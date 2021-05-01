Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Ex-RJD MP Shahabuddin Dies in Delhi; Guj Govt Announces Rs 4L Ex-gratia to Hospital Victims

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Former RJD MP Mohammad Shahabuddin passes away at a hospital in Delhi where he was under treatment for COVID-19. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has announced an ex-gratia amount of Rs 4 lakh for those killed in the hospital fire in Gujarat’s Bharuch. “I express my condolences to the patients, doctors and hospital staff who lost their lives in the fire accident at Bharuch Hospital. The state government will provide assistance of Rs 4 lakh to the families of each of the victims of the accident,” Rupani said.

In a tragic incident, at least 18 coronavirus patients died after a fire broke out at a hospital in Gujarat’s Bharuch in the early hours today. Gut-wrenching visuals of the tragedy showed remains of some patients roasted alive on stretchers and beds.

On a little brighter side, the United States Agency for International Development coordinator Jeremy Konyndyk, White House National Security Council and Embassy of India, Washington DC oversaw the send-off of the fourth plane carrying critical life-saving supplies to India today.