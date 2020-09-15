Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India's Covid-19 Tally Crosses 49 Lakh-mark, Death Toll Tops 80,000; WHO Delivers Europe Death Warning as Cases Spike

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India reported 83,809 new infections in the last 24 hours, taking the Covid-19 tally beyond the 49 lakh mark. The pandemic claimed 1,054 lives in the last 24 hours which pushed the death toll over 80,000. The country now has 9.90 lakh active cases. A total 38.59 lakh patients in the country have recovered from Covid-19. Maharashtra remains the worst affected state by the pandemic, followed by Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh.
Europe will face a rising death toll from the coronavirus during autumn, the World Health Organization has warned as the number of daily infections around the world hit a record high. Israel is among the countries battling a new spike, announcing a three-week lockdown from Friday when people will not be allowed more than 500 metres from their homes. The announcement sparked anger. "It's unfair!" said Eti Avishai, a 64-year-old seamstress. "They didn't stop the big gatherings in synagogues, the weddings and the other events, and now I can't be with my children and grandchildren during the holidays?" The World Health Organization reported 307,930 new cases worldwide on Sunday, the highest daily figure since the beginning of the pandemic in China late last year, as global cases rapidly topped 29 million. "It's going to get tougher. In October, November, we are going to see more mortality," WHO Europe director Hans Kluge told AFP in an interview.
India's Nayara Energy Sees Diesel Recovery to Pre-COVID-19 Level by End-2021 | India's diesel demand growth is likely to return to pre-COVID-19 levels by the end of 2021 or early 2022, said Ashutosh Deshpande, a vice president a private Indian oil refiner Nayara Energy, at the Platts APPEC 2020 virtual conference. Deshpande said a recovery in economic activity, good monsoon rains and the festival season in Indian would augur well for the diesel demand.
Amid Rising Cases Uttarakhand Govt Demands Extra Oxygen Cylinders | In view of the rapid increase in Covid-19 cases in the state, Uttarakhand govt has asked for 10,000 oxygen Cylinder which will be installed in COVID care centres, so that the patients do not face oxygen deficiency.
Covid-19 Has Set Global Health Progress Back Decades - Gates Foundation | The knock-on effects of the coronavirus pandemic have halted and reversed global health progress, setting it back 25 years and exposing millions to the risk of deadly disease and poverty, a report by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation warned. Because of COVID-19, extreme poverty has increased by 7%, and routine vaccine coverage - a good proxy measure for how health systems are functioning - is dropping to levels last seen in the 1990s, the report said.
Israel Second Lockdown Amid Rising Cases Leaves Economy Staggering | The imposition of the second lockdown in Israel has left the country staggering, with fears that three weeks of shuttered businesses and restricting people to their homes could devastate livelihoods. The prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, said hospital heads had warned the healthcare system would be overburdened if infection rates continue to rise. Netanyahu added people will be forced to remain within 500 metres from their homes, with exceptions for lone exercise.
AstraZeneca Covid-19 Vaccine Trial in US on Hold Even as UK Resumes Tests after Halt: Sources | AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine trial remains on hold in the United States pending a US investigation into a serious side effect in Britain even as other trials of the vaccine resume, sources familiar with the details told Reuters. AstraZeneca on Saturday said it had restarted its trial in Britain after regulators completed their review of a serious side effect in one trial participant there. This was the first indication that the US trial will remain on hold until the US Food and Drug Administration and a safety panel investigate the case.
India Sees Daily Jump of Over 1,000 Deaths for 14 days in a Row | In a worrying trend, India has reported a daily jump of more than 1,000 deaths for 14 days in a row. Today, India's coronavirus tally crossed the 49 lakh-mark with an increase of 83,809 new cases and 1,054 deaths in last 24 hours. The total infections now stand at 49,30,237.
Authorities instructed people in Gresik regency, East Java to dig graves for those who have succumbed to the disease caused by the novel coronavirus as punishment for refusing to wear face masks.
India’s Covid-19 Positivity Rate Stands at 7.8% Today | India’s Covid-19 positivity rate today stands at 7.8%, a dip from Monday. The positivity rate on Monday was over 9%. India also crossed 80,000 coronavirus deaths today. Meanwhile, India reported 83,800 new coronaviruses in the last 24 hours, the lowest in six days and below 90,000 for the first time in five days.
India Reports Over 83,000 Fresh Cases, Total Tally Breaches 49 lakh-mark | India's Covid-19 case tally crosses 49-lakh mark with a spike of 83,809 new cases and 1,054 deaths in last 24 hours. The total case tally stands at 49,30,237 including 9,90,061 active cases, 38,59,400 cured/discharged/migrated & 80,776 deaths: Ministry of Health & Family Welfare.
South Korea Will Secure an Early Supply of Coronavirus Vaccines for 60% of Population | South Korea will secure early supply of the novel coronavirus vaccines for 30 million people, or 60% of its population, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun told a cabinet meeting. While authorities would like to inoculate the country’s entire population of 52 million, uncertainty around the vaccine’s safety, efficacy and development was limiting South Korea’s investment, Chung said.
Coronavirus Cases Rise by 1,407 in Germany | Confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany rose by 1,407 to 261,762, data from the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases showed. The death toll rose by 12 to 9,362, the tally showed.
Australia's Covid-19 Epicentre Reports no Deaths from Virus for First Time in 2 Months | Australia's second-most populous state Victoria, the country's COVID-19 epicentre, reported zero deaths from the virus in the past 24 hours, a milestone not recorded for two months. Victoria state said 42 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, a small increase from the figure posted one day earlier and well below the peak of more than 700 infections detected in August.
Researchers Trial Inhaled Versions of Oxford and Imperial Covid-19 Vaccine Candidates | Inhaled versions of COVID-19 vaccine candidates developed by Oxford University and Imperial College will be trialled to see if they deliver a localised immune response in the respiratory tract, British researchers said. The Oxford and Imperial vaccines are both being tested in trials through intramuscular injection, but scientists from Imperial said that vaccines delivered via inhalation could potentially deliver a more specialised response.
Coronavirus Cases in Midwestern United States Reach an All-time High | Case numbers surged in the Northeast this spring. They spiked early this summer in the South and the West. And now, even as parts of the country experience rapid improvement, reports of new infections have soared in the Midwest, reported the New York Times.
US Reports 193,705 Deaths from Coronavirus | The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported 6,503,030 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 35,549 cases from its previous count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 510 to 193,705.
Global Stocks Rally as Covid-19 Vaccines Lift Hope, Dollar Eases | The dollar weakened and world stock markets rallied on encouraging signs of progress in developing a COVID-19 vaccine, while several multi-billion dollar deals also helped lift the spirit of investors after the downdraft in the past two weeks. Gold jumped almost 1% as the dollar slid and bond yields were stable as investors gauge how the U.S. Federal Reserve will put its new approach to monetary policy into practice and keep its dovish stance at this week's policy meeting.
Global Coronavirus Toll Nears 30 Million | There are nearly 30 million coronavirus cases worldwide, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker, with 29,136,553 confirmed so far. The number of deaths has passed 925,000.
Pig Pandemic Adds to German Pork Sector Pain as Exports Banned |An outbreak of African Swine Fever threatens to keep German pork locked in the European Union with China, South Korea and Japan all banning shipments, a major setback in an already challenging year for meat producers following COVID-19 outbreaks at plants.
Mainland China Recorded Eight New Cases | Mainland China reported eight new Covid-19 cases, down from 10 cases a day earlier, the country’s national health authority said. The National Health Commission said all new reported cases were imported infections involving travellers from overseas. The commission also reported nine new asymptomatic cases, down from 39 a day earlier.
No New Cases Recorded in New Zealand | New Zealand reported no new cases of Covid-19 spread in the community. The three new cases diagnosed in the country were all in travelers returning to New Zealand, all of whom are in quarantine at managed isolation facilities.
Canada's Trudeau Worried About Uptick in Virus Cases | Prime Minister Justin Trudeau warned that Canada was "not out of the woods" with the coronavirus, urging citizens to be vigilant amid an uptick in virus cases nationwide. The country recorded more than 1,300 cases over the weekend -- a level not seen since early summer.
WHO Delivers Europe Death Warning as Infections Hit New High | Europe will face a rising death toll from the coronavirus during autumn, the World Health Organization warned as the number of daily infections around the world hit a record high. Israel is among the countries battling a new spike, announcing a three-week lockdown from Friday when people will not be allowed more than 500 metres from their homes.
Odisha Hospitals Asked to Designate Min 50 % Beds for Covid Treatment | All private hospitals having bed strength of 30 or above, located in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Sambalpur, Berhampur & Rourkela Municipal Corporation limits shall mandatorily designate a minimum 50% of their general beds & 80% of ICUs for treatment of COVID19 patients, said the Odisha government.
"Covid-19 has brought to light the weaknesses and strengths of European society. It has bluntly revealed the reality of our health systems." Kluge also said the pandemic had disrupted services for non-communicable diseases, including monitoring of diabetes, hypertension and cancer screening in 68 percent of the member states. WHO Europe's 53 members started a two-day online meeting Monday focusing on their virus response as the global death toll crossed 925,000. WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told the meeting by video-link: "We are by no means out of the woods." Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, watching cases rise, echoed the WHO chief's words exactly and called for vigilance. In France, the cities of Marseille and Bordeaux announced a series of measures to limit public gatherings as Covid-19 infections soar.
Millions back to school
The latest surge has sparked alarm across Europe, and revived the debate over how best to fight the rise in infections. England has limited social gatherings to no more than six people from Monday. On the other hand, millions of schoolchildren in other affected countries have returned to their classrooms for the first time in months. Italian children were among the first in Europe to see their schools closed, and some 5.6 million returned for the first time in six months on Monday. Although officials said thousands of extra classrooms had been set up, there were concerns over a lack of surgical masks for teachers and a shortage of single-seat benches.
Some southern Italian regions postponed their reopening, worried they were not properly prepared. A Vatican spokesman meanwhile said Pope Francis was being "constantly monitored" after having met with a cardinal who later tested positive. While Europe battles with rising infections, other parts of the world are tentatively easing restrictions. Saudi Arabia announced it would partially lift a six-month suspension of international flights this week. South Korea said it would ease rules in and around the capital Seoul after cases declined.
The United States eased its warning against travel to China, acknowledging that the nation had made progress against Covid-19 despite Washington's frequent criticism of its pandemic role.
Vaccine trials resume
There was also good news in Britain where regulators allowed clinical trials to resume on one of the most advanced experimental vaccines. The need for a vaccine was underlined by a study from the country's Institute for Employment Studies showing how coronavirus may cost one million jobs in Britain this year. Researchers on the joint AstraZeneca-Oxford University project, who hope to finish tests by the end of the year, had "voluntarily paused" the trial after a UK volunteer developed an unexplained illness. WHO's Kluge nonetheless urged the public not to put all their hopes on a single drug.
"I hear the whole time: 'the vaccine is going to be the end of the pandemic'. Of course not," he said. The end of the pandemic would come when communities learn to live with the disease, he stressed. And if that wasn't tough enough, the Global Preparedness Monitoring Board warned far too little is being done to prepare for future, possibly even more damaging pandemics. The independent body set up by the WHO and World Bank, decried that the crisis had revealed how little the world had focused on preparing for such disasters, despite ample warning. France on Monday cancelled Paris's biggest contemporary art fair FIAC Paris's biggest contemporary art fair, due to be held at the end of next month, because of the pandemic.