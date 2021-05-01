Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Ex-RJD MP Shahabuddin Dies in Delhi; Guj Govt Announces Rs 4L Ex-gratia to Hospital Victims

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Former RJD MP Mohammad Shahabuddin passes away at a hospital in Delhi where he was under treatment for COVID-19. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has announced an ex-gratia amount of Rs 4 lakh for those killed in the hospital fire in Gujarat’s Bharuch. “I express my condolences to the patients, doctors and hospital staff who lost their lives in the fire accident at Bharuch Hospital. The state government will provide assistance of Rs 4 lakh to the families of each of the victims of the accident,” Rupani said.
In a tragic incident, at least 18 coronavirus patients died after a fire broke out at a hospital in Gujarat’s Bharuch in the early hours today. Gut-wrenching visuals of the tragedy showed remains of some patients roasted alive on stretchers and beds.
On a little brighter side, the United States Agency for International Development coordinator Jeremy Konyndyk, White House National Security Council and Embassy of India, Washington DC oversaw the send-off of the fourth plane carrying critical life-saving supplies to India today.
Gujarat Sees 14,605 New Covid Cases, 173 Deaths | Gujarat's Covid tally reached 5,67,777 with 14,605 fresh cases on Friday, while the death toll also jumped to 7,183 with 173 more succumbing.
In April, Gujarat has registered 2,60,079 cases at an average of 8,669 cases daily. With a decline in recoveries compared to new cases, the rate of recovery fell to 73.72 per cent on Friday. The number of active cases stands at 1,42,046.
WHO Lists anti-Covid Moderna Vaccine for Emergency Use | The World Health Organization yesterday said it had listed the anti-Covid-19 Moderna vaccine for emergency use.
The listing procedure helps countries unable to assess a vaccine's effectiveness themselves have access as quickly as possible and allow the Covax vaccine sharing scheme and other partners to distribute it to poorer countries.
On the third phase of the vaccination drive, Dr Rupali Basu, MD and CEO, Woodlands Hospital, Kolkatam, said, "This time vaccine supply will not be (given) by government but we’ve been asked to write to manufacturers directly and we’ve written to Bharat Biotech and SII for vaccines. They’ve written to us that they won’t be able to supply us vaccines till June, so we still don’t have the vaccines with us. We’re ready with vaccination centres but the moment the vaccines comes to us we’ll able to vaccinate. In Bengal, May 1 is a holiday, May 2 is our election result, May 3, 4 are also not vaccination days, our vaccination starts on May 5, so I have four more days. I will be hoping that I'll be starting vaccination drive for the 18-44 age group on May 5 onwards,"
Karnataka Witnesses Biggest Single-day Spike of 48,296 Covid Cases | Battered by the onslaught of the second of the Covid-19 pandemic, Karnataka reported an all-time high single-day spike of 48,296 Covid cases in the last 24 hours, including a staggering 26,756 infections in Bengaluru alone, the state health bulletin said on Friday.
"With 48,296 new cases registered on Thursday, the state's Covid tally shot up to 15,23,142, including 3,82,690 active cases, while recoveries increased to 11,24,909 with 14,884 discharged during the day," said the bulletin issued on Friday.
Biden Bans Most Travel to US from India to Limit COVID-19 Spread | US President Joe Biden on Friday imposed new travel restrictions on India in light of the COVID-19 epidemic, barring most non-U.S. citizens from entering the United States.
The new restrictions, which take effect on Tuesday, May 4 at 12:01 am ET (0401 GMT), are on the advice of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and were imposed because "the magnitude and scope of the COVID-19 pandemic" in India was "surging," the White House said.
There were around 50 other patients at the four- storeyed Welfare Hospital when the fire broke out in the COVID-19 ward at 1 am. They were rescued by locals and firefighters, an official said. "As per information at 6.30 am, the death toll in the tragedy stood at 18. Immediately after the fire, we had confirmation of 12 deaths," a police official told PTI.
The US has, meanwhile, imposed a ban on the entry of foreign nationals who were in India for the past 14 days. Entry of US citizens, Green Card holders allowed.
US President signed the declaration to restrict the entry of Indians in the US, owing to the increasing number of Covid19 cases in India. The proclamation said India “accounts for over one-third of new global cases” and added that “proactive measures are required to protect the nation’s public health from travelers entering the United States” from India.
The Biden Administration yesterday said that the COVID-19 crisis in India is “indeed very serious”, noting that the cases have not peaked yet. “I’m afraid that the crisis in India with the surge in the virus is indeed very, very serious. India’s reporting an increasing number of cases almost every day. The crisis has not peaked yet,” Gayle E Smith, the State Department Coordinator for Global COVID Response and Health Security told reporters at a news conference here.
In January, Biden issued a similar ban on most non-U.S. citizens entering the country who have recently been in South Africa.
