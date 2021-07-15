Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Before SC's Hearing on UP's Nod for Kanwar Yatra, U'khand Begins Prep with Covid Protocol

The Supreme Court on Wednesday took cognisance of the Uttar Pradesh government’s decision to allow ‘Kanwar Yatra‘ in the state in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. A bench headed by Justice RF Nariman issued a notice to the state government and posted the matter for hearing on Friday.

“I read something. The citizens of India are completely perplexed. They don’t know what is going on. And all this amid the prime minister’s warning against third Covid wave, and saying that we cannot compromise even one bit,” said Justice Nariman while issuing the notice.

The Yogi Adityanath government on Tuesday allowed the yatra from July 25 despite concerns raised in various quarters over the risk posed by such events in triggering a possible third wave of Covid-19.

Meanwhile, the Uttarakhand government has cancelled the ‘Kanwar Yatra’ in view of a possible third wave. “We are not interested in turning Haridwar into a Covid-19 hotspot. We do not want to put people’s lives at risk. Keeping this in mind we have decided to cancel the Kanwar Yatra. We have to save lives. God wouldn’t want lives to be lost,” said Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami after the meeting.

On the other hand, in Delhi, with the second wave of COVID19 subsiding, the number of containment zones has gone down from over 58,000 to less than 500 in the last two months, according to official data. Containment zones are residential areas with three or more active COVID19 cases, entailing complete restrictions on entry and exit from such places and special measures such as mass testing, tracing and tracking.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here