Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Russia Formally Approaches India for Covid-19 Vaccine 'Sputnik V'; Treatment Hopes Send Stock Markets Surging

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: The Russian Ambassador on Tuesday reached out to India as New Delhi had formally approached for Covid-19 vaccine, Sputnik V. The Indian embassy in Moscow has been engaging with the Gamaleya National Centre of Epidemiology and Microbiology, which has developed the vaccine, to get safety and efficacy data on the vaccine trials.

Meanwhile, JMM chief Shibu Soren, who was diagnosed with COVID-19 last week, was shifted to a private hospital on Monday evening as a precautionary measure, official sources said. Soren, 76, and his wife Roopi tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday and were in home isolation as they did have symptoms, they said.

However, taking into account his age and medical record, the former chief minister was shifted to the Medanta Hospital here in the evening, they added. His condition is currently stable, official sources said. The JMM supremo's son and Chief Minister Hemant Soren was found to be COVID-negative. His wife Kalpana also tested negative for COVID-19, officials said. They were tested for COVID-19 for the third time.

As on Monday, India reported over 61,000 new cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total cases count to over 31 lakh. 61,408 new cases and 57,468 recoveries takes tally to 31,06,349 including 23,38,036 cured/discharged/migrated cases. 836 new fatalities take the death toll to 57,542, reports the Health Ministry.

HERE ARE THE LIVE UPDATES ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

India Test Count Crosses 3.5 Crore | The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare India on Tuesday said that the country has tested more than 3.5 crore people for COVID-19 so far, "resolutely following its 'Test Track Treat' strategy".

Russia Reaches Out to India for Covid-19 Vaccine | The Russian Ambassador on Tuesday reached out to India as New Delhi had formally approached for Covid-19 vaccine, Sputnik V. The Indian embassy in Moscow has been engaging with the Gamaleya National Centre of Epidemiology and Microbiology, which has developed the vaccine, to get safety and efficacy data on the vaccine trials.

JMM Chief Shibu Soren, Diagnosed with COVID-19, Shifted to Hospital | JMM chief Shibu Soren, who was diagnosed with COVID-19 last week, was shifted to a private hospital here on Monday as a precautionary measure, official sources said. Soren, 76, and his wife Roopi tested positive forCOVID-19 on Friday and were in home isolation as they did have symptoms, they said. However, taking into account his age and medical record, the former chief minister was shifted to the Medanta Hospital in Ranchi in the evening, they added. His condition is currently stable, official sources said.

Odisha's Covid-19 Tally Rises to 81,479; Death Toll Mounts to 419 | Odisha's COVID-19 tally shot up to 81,479 on Monday as 2,949 more people tested positive for the infection, while 10 fresh fatalities pushed the state's death toll to 419, a senior health official said. Cuttack registered the highest number of fresh cases at 589, followed by Khurda (474), Jajpur (215) and Ganjam(179), he said. A total of 1,826 cases were detected from quarantine centres, while 1,123 people tested positive for the infection during contact tracing, the official said. Ganjam reported five fresh fatalities, Sundergarh two and Cuttack, Nayagarh and Rayagada districts one each, he said.

Assam Reports 10 More COVID Deaths, 1,879 New Cases | The COVID-19 death toll rose to 252 in Assam after 10 people succumbed to the disease while 1,879 new infections took the state's tally to 92,619, Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. While three deaths were reported from Cachar districts, one each was recorded in Karbi Anglong, Dibrugarh, Nagaon, Jorhat, Karimganj, Kokrajhar and Charaideo, the minister said. Of the 1,879 new cases, 471 are from Kamrup Metropolitan, 143 from Dibrugarh, 138 from Jorhat and 133 from Cachar, he said. Kamrup Metropolitan Deputy Commissioner Biswajit Pegu tested positive for COID-19 and was admitted to the Gauhati Medical College Hospital.

Covid-19 Treatment Hopes Send Stock Markets Surging | Global stock markets surged while Wall Street posted another record-setting day on Monday amid the unveiling of a new coronavirus treatment. Oil prices also climbed as two storms homing in on the Gulf of Mexico shut down 80 percent of production in the region. Following news the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Sunday authorized use of an experimental COVID-19 treatment, the broad-based S&P 500 jumped 1.0 percent to end the session at 3,431.28.