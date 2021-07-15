CHANGE LANGUAGE
Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Before SC's Hearing on UP's Nod for Kanwar Yatra, U'khand Begins Prep with Covid Protocol
News18.com | July 15, 2021, 08:24 IST
Coronavirus Live Updates: Ahead of Supreme Court’s hearing on the Uttar Pradesh government’s decision to allow ‘Kanwar Yatra‘ in the state in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, the administration in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar announced that arrangements are being made to send Gangajal, the Hindu holy water, to devotees via post.

“We’ve started the process of sending Gangajal via post to devotees. We’re also planning to supply Gangajal in tankers and are in talks with administration of neighbouring states to avoid large number of gathering here,” said Haridwar Dist Magistrate C Ravishankar, Uttarakhand.

Jul 15, 2021 08:24 (IST)

BMC to Vaccinate Pregnant Women from Today at 35 Centres Across Mumbai | The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation will begin inoculating pregnant women with COVID-19 vaccines from Thursday. The step has been taken after a recommendation from the COVID expert task force. The BMC will start with 35 centers across Mumbai, which will vaccinate pregnant women. 

Jul 15, 2021 08:01 (IST)
Bengal Reports 831 New COVID-19 Cases, 14 More Deaths | West Bengal reported 831 fresh COVID19 cases on Wednesday, raising the tally to 15,13,845, while the death toll mounted to 17,958 with 14 more fatalities, the health department said in a bulletin. The state now has 12,984 active cases, and 14,82,903 people have recovered from the disease, it said.
Jul 15, 2021 07:50 (IST)
No. of Covid Containment Zones in Delhi Down to Below 500 from Over 58,000 in Two Months | With the second wave of COVID19 subsiding, the number of containment zones in Delhi has gone down from over 58,000 to less than 500 in the last two months, according to official data. Containment zones are residential areas with three or more active COVID19 cases, entailing complete restrictions on entry and exit from such places and special measures such as mass testing, tracing and tracking.
 
 
Jul 15, 2021 07:33 (IST)

Delta Sub-lineages AY.1, AY.2 Unlikely to Be More Transmissible Than Delta: Govt Panel | Delta variant sub-lineages — AY.1 and AY.2 — are unlikely to be more transmissible than Delta said INSACOG, a consortium of government panel involved in genome sequencing of coronavirus. In a recent bulletin, it also said that AY.3 has been identified as a new sub-lineage of Delta and it is defined by ‘ORF1a:I3731V common AY.1 mutations except for S:417’.

It is primarily seen in the US with single reclassified case in the UK and India. There are no known significant properties of this mutation but since it is a Delta VOC sub-lineage, INSACOG will continue to monitor it, the bulletin stated. “It is likely that neither AY.1 nor AY.2 is more transmissible than Delta. They also continue to be below 1 per cent in available sequences from June in India," the INSACOG said.

Jul 15, 2021 07:33 (IST)

Jul 15, 2021 07:32 (IST)

The Supreme Court on Wednesday took cognisance of the Uttar Pradesh government’s decision to allow ‘Kanwar Yatra‘ in the state in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. A bench headed by Justice RF Nariman issued a notice to the state government and posted the matter for hearing on Friday.

“I read something. The citizens of India are completely perplexed. They don’t know what is going on. And all this amid the prime minister’s warning against third Covid wave, and saying that we cannot compromise even one bit,” said Justice Nariman while issuing the notice.

The Yogi Adityanath government on Tuesday allowed the yatra from July 25 despite concerns raised in various quarters over the risk posed by such events in triggering a possible third wave of Covid-19.

Meanwhile, the Uttarakhand government has cancelled the ‘Kanwar Yatra’ in view of a possible third wave. “We are not interested in turning Haridwar into a Covid-19 hotspot. We do not want to put people’s lives at risk. Keeping this in mind we have decided to cancel the Kanwar Yatra. We have to save lives. God wouldn’t want lives to be lost,” said Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami after the meeting.

On the other hand, in Delhi, with the second wave of COVID19 subsiding, the number of containment zones has gone down from over 58,000 to less than 500 in the last two months, according to official data. Containment zones are residential areas with three or more active COVID19 cases, entailing complete restrictions on entry and exit from such places and special measures such as mass testing, tracing and tracking.

