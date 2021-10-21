LIVE NOW auto-refresh LIVE NOW

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Eyes Historic Milestone of 1 Billion Vaccines; US Allows Mix & Match Booster For Pfizer, Moderna, J&J Jabs Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya appealed to all those who are eligible to get inoculated without delay and contribute to the "historic" journey. News18.com | October 21, 2021, 08:10 IST