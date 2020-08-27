Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India's Covid-19 Tally Crosses 33L Mark With Over 75,000 Cases in 24 Hrs; No Flights In & Out of Bengal on Lockdown Days

Read More

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: As coronavirus cases rise in the country, the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government yesterday announced lockdown dates for September, saying the strategy of observing partial lockdown would continue till September 20 across the state. "The new lockdown dates are September 7, 11 and 12. We will once again review the situation after September 20 and take the next call," said Banerjee after a cabinet meeting at the state secretariat Nabanna. Today, the state wrote to the Union ministry of civil aviation, asking them to ensure no flights come to or go from Bengal on the three dates when the lockdown is implemented. Earlier, Banerjee had said flight operations from six hotspot locations, including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Ahmedabad, would partially resume from September 1. "Flight operations can partly resume from September 1. We have no problem if they operate from Kolkata airport three days a week," she said, adding Kolkata Metro Rail can also resume operations maintaining proper Covid-19 guidelines.Meanwhile, even as the Covid-19 cases showed no signs of abating in India, the Union health ministry credited early identification through aggressive testing, comprehensive surveillance & contact tracing, and focus on timely and efficient clinical treatment of patients for high number of speedy recoveries and low fatality rate. India recorded more than 60,000 cases of COVID-19 for the eighth day in a row on Wednesday, as total cases crossed 3.2 million, data from the federal health ministry showed. The world’s second-most populous country is third behind the United States and Brazil in terms of total caseload, and has recorded the world’s highest single-day caseload consistently since August 7, a Reuters tally showed. Deaths in the last 24 hours stood at 1,059, taking the total number of fatalities from the infection to 59,449.