Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Central Team to Visit Kashmir as Covid-19 Cases Surge; Turkey's New Cases Reach Highest Since Mid-June

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: A central team of Dr VK Paul and NCDC director will visit Kashmir tomorrow because of the rapid increase in Covid-19 cases. A visit to Srinagar, Baramulla and Pulwama is scheduled as the pandemic shows no signs of abating. With 701 new cases, the Covid-19 tally in Jammu and Kashmir climbed to 33,776, while 14 more fatalities were reported, officials said yesterday. Officials said 11 deaths were reported from Kashmir and three persons died in Jammu region in the past 24 hours till 5pm yesterday. The death toll in the union territory has now reached 638. They said 701 fresh cases of Covid-19 were reported from the union territory, taking the total number of infected persons to 33,776. There are 7,544 active cases of the coronavirus, while 25,594 patients have recovered so far, they said. Among the new cases, 139 were from the Jammu region, while 562 were from Kashmir, they said.
Srinagar district reported the highest number of 208 new cases, followed by 76 in Jammu district, the officials said. This was for the fourth time in past five days that the number of fresh COVID cases in Srinagar district was more than 200. In the Jammu division, three more patients including a woman died of coronavirus, taking the death toll due to the infection to 50, officials said. The Poonch Deputy Commissioners office was closed for visitors after three employees tested positive for the disease on Tuesday, and the public has been asked to contact the officials over the phone in case of any urgent issue. The three employees, including an operator of the deputy commissioner, were among the 139 fresh cases detected across 10 districts of the Jammu region, the officials said. They said two residents, aged 53 and 63, died at Government Medical College (GMC) Hospital over the past 24 hours, while a 43-year-old woman died at GMC Kathua on Tuesday. The three were suffering from various ailments and tested positive last week, the officials said. Jammu division has so far recorded a total of 7,413 cases, of whom 5,776 have already been cured and discharged from the hospitals, the officials said adding there are only 1,587 active cases in the division.
The scientific community is divided on whether plasma should have received an emergency use approval. Early research suggests it may be helpful and safe but no clinical trials -- considered the gold…
Aug 26, 2020 8:05 am (IST)
Transmission Easing in Many Parts of the World, Says WHO | The World Health Organisation has suggested the pace of Covid-19 transmission is easing in many parts of the world. Governments have been ramping up efforts to contain the disease, which has claimed the lives of almost 814,000 people and infected at least 23 million since late last year.
WHO data said fatality and infection rates were easing in most regions, notably in the hard-hit Americas, except Southeast Asia and the eastern Mediterranean.
Aug 26, 2020 7:59 am (IST)
South Korea Calls Doctors Back to Work Amid Protests | South Korea has ordered doctors in Seoul to return to work on Wednesday as they began a three-day strike in protest of several government proposals, including one to boost the number of doctors to deal with health crises like the coronavirus. Trainee doctors have been staging ongoing walkouts, and thousands of additional doctors were due to stage a three-day strike starting on Wednesday.
Aug 26, 2020 7:55 am (IST)
Melbourne Remains Under Severe Lockdown As Cases Continue to Rise | Victoria, in southern Australia, is the site of that country’s most serious outbreak. The city of Melbourne, Australia’s second-largest, remains under a severe lockdown, including a citywide curfew and a five kilometre limit on any essential travel. A parliamentary inquiry in that state has heard more than 50 inmates and corrections staff have contracted Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic.
#COVID19VicData for 26 August, 2020. 149 new cases detected in Victoria yesterday. Sadly we report 24 lives lost - condolences to all those affected. More information will be available later today. pic.twitter.com/xSrk67Q1AP
People make purchases at a crowded market in Patna, amid pandemic, flouting social distancing norms.
Aug 26, 2020 7:46 am (IST)
Turkey's New COVID-19 Cases Reach Highest Since Mid-June | Turkey's new coronavirus cases jumped to their highest level since mid-June at 1,502, according to Health Ministry data, prompting the government to impose measures to combat the spread of the pandemic. Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter that 24 more people died from COVID-19, bringing the country's death toll to 6,163.
Aug 26, 2020 7:44 am (IST)
Mexico Reports Over 4,000 Cases | Mexico’s health ministry has reported 4,916 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection, and 650 additional fatalities. The new figures bring the total in the country to 568,621 confirmed cases and 61,450 deaths. But the government has consistently said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.
Aug 26, 2020 7:40 am (IST)
Yogi Asks Officials to Take Necessary Precautions for Upcoming Festivals | Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed police and administration officials to take all necessary security measures for upcoming festivals such as Ganesh Utsav, Anant Chaturdashi and Muharram. He said that religious and cultural events and programs are not allowed in public places in view of the COVID-19.
On the augmentation of the testing capacity, ICMR Director General Balram Bhargava said gradually the capacity was increased and on August 21 it finally reached the landmark of testing one million…
Aug 26, 2020 7:32 am (IST)
14 new COVI-19 cases reported in Mizoram taking the total cases in the state to 967, including 464 cured/discharged. Active cases stand at 503, stated the Department of Information and Public Relations, Government of Mizoram
Aug 26, 2020 7:29 am (IST)
Central Team to Visit Kashmir Amid Rising Cases | Central team of Dr VK Paul and NCDC director are going to Kashmir tomorrow because of the rapid increase of COVID19 cases. Authorities will visit Srinagar Baramulla and Pulwama districts.
A worker sprays disinfectant on boats anchored at Dal Lake to arrest the spread of coronavirus. (PTI File)
As coronavirus cases rise in the world, Turkey's new infections jumped on Tuesday to their highest level since mid-June at 1,502, according to Health Ministry data, prompting the government to impose measures to combat the spread of the pandemic. Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter that 24 more people died from COVID-19, bringing the country's death toll to 6,163. Daily cases were last this high on June 15 - two weeks after Turkey lifted a partial lockdown - when the country logged 1,592 cases. Responding to the surge, President Tayyip Erdogan announced that all state institutions may now implement "flexible working methods", such as working out of the office or in shifts, according to a presidential decree published in the Official Gazette overnight. Earlier, the Interior Ministry said it was banning certain events and celebrations, such as engagements and henna nights, in 14 provinces, including the capital, Ankara, in order to stem the spread of the coronavirus. In a nationwide notice, it said weddings in the 14 provinces would be allowed to last a maximum of one hour, and any wedding dances, celebrations or parties were banned.