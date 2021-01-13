News18 Logo

india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
yello-bulltLIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: US Death Toll Hits New Daily Record of Nearly 4,500; New Brazil Data Shows 50.4% Efficacy for China's CoronaVac Vaccine

News18.com | January 13, 2021, 09:13 IST
facebookTwitterskype

Event Highlights

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: A coronavirus vaccine developed by China's Sinovac Biotech was just 50.4% effective at preventing symptomatic infections in a Brazilian trial, researchers said on Tuesday, barely enough for regulatory approval and well below the rate announced last week. The latest results are a major disappointment for Brazil, as the Chinese vaccine is one of two that the federal government has lined up to begin immunization during the second wave of the world's second-deadliest COVID-19 outbreak. Several scientists and observers blasted the Butantan biomedical center for releasing partial data just days ago that generated unrealistic expectations. The confusion may add to skepticism in Brazil about the Chinese vaccine, which President Jair Bolsonaro has criticized, questioning its "origins." "We have a good vaccine. Not the best vaccine in the world. Not the ideal vaccine," said microbiologist Natalia Pasternak, criticizing Butantan's triumphant tone.

Last week, the Brazilian researchers had celebrated results showing 78% efficacy against "mild-to-severe" COVID-19 cases, a rate they later described as "clinical efficacy." They said nothing at the time about another group of "very mild" infections among those who received the vaccine that did not require clinical assistance. Ricardo Palacios, medical director for clinical research at Butantan, said on Tuesday that the new lower efficacy finding included data on those "very mild" cases. "We need better communicators," said Gonzalo Vecina Neto, a professor of public health at the University of Sao Paulo and former head of Brazilian health regulator Anvisa.
Read More
Jan 13, 2021 09:13 (IST)

Covid Vaccines Arrives in Shillong

Jan 13, 2021 08:58 (IST)

Cost of Closing Schools Amid Pandemic "Has Been Devastating," Says UNICEF | The cost of closing schools due to the coronavirus pandemic "has been devastating," as 90% of students globally faced shutdowns at the peak of the disruptions last year, the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) chief said Tuesday. The closures have meant more than a third of schoolchildren were left with no access to remote education. “Despite overwhelming evidence of the impact of school closures on children, and despite increasing evidence that schools are not drivers of the pandemic, too many countries have opted to keep schools closed, some for nearly a year," UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore said.

Jan 13, 2021 08:48 (IST)

Movement of Covaxin Consignment Begins | First dosage of Covid vaccine is expected to reach Kochi airport at 11.15 am, 1.80 lakh covid vaccine will be brought. Fifteen boxes containing 12,000 doses each have been bought. 

Jan 13, 2021 08:35 (IST)

Britain's Covid Rules Have Changed 64 Times Since March, Says Barrister | Lockdown rules in England have been changed at least 64 times by the government since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, a human rights barrister has calculated, amid growing calls for clearer guidance for the public. Adam Wagner, of Doughty Street Chambers, said that new national regulations, local regulations, regulations on face coverings or rules on travel quarantine have passed into law on average every four-and-a-half days since the first restrictions were introduced in the spring:

Jan 13, 2021 08:21 (IST)

Hospital Patients to be Sent to Hotels to Free Up Beds for Critical Covid Cases | Thousands of hospital patients are to be discharged early to hotels or their own homes to free up beds for Covid-19 sufferers needing life-or-death care, the Guardian reports. Hospital chiefs in England intend to start discharging patients early on a scale never seen before, as an emergency measure to create “extra emergency contingency capacity” and stop parts of the NHS collapsing, senior sources said.

Jan 13, 2021 08:15 (IST)

READ | No Option to Choose from Two Vaccines, Doses to be 28 Days Apart: Govt Details Rollout Plan

The healthcare and frontline workers who will be inoculated in the first phase of the vaccination drive against Covid-19 starting Saturday will have no option to choose from the two vaccines that have…

Jan 13, 2021 08:02 (IST)

US Records Highest Number of Covid-19 Deaths | The United States reported a record-high number of new Covid-19 deaths on Tuesday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. So far, 4,197 new Covid-19 deaths were reported, the final figure could be higher as the count for the day has not finished. The US is currently averaging 3,233 new deaths per day, JHU data shows. In total, the US has reported at least 380,540 virus-related fatalities.

The days with the highest number of new deaths according to JHU data are: 

Jan. 12- 4,197
Jan. 7- 4,194
Jan. 8- 3,939
Jan. 6- 3,854
Jan. 5- 3,767

Jan 13, 2021 07:52 (IST)

First consignment of Covishield Vaccine arrives in Mumbai. The civic body received total 1,39,500 doses of the vaccine from Serum Institute (Pune). The vaccine is being stored at the storage facility at F/South Ward Office in Parel.

Jan 13, 2021 07:41 (IST)

Days After Dubbing Anti-Covid Vaccine as 'BJP's One', SP Chief Asks When will Poor Get It | Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, who had dubbed the country's anti-Covid vaccine as the BJP's one before its rollout and had vowed not to take its shot asked when would the poor be inoculated. "When would the coronavirus vaccine be provided to the poor? The government also needs to tell whether it would be free of cost or they will have to pay for it, the SP chief posed the query on a day when the first consignment of the vaccine landed in Lucknow.  Yadav's January 2 remark had prompted a sharp reaction not only from the ruling party but also from NC vice-president Omar Abdullah who had said vaccines don't belong to any political party, but humanity.

Jan 13, 2021 07:26 (IST)

US Adds More than 4,000 Covid-19 Deaths | The United States reported more than 4,000 Covid-19 deaths, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. So far today, 4,022 new Covid-19 deaths have been reported, according to Johns Hopkins. At least 380,365 people have died in the US from coronavirus since the start of the pandemic. At least 22,825,766 cases of coronavirus have been reported in the US since the pandemic started.

Jan 13, 2021 07:12 (IST)

Fresh Cases Reported in Jharkhand

Jan 13, 2021 06:57 (IST)

Netherlands Extends Lockdown as Merkel Warns of Longer Restrictions | Germany’s tough anti-Covid measures are likely to last a further eight to 10 weeks, Angela Merkel has warned, while the Dutch prime minister, Mark Rutte, has extended the Netherlands’ national lockdown into next month. As Europe struggles to stem the number of cases and deaths and concerns mount about the new, more contagious UK variant, the German chancellor said infections could rise 10-fold by Easter if the country did not succeed in containing the virus’s spread. Germany’s lockdown, under which schools and non-essential shops and services have closed, was due to last until 31 January, but Merkel reportedly told a working group of her Christian Democratic Union: “We still need eight to 10 weeks of hard measures.”

Jan 13, 2021 06:49 (IST)

READ | As India Prepares for Inoculations, Know About Covid-19 Vaccines, Registration Process and Prices

India has approved two Covid-19 vaccines -- Covishield and Covaxin -- for restricted emergency use in the country against the virus.

Jan 13, 2021 06:46 (IST)

Data Shows 50.4% Efficacy for China's CoronaVac Vaccine in Brazil | A coronavirus vaccine developed by China’s Sinovac Biotech was just 50.4% effective at preventing symptomatic infections in a Brazilian trial, researchers said on Tuesday, barely enough for regulatory approval and well below the rate announced last week. The latest results are a major disappointment for Brazil, as the Chinese vaccine is one of two that the federal government has lined up to begin immunisation during the second wave of the world’s second-deadliest Covid-19 outbreak, Reuters reported. 

Jan 13, 2021 06:44 (IST)

US CDC Expands Pre-flight Covid Testing | Anyone flying to the US will soon need to show proof of a negative test for Covid-19, health officials announced Tuesday. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention requirement expands on a similar one announced late last month for passengers coming from the United Kingdom. The new order takes effect in two weeks, AP reports.

Jan 13, 2021 06:43 (IST)

Delhi Police Steps Up Security Ahead of Nationwide COVID Vaccine Roll-out | The Delhi Police has made adequate security arrangements in the city for the smooth transportation of COVID-19 vaccines when the countrywide vaccination roll-out will begin later this week, officials said on Tuesday. The first batch of Covishield vaccine containing 2.64 lakh doses reached Delhi's central storage facility at Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital (RGSSH) on Tuesday amid high security, they said. Special Commissioner of Police (Operations and Licensing) Muktesh Chander said the security force ensured smooth transportation of vaccines from the airport to RGSSH where adequate police arrangements have been made. Similarly, he said, when the vaccines will be distributed, they will be escorted smoothly to the designated places.

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: US Death Toll Hits New Daily Record of Nearly 4,500; New Brazil Data Shows 50.4% Efficacy for China's CoronaVac Vaccine
A woman walks past a graffiti of people wearing protective masks amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), on the outskirts of Mumbai, India, December 9, 2020. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

Piecemeal disclosures about Chinese vaccine trials globally have raised concerns that they are not subject to the same public scrutiny as U.S. and European alternatives. Palacios and officials in the Sao Paulo state government, which funds Butantan, emphasized the good news that none of the volunteers inoculated with CoronaVac had to be hospitalized with COVID-19 symptoms. Public health experts said that alone will be a relief for Brazilian hospitals that are buckling under the strain of surging case loads. However, it will take longer to curb the pandemic with a vaccine that allows so many mild cases. "It's a vaccine that will start the process of overcoming the pandemic," Pasternak said.

Researchers at Butantan delayed announcement of their results three times, blaming a confidentiality clause in a contract with Sinovac. In the meantime, Turkish researchers said last month that CoronaVac was 91.25% effective based on an interim analysis. Indonesia gave the vaccine emergency use approval on Monday based on interim data showing it is 65% effective. Butantan officials said the design of the Brazilian study, focusing on frontline health workers during a severe outbreak in Brazil and including elderly volunteers, made it impossible to compare the results directly with other trials or vaccines.

Still, COVID-19 vaccines in use from Pfizer Inc with partner BioNTech SE and Moderna Inc proved to be about 95% effective in preventing illness in their pivotal late-state trials. The disappointing CoronaVac data is the latest setback for vaccination efforts in Brazil, where more than 200,000 people have died since the outbreak began - the worst death toll outside the United States. Brazil's national immunization program currently relies on CoronaVac and the vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca Plc - neither of which has received regulatory approval in Brazil.

Anvisa, which has stipulated an efficacy rate of at least 50% for vaccines in the pandemic, has already pressed Butantan for more details of its study, after it filed for emergency use authorization on Friday. The regulator said it will meet on Sunday to decide on emergency use requests for CoronaVac and the British vaccine. AstraZeneca failed to deliver active ingredients to Brazil over the weekend, leaving the government scrambling to import finished doses of the vaccine from India to begin inoculations.

Live TV LIVE TV

Recommended For You