pfizer, AstraZeneca Vaccine 'Barely' Work against 'Delta', Finds Study

Coronavirus Live Updates: A new study has found that a single shot of Pfizer-BioNTech or AstraZeneca vaccines for Covid-19 “barely” work against the Delta variant of the deadly virus. The study, published in the journal Nature, revealed that fully vaccinated individuals of Pfizer-BioNtech or AstraZeneca vaccine are well protected.

Amid the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant, Pfizer plans to seek US regulators nod for third COVID19 vaccine dose within the next month. It said that it could boost protection against delta variant. Its research suggested antibody levels jump markedly after a third dose, but it’s not yet clear if and when boosters might truly be needed, the drug-manufacturing company said.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said, however, in a joint statement that Americans who have been fully vaccinated do not need a booster COVID-19 shot at this time.

Jul 09, 2021 07:50 (IST)

Centre Announces Rs 23,123 Cr Mega Covid Response Package, Provision for Pediatric Care, 20K ICU Beds | Newly appointed Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday announced a Rs 23,000-crore emergency package to fight the coronavirus pandemic, adding that it will be jointly implemented by the Centre and the states.

“This scheme aims to accelerate health system preparedness for immediate responsiveness for early prevention, detection and management, with the focus on health infrastructure development including for Paediatric Care and with measurable outcomes," said a government statement. Read the full story here

Jul 09, 2021 07:41 (IST)

Cases of Lambda COVID-19 Variant Found in Canada | Canada's chief public health officer says there are cases of the latest COVID-19 variant of interest in the country, but it's too early to know how widespread it is or what impact it could have. Dr. Theresa Tam said Thursday 11 cases of the Lambda variant that was first identified in Peru last year have been reported to Health Canada to date. However, the National Institute of Public Health of Quebec said Thursday it has confirmed 27 cases already, all in March and April.

Jul 09, 2021 07:39 (IST)

One Shot of Pfizer, AstraZeneca Vaccine 'Barely' Work against Delta Variant, Finds Study | A new study has found that a single shot of Pfizer-BioNTech or AstraZeneca vaccines for Covid-19 “barely” work against the Delta variant of the deadly virus. The study, published in the journal Nature, revealed that fully vaccinated individuals of Pfizer-BioNtech or AstraZeneca vaccine are well protected.

Jul 09, 2021 07:31 (IST)

Uttarakhand Reports Its First Case of Delta Plus Covid Variant | Uttarakhand has reported its first case of Delta Plus mutant of COVID19 with one person having tested positive for the variant in Udham Singh Nagar district. The person who tested positive for the variant has already returned to Lucknow from where he had come to Dineshpur in the district to his uncle's place, Additional Chief Medical Officer of Udham Singh Nagar Avinash Khanna said.

Jul 09, 2021 07:30 (IST)

Covaxin's Phase 3 Trial Data Looks Good, Says Chief Scientist As Bharat Biotech Awaits WHO Approval | WHO Chief Scientist Dr Soumya Swaminathan on Thursday said data on Bharat Biotech’s vaccine Covaxin looks good. As Covaxin awaits WHO approval, Swaminathan said the pre-submission meeting was held on June 23 and the data packet is being assembled. The Phase-3 trial data looks good, they’ve looked at the variants too, she said in an interview to CNBC-TV18. 
“The overall efficacy is quite high. The vaccine efficacy against the Delta variant is low but it is still quite good," she said. The safety profile so far meets the WHO benchmarks, the scientist said.  Read the full story here.

Jul 09, 2021 07:28 (IST)

Pfizer to Seek US Nod for Third COVID-19 Vaccine Dose as Delta Variant Spreads | Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) plans to ask U.S. regulators to authorize a booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine within the next month, the drugmaker's top scientist said on Thursday, based on evidence of greater risk of reinfection six months after inoculation and the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant.

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: One Shot of Pfizer, AstraZeneca Vaccine 'Barely' Work against 'Delta', Finds Study
Representational image.

Pfizer’s chief scientific officer, Mikael Dolsten, said the recently reported dip in the vaccine’s effectiveness in Israel was mostly due to infections in people who had been vaccinated in January or February. The country’s health ministry said vaccine effectiveness in preventing both infection and symptomatic disease fell to 64% in June.

Pfizer’s own data from the United States showed an erosion of the vaccine’s efficacy to the mid-80s after six months, Dolsten said, against the variants circulating there in the spring.

WHO Chief Scientist Dr Soumya Swaminathan on Thursday said data on Bharat Biotech’s vaccine Covaxin looks good. As Covaxin awaits WHO approval, Swaminathan said the pre-submission meeting was held on June 23 and the data packet is being assembled. The Phase-3 trial data looks good, they’ve looked at the variants too, she said in an interview to CNBC-TV18. “The overall efficacy is quite high. The vaccine efficacy against the Delta variant is low but it is still quite good,” she said. The safety profile so far meets the WHO benchmarks, the scientist said.

“We keep a close eye on all vaccines which have received emergency use listing. We continue to seek more data,” she said.

Uttarakhand has reported its first case of Delta Plus mutant of COVID19 with one person having tested positive for the variant in Udham Singh Nagar district. The person who tested positive for the variant has already returned to Lucknow from where he had come to Dineshpur in the district to his uncle’s place, Additional Chief Medical Officer of Udham Singh Nagar Avinash Khanna said.

