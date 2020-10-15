Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Paris Goes Under Curfew as Europe Ramps Up Virus Curbs; Trump's Teen Son Caught Virus, Reveals First Lady

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: France on Wednesday became the latest European country to toughen anti-coronavirus measures, imposing a curfew in Paris and eight other cities from Saturday, while Germany and Ireland also ramped up restrictions. "We have to act. We need to put a brake on the spread of the virus," President Emmanuel Macron told public television, announcing a shutdown between 9:00 pm and 6:00 am that will remain in force for as long as six weeks. Other major French cities such as Lyon, Mediterranean port Marseille and southwestern Toulouse will similarly impose curfews, with around 20 million people affected in all, out of a total population of some 67 million. Just minutes before Macron's announcement, his government had said it would prolong a state of health emergency.
With over one million coronavirus deaths and nearly 40 million cases worldwide, regions like Europe that suppressed the first outbreak are again facing tough choices on how to control a new wave without the economic devastation wrought by nationwide lockdowns. In Germany, Chancellor Angela Merkel announced tougher measures on gatherings and mask-wearing. "I am convinced that what we do now will be decisive for how we come through this pandemic," the leader said. New infections in Germany continued to rise Wednesday, pushing past 5,000 cases in 24 hours -- a level not seen since a lockdown imposed on Europe's biggest economy in the spring. "We're in a situation where I think we can still flatten the exponential growth," Lothar Wieler, head of Germany's disease control agency said. "But for that we all need to make an effort."
Spain Shuts Bars, Restaurants for Next 15 Days | In Spain, bars and restaurants will close across the northeastern region of Catalonia for the next 15 days as the country became the first in Europe to exceed 900,000 infections.
Ardern removed all coronavirus restrictions last week after a second series of lockdowns and social distancing measures to eliminate COVID-19 transmission in the country of 5 million.
Oct 15, 2020 8:24 AM (IST)
Covid Cases in Germany Increase by 6,638, Total Tally Rises to 341,223 | Germany has posted a record daily increase in confirmed coronavirus infections, adding 6,638 cases and bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 341,223. Germany’s previous record daily increase was 6,294 on March 28, according to data from the Robert Koch Institute. Thursday’s tally showed the reported death toll rose by 33 to 9,710.
Oct 15, 2020 8:13 AM (IST)
Trump's Son Barron Tests Positive for Covid-19 | Barron Trump, the teenage son of US President Donald Trump, contracted coronavirus after his parents tested positive for COVID-19 but has since tested negative, First Lady Melania Trump has said. In a blog posted on the White House website, Melania said that Barron, 14, exhibited no symptoms, a departure from herself and the president, who have both said they experienced mild symptoms.
Sabarimala Special Commissioner M Manoj, in a report submitted before the Kerala High Court, said there was a risk factor in crowd management during the season, beginning from November 16 and spanning…
Oct 15, 2020 7:59 AM (IST)
Punjab Govt Decides to Reopen Schools | Punjab government has decided to reopen schools. SOPs for the reopening has been made and sent for approval of the health department. We will announce the date of reopening once the SOPs get approved, said Punjab Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla.
Oct 15, 2020 7:52 AM (IST)
China Reports 11 New Covid Cases | China has reported 11 new Covid cases, down from 20 a day earlier, the country’s health authority said. The National Health Commission said 10 of the cases were imported infections originating from overseas, compared with 14 a day earlier. One new local infection was reported in Qingdao, where the city government is seeking to test every person this week due to recent cases linked to a hospital treating imported infections.
Oct 15, 2020 7:47 AM (IST)
Cinemas To Reopen Today Amid Restrictions
Ghaziabad: Cinema halls and multiplexes set to re-open from today with 50% capacity; seats marked 'not to be occupied' for ensuring physical distancing while seating. pic.twitter.com/1WOYzH46Mc
Eight New Covid-19 Cases Reported in Mizoram | Eight new COVID-19 cases reported in Mizoram, taking the total tally to 2,220. The number of active cases is at 112 while 2,108 people have been discharged so far. No death reported in the state till date.
Oct 15, 2020 7:35 AM (IST)
Chancellor Angela Merkel Announces Tougher Measures on Gatherings | In Germany, Chancellor Angela Merkel announced tougher measures on gatherings and mask-wearing. “I am convinced that what we do now will be decisive for how we come through this pandemic,” Merkel said. “We must therefore prevent an uncontrolled or exponential increase.” New infections in Germany continued to rise on Wednesday, pushing past 5,000 cases in 24 hours – a level not seen since a lockdown imposed on Europe’s biggest economy in the spring.
While theatres and multiplexes will remain closed in states like Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Chhattisgarh, they will open this week in several places, including Delhi and parts of Madhya…
Oct 15, 2020 7:25 AM (IST)
Young People May Not Get Vaccine Until 2022: WHO | The WHO’s chief scientist, Soumya Swaminathan, has indicated that, despite the global push for a vaccine, speedy, mass shots are unlikely. “Most people agree, it’s starting with health care workers, and front-line workers, but even there, you need to define which of them are at highest risk, and then the elderly, and so on,” Swaminathan said. “A healthy young person might have to wait until 2022,” she said.
Oct 15, 2020 7:21 AM (IST)
Trump no Longer Capable of Spreading Covid, Says Fauci | Anthony Fauci, the US’s top epidemiologist, has said Donald Trump is no longer capable of spreading the coronavirus and can attend a town hall on Thursday without putting others at risk. In an interview with CBS news, Fauci said that he and his colleague Clifford Lane at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) came to that conclusion after reviewing all the Covid-19 tests taken by the president as well as an additional test conducted at an NIH laboratory.
Oct 15, 2020 7:16 AM (IST)
Paris Imposes Curfew from 9 pm-6 am To Contain Spread of Virus | France has imposed a curfew in Paris and eight other cities. “We have to act. We need to put a brake on the spread of the virus,” President Emmanuel Macron said in a TV appearance, announcing the 9pm-6am curfew that will remain in force for at least four weeks, except for essential reasons. “We are going to have to deal with this virus until at least the summer of 2021,” Macron said, saying “all scientists” were in agreement on that point.
Oct 15, 2020 7:13 AM (IST)
India's doubling time has sharply increased to 70.4 days (it was 25.5 days in mid-August). This indicates a substantial fall in the daily new cases and the consequent increase in time taken to double the total cases, stated the Ministry of Health.
Cyclists ride past the Au Chat Noir bar closed as part of stricter restrictions due to the coronavirus outbreak in Paris. (Reuters)
In Spain, bars and restaurants will close across the northeastern region of Catalonia for the next 15 days as the country tackles one of the highest rates of infection in the European Union, with nearly 900,000 cases and more than 33,000 deaths. Measures also came into force across the Netherlands, including restrictions on alcohol sales and new mask requirements, while Northern Ireland announced a four-week closure of pubs and restaurants. Ireland's prime minister Micheal Martin announced a raft of new curbs along the border with the British province of Northern Ireland, including the closure of non-essential retail outlets, gyms, pools and leisure centres.
Earlier on Wednesday Northern Ireland's devolved government announced plans to shut pubs and restaurants for four weeks, tighten restrictions on social gatherings and extend the mid-term school break to counter soaring case numbers there. Infection rates "must be turned down now or we will be in a very difficult place very soon indeed," First Minister Arlene Foster told lawmakers in the Northern Ireland Assembly.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is also under increasing pressure to impose more stringent measures to cut spiralling rates in England, including a two-week "circuit-breaker" lockdown. Johnson said a new UK-wide lockdown would be a "disaster" but refused to rule it out as the government's science advisory committee endorsed a temporary shutdown. And in Italy, authorities recorded 7,332 new cases on Wednesday -- the highest daily count the hard-hit country has yet seen.
Rome has already imposed new, tougher rules to control the virus' resurgence, including an end to parties, amateur football matches and snacking at bars at night. Beyond Europe, Iran on Wednesday announced new travel restrictions affecting the capital Tehran and four other major cities, as well as new single-day records in both Covid-19 deaths and new infections. And neighbouring Iraq's death toll since the start of the pandemic passed 10,000 people.
At least 1,089,039 people worldwide have died of the coronavirus since it emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan late in 2019, according to an AFP tally using official figures. At least 38.3 million cases have been recorded around the world. In online talks, G20 finance ministers and central bankers agreed to extend a moratorium on debt repayments by the world's poorest countries for a further six months and trailed another prolongation in spring. The virtual talks, hosted by current G20 president Saudi Arabia, came a day after the International Monetary Fund warned that global GDP would contract 4.4 percent in 2020 and the damage inflicted by the pandemic would be felt for years.
As Europe imposed new restrictions, hopes for vaccines or treatment to provide relief suffered a blow with the suspension of two clinical trials in the United States. US pharmaceutical firm Eli Lilly said it had suspended the Phase 3 trial of its antibody treatment over an unspecified incident, the second in less than 24 hours after Johnson & Johnson ran into a similar problem with its vaccine candidate. Despite the setbacks, which health experts say is normal as testing scales up massively in its later stages, the World Bank approved $12 billion for developing countries to finance the purchase and distribution of vaccines, tests and treatment.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said Moscow had registered a second vaccine dubbed "EpiVacCorona", developed by a top-secret Siberian laboratory, to follow its first "Sputnik" jab.