Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India's Covid-19 Tally Crosses 33L Mark With Over 75,000 Cases in 24 Hrs; No Flights In & Out of Bengal on Lockdown Days

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: As coronavirus cases rise in the country, the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government yesterday announced lockdown dates for September, saying the strategy of observing partial lockdown would continue till September 20 across the state. "The new lockdown dates are September 7, 11 and 12. We will once again review the situation after September 20 and take the next call," said Banerjee after a cabinet meeting at the state secretariat Nabanna. Today, the state wrote to the Union ministry of civil aviation, asking them to ensure no flights come to or go from Bengal on the three dates when the lockdown is implemented. Earlier, Banerjee had said flight operations from six hotspot locations, including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Ahmedabad, would partially resume from September 1. "Flight operations can partly resume from September 1. We have no problem if they operate from Kolkata airport three days a week," she said, adding Kolkata Metro Rail can also resume operations maintaining proper Covid-19 guidelines.
Meanwhile, even as the Covid-19 cases showed no signs of abating in India, the Union health ministry credited early identification through aggressive testing, comprehensive surveillance & contact tracing, and focus on timely and efficient clinical treatment of patients for high number of speedy recoveries and low fatality rate. India recorded more than 60,000 cases of COVID-19 for the eighth day in a row on Wednesday, as total cases crossed 3.2 million, data from the federal health ministry showed. The world’s second-most populous country is third behind the United States and Brazil in terms of total caseload, and has recorded the world’s highest single-day caseload consistently since August 7, a Reuters tally showed. Deaths in the last 24 hours stood at 1,059, taking the total number of fatalities from the infection to 59,449.
Aug 27, 2020 10:04 am (IST)
Shops closed and streets deserted in Birbhum as West Bengal observes bi-weekly lockdown amid pandemic.
Near 3K New Cases in Telangana | 2,795 new Covid-19 positive cases, 872 recoveries and eight deaths were reported in Telangana on August 26, taking the total number of cases to 1,14,483. The total number of cases include 27,600 active cases, 86,095 recoveries and 788 deaths: State Health Department.
Aug 27, 2020 9:50 am (IST)
Today's Data Highlights
- Highest single day spike of over 75k new cases (75,760)
- Deaths in India cross 60k mark with more than 1k new deaths reported
- India now has more active cases than Brazil. Now ranked No.2 in the world in active cases behind USA
- Karnataka crosses 3 lakh total cases
- Uttar Pradesh crosses 2 lakh total cases
- Delhi's recovery rate fall below 90% (now at 89.8%)
- Total cases in USA cross 6 million
- Bangladesh crosses 3 lakh cases
Aug 27, 2020 9:43 am (IST)
Covid-19 World Update
Aug 27, 2020 9:32 am (IST)
Tally Tops 33L with Biggest Daily Spike of 75K Cases | India's Covid-19 case tally crosses 33 lakh mark with 75,760 fresh cases and 1,023 deaths, in the last 24 hours. The Covid-19 case tally in the country rises to 33,10,235 including 7,25,991 active cases, 25,23,772 cured/discharged/migrated & 60,472 deaths: Ministry of Health.
Vegetable prices are on a rise in Delhi amid Covid-19 pandemic. Vegetable seller in Daryaganj Sabzi Mandi said, vegetables have become very expensive, sales are getting very low.
The findings, published Wednesday in Nature, suggest that men, particularly those older than age 60, may need to depend more on vaccines to protect against the infection.
Aug 27, 2020 8:10 am (IST)
Vande Bharat Mission | Passengers start arriving at Narita Airport for the special Air India flight for repatriation of stranded Indian nationals from Japan under the 5th phase of Vande Bharat Mission: Embassy of India in Japan.
Complete Lockdown in WB on Sep 7, 11 & 12 | Ensure that there is no flight coming to or going out of any airport of West Bengal on 7th, 11th and 12th September as the state will observe complete lockdown on these three days. Also, restriction on flights coming in from six cities, viz. Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Chennai and Ahmedabad, is being partially lifted from 1st September onwards. Flights from these cities can come to the state thrice a week: West Bengal Government in a letter to Union Ministry of Civil Aviation.
Aug 27, 2020 7:53 am (IST)
A robot 'Zafira' is being used at all cloth-stores of a company in Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu, to monitor if people entering the store are wearing mask, check their temperature, dispense sanitiser and keep a track of the number of people entering the store, at a time.
Mizoram Covid-19 Update | Seven new Covid-19 cases reported in Mizoram in the last 24 hours taking the total cases in the state to 974. A total of 473 people have been cured/discharged so far. Active cases stand at 501, says Department of Information and Public Relations, Government of Mizoram.
Aug 27, 2020 7:37 am (IST)
Religious Places in Raj to Reopen from Sept 7 | All religious places in Rajasthan will reopen for public from September 7, months after they were closed due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, an official statement said on Wednesday. The decision was taken during a review meeting on the coronavirus situation in the state chaired by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. Social distancing norms will have to be followed and all religious places will be sanitised from time to time, the statement said. Gehlot instructed officials to ensure that health protocols are followed properly and there is no crowding at these places, according to the statement.
Aug 27, 2020 7:27 am (IST)
Early Identification of Covid-19 Ensured Rise in Recoveries: Health Ministry | Early identification through aggressive testing, comprehensive surveillance and contact tracing, and focus on timely and efficient clinical treatment of patients have ensured high number of speedy recoveries. This has also kept the case fatality rate low: Ministry of Health.
Aug 27, 2020 7:23 am (IST)
Moscow Announces Advanced Trials for Vaccine | The mayor of Moscow invited residents to join trials of a coronavirus vaccine that Russia approved for use earlier this month in what officials described as a breakthrough on par with the Soviet Union's launch of the world's first satellite in 1957. The world's first vaccine against the coronavirus to receive a government go-ahead has caused unease among international medical experts, who called Russia's fast-tracked approval and failure to share any data supporting claims of the vaccine's efficacy a major breach of scientific protocol. Scientists around the world say any widely-used vaccine should first be tested in advanced trials involving tens of thousands of people to prove it is safe and effective before being licensed.
Aug 27, 2020 7:15 am (IST)
EU Trade Chief Resigns over Covid-19 Rules Controversy | The European Union's top trade official, Phil Hogan, resigned last night after he became embroiled in a controversy over a recent trip home to Ireland and questionable adherence to COVID-19 rules. The move will force the EU's executive office to replace a key commissioner in the midst of the pandemic crisis and as the final months of talks on a future deal with post-Brexit Britain approach.
A relative wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) adjusts his protective face shield before the cremation of a man who died due to coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at a crematorium in New Delhi, India August 22, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
The novel coronavirus has infected 24,088,692 people and led to 824,368 deaths, according to the John Hopkins University.