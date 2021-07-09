Coronavirus LIVE Updates: One Shot of Pfizer, AstraZeneca Vaccine 'Barely' Work against 'Delta', Finds Study

Pfizer’s chief scientific officer, Mikael Dolsten, said the recently reported dip in the vaccine’s effectiveness in Israel was mostly due to infections in people who had been vaccinated in January or February. The country’s health ministry said vaccine effectiveness in preventing both infection and symptomatic disease fell to 64% in June.

Pfizer’s own data from the United States showed an erosion of the vaccine’s efficacy to the mid-80s after six months, Dolsten said, against the variants circulating there in the spring.

WHO Chief Scientist Dr Soumya Swaminathan on Thursday said data on Bharat Biotech’s vaccine Covaxin looks good. As Covaxin awaits WHO approval, Swaminathan said the pre-submission meeting was held on June 23 and the data packet is being assembled. The Phase-3 trial data looks good, they’ve looked at the variants too, she said in an interview to CNBC-TV18. “The overall efficacy is quite high. The vaccine efficacy against the Delta variant is low but it is still quite good,” she said. The safety profile so far meets the WHO benchmarks, the scientist said.

“We keep a close eye on all vaccines which have received emergency use listing. We continue to seek more data,” she said.

Uttarakhand has reported its first case of Delta Plus mutant of COVID19 with one person having tested positive for the variant in Udham Singh Nagar district. The person who tested positive for the variant has already returned to Lucknow from where he had come to Dineshpur in the district to his uncle’s place, Additional Chief Medical Officer of Udham Singh Nagar Avinash Khanna said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here