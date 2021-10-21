CHANGE LANGUAGE
Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Eyes Historic Milestone of 1 Billion Vaccines; US Allows Mix & Match Booster For Pfizer, Moderna, J&J Jabs
Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya appealed to all those who are eligible to get inoculated without delay and contribute to the "historic" journey.

News18.com | October 21, 2021, 08:10 IST
Uttar Pradesh Covid vaccination drive

Event Highlights

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India is set to complete 1 billion (100 crore) doses of the Covid-19 vaccine today, nine months after it launched “the world’s biggest vaccination drive”, with the government planning a mega celebration for the “great achievement”. The total vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 99.7 crore on Wednesday, according to the 10.50 pm data from the CoWIN portal, with around 75 per cent of all adults having administered the first dose and around 31 per cent having received both doses. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya appealed to all those who are eligible to get inoculated without delay and contribute to the “historic” journey. He will launch a song by singer Kailash Kher and an audio-visual film at the Red Fort for the occasion. The day is also expected to see the raising of the largest national flag, weighing around 1,400 kg, at the Red Fort, news agency PTI reported.

The government had also planned to make announcements over loudspeakers on trains, planes, and ships. It has also said that villages that have completed 100 per cent vaccination should mark the 100 crore doses administered achievement by putting up posters and banners complimenting health workers for their role in the exercise. Last month the Centre – to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 71st birthday – administered over 2.5 crore doses in a day; that was the fourth time over one crore doses were given in a day. Following that, however, concerns were raised over the actual number of shots given, after some shocking discrepancies emerged from Madhya Pradesh, including jabs being given to dead people.

However, the disparity between the partially and fully vaccinated is among the highest in the world, and of concern to a country that has already reported over 450,000, or 4.52 lakh, deaths. The government is aware of this problem and has called on states and union territories to focus on administering the second doses, and advised them to share strategies to close the gap.

Oct 21, 2021 08:10 (IST)

India Set for 100-crore Vaccine Milestone Today | India is expected to touch the 100 crore Covid vaccination milestone on Thursday. Around 99.70 crore vaccine doses had been administered across the country yesterday. While 74 percent of the estimated adult population have received the first dose, 31 percent are fully vaccinated.

Oct 21, 2021 07:35 (IST)

100 Monuments to be Illuminated on Completion of 100 Cr Doses | On completion of 100 crore vaccine doses Archaeological Survey of India is planning to illuminate 100 heritage monuments across the country in tricolour, marking a tribute to health professionals, frontline workers, scientists, vaccine manufacturers and citizens, sources said.

Oct 21, 2021 07:26 (IST)

Over 102.4 Crore Covid Vaccine Doses Provided to States | More than 102.4 crore (102,48,12,565) Covid-19 vaccine doses have been provided to the states and Union territories so far through the Government of India (free of cost channel) and under the direct state procurement category, the Union health ministry said on Wednesday. More than 10.78 crore (10,78,72,110) balance and unutilised Covid vaccine doses are still available with the states, it added.

Oct 21, 2021 07:13 (IST)

225 Feet-Long Flag to be Displayed on Red Fort Today | A Khadi cotton national flag, measuring 225 feet and 150 feet, weighing approximately 1400 kg and having a total area of 37,500 sq feet will be displayed on the Red Fort at 11.30 am onwards. The Monumental National Flag was conceptualized and prepared by Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) to celebrate “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav”. The monumental flag was unveiled on October 2, at Leh, by RK Mathur, LG of Ladakh.

Oct 21, 2021 07:03 (IST)

20 Villages in K'taka's Kalaburagi Fully Vaccinated | "In around 20 villages of our district, we've achieved 100% vaccination of 18 years and above. In 162 villages, we've vaccinated more than 90% of eligible population and in 340 villages we've inoculated more than 80% of eligible population," S Ganjalkhed, DHO Kalaburagi in Karnataka said.

Oct 21, 2021 06:53 (IST)

Viccination Reached 99.54 Crore Yesterday | The total vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 99.54 crore on Wednesday, according to the 7.15 pm data from the Co-WIN portal, with around 75 per cent of all adults having administered the first dose and around 31 per cent having received both doses. "After 100 crore doses are administered, we will go in mission mode to ensure that those who have taken their first dose take their second dose too to ensure they are protected against COVID-19," Mandaviya had said.

Oct 21, 2021 06:51 (IST)

SpiceJet to Unveil Special Livery at Delhi Airport | SpiceJet will unveil a special livery at the Delhi airport to celebrate the 100 crore vaccine milestone on Thursday. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and SpiceJet CMD Ajay Singh will be present on the occasion.

Oct 21, 2021 06:47 (IST)

Health Minister to Launch Song by Kailash Kher | Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will launch a song by singer Kailash Kher and an audio-visual film at the Red Fort. "The country is close to making a vaccine century. To be a part of this golden opportunity, I appeal to the citizens who are yet to be vaccinated to contribute to this historic golden vaccination journey of India by getting vaccinated immediately," he said in a tweet in Hindi. 

Oct 21, 2021 06:45 (IST)

India Nears Milestone of 100 Crore Vaccination | As India nears the milestone of administering 100 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya appealed to all those who are eligible to get inoculated without delay and contribute to the historic vaccination journey of India. A series of events have been lined up to celebrate the milestone of administering 100 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses. 

A medical worker (R) inoculates a woman with a dose of the Covishield vaccine against the Covid-19 coronavirus at a hospital in Allahabad on September 6, 2021. (Image: Sanjay KANOJIA/AFP)

