Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Steroids Cut Death Rates Among Critically Unwell Covid-19 Patients, Finds Major Study; Global Death Toll Tops 8.6 Lakh

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Treating critically ill Covid-19 patients with corticosteroid drugs reduces the risk of death by 20%, an analysis of seven international trials has found, prompting the World Health Organisation to update its advice on treatment. The analysis, which pooled data from separate trials of low dose hydrocortisone, dexamethasone and methylprednisolone, found that steroids improve survival rates of Covid-19 patients sick enough to be in intensive care in hospital. "This is equivalent to around 68% of (the sickest Covid-19) patients surviving after treatment with corticosteroids, compared to around 60% surviving in the absence of corticosteroids," the researchers said in a statement.
The WHO's clinical care lead, Janet Diaz, said the agency had updated its advice to include a "strong recommendation" for use of steroids in patients with severe and critical COVID-19. "The evidence shows that if you give corticosteroids ...(there are) 87 fewer deaths per 1,000 patients," she told a WHO social media live event. "Those are lives ... saved." "Steroids are a cheap and readily available medication, and our analysis has confirmed that they are effective in reducing deaths amongst the people most severely affected by COVID-19," Jonathan Sterne, a professor of medical statistics and epidemiology at Britain's Bristol University who worked on the analysis, told the briefing. He said the trials - conducted by researchers in Britain, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Spain, and the United States - gave a consistent message throughout, showing the drugs were beneficial in the sickest patients regardless of age or sex or how long patients had been ill.
Sep 3, 2020 8:52 am (IST)
New York Opens Gyms With Strict Rules | New York opened up its gyms to fitness enthusiasts even as the fitness institutes have been told to operate at 33% capacity, with floors rearranged so patrons can exercise more than 6 feet apart. Governor Andrew Cuomo had said gyms could reopen statewide with the local mayor's blessing as long as local health departments enforce new safety rules to contain a virus that spreads more easily in confined spaces. Gym owners whose revenue had been decimated while paying rent on empty premises had to upgrade air-conditioning systems to meet at least MERV-13 filtration standards. Patrons must attest to their good health and prove to a remote thermometer aimed at their foreheads that they have no fever.
Sep 3, 2020 8:29 am (IST)
Covid Cases in Victoria Rises | Australia's Victoria state on Thursday reported a triple digit rise in new COVID-19 infections for the first time in four days, denting optimism that a second wave of cases has been contained. Victoria state said 113 new cases were detected in the past 24 hours, up on the 90 infections reported on Wednesday. Australia has now recorded more than 26,000 COVID-19 cases, while the death toll rose to 678 after 15 people in Victoria state died from the virus.
Sep 3, 2020 8:21 am (IST)
Get Ready For Vaccines by Nov 1, CDC Tells US States | The Trump administration has urged US states to get ready to distribute a potential Covid-19 vaccine by November 1, two days before the presidential election. Dallas-based wholesaler McKesson Corp. has a deal with the federal government and will be requesting permits to set up distribution centers when a vaccine becomes available. "The normal time required to obtain these permits presents a significant barrier to the success of this urgent public health program," Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, told states. READ MORE
Sep 3, 2020 8:05 am (IST)
JD(S) Leader JD(S) leader and former MLA from Bhadravathi in Shivamogga in Karnataka Appaji Gowda passed away at the age of 67. He had tested positive for Covid-19 and was admitted to hospital after developing chest pain.
Sep 3, 2020 7:49 am (IST)
Get Tested at Entry Airports, Says Ministry | Civil Aviation Ministry hs said that international passengers who have to take connecting domestic flights after landing in India will have the option of getting themselves tested for COVID-19 at the entry airports; those who test negative will not have to undergo institutional quarantine.
Sep 3, 2020 7:42 am (IST)
K'taka Govt Allows Liquor Serving at Pubs, Restaurants | As part of its Unlock 4 guidelines, the Karnataka government has allowed pubs & restaurants to serve liquor. Owner of a pub in Bengaluru said when government allowed only dining at pubs, one or two people visited at a time. Now that liquor is allowed, there is a good footfall.
Karnataka: Government has allowed pubs & restaurants to serve liquor, as part of #Unlock4. Owner of a pub in Bengaluru says,"When government allowed only dining at pubs, one or two people visited at a time. Now that liquor is allowed, there is a good footfall." (2.09.2020) #COVID
Covid Deaths Top 8.6 Lakh Worldwide | More than 30 potential vaccines are currently being tested on humans across the globe in the hope of ending a pandemic that has now killed more than 860,000 people, according to an AFP tally. Researchers in the Bahrain study will look at how many patients contract the virus after receiving two doses of the vaccine.
Sep 3, 2020 7:22 am (IST)
Italy Sees New Surge in Covid Cases, Tests | Italy registered a new surge in coronavirus infections, which rose by 1,326 on Wednesday. That's up from 978 a day before, according to the latest Health Ministry figures. The data confirm the rising trend in new cases observed in the country over the past month, but also reflect the wider number of swab tests performed daily, which for the first time topped the 100,000 level. The testing reached almost 103,000 in the past 24 hours. Italy now has 271,515 confirmed infections and 35,497 known deaths, including six in the last day.
Sep 3, 2020 7:18 am (IST)
Sep 3, 2020 7:14 am (IST)
India conducts Over 11 Lakh tests | The Goverment said India has tested over 11 lakh samples for the first time. Over 11,70,000 tests were performed in the last 24 hours. High levels of testing sustained over a period of time in widespread areas enable to diagnose cases early & facilitate seamless isolation & hospitalisation. It eventually leads to low mortality rate: Ministry of Health & Family Welfare.
People wearing protective face masks travel in a passenger bus in Kolkata. (Reuters)
The findings, published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, reinforce results that were hailed as a major breakthrough and announced in June, when dexamethasone became the first drug shown to be able to reduce death rates among severely sick COVID-19 patients. Dexamethasone has been in widespread use in intensive care wards treating COVID-19 patients in some countries since then.
Martin Landray, a professor of medicine and epidemiology at the University of Oxford who worked on the dexamethasone trial that was a key part of the pooled analysis published on Wednesday, said the results mean doctors in hospitals across the world can safely switch to using the drugs to save lives. "These results are clear, and instantly usable in clinical practice," he told reporters. "Among critically ill patients with COVID-19, low-dose corticosteroids ... significantly reduce the risk of death."
Researchers said the benefit was shown regardless of whether patients were on ventilation at the time they started treatment. They said the WHO would update its guidelines immediately to reflect the fresh results.
Until the June findings on dexamethasone, no effective treatment had been shown to reduce death rates in patients with Covid-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus. More than 25 million people have been infected with COVID-19 and 856,876 have died, according to a Reuters tally.
Gilead Sciences Inc's Remdesivir was authorised by United States regulators in May for use in patients with severe COVID-19 after trial data showed the antiviral drug helped shorten hospital recovery time. Anthony Gordon, an Imperial College London professor who also worked on the analysis, said its results were good news for patients who become critically ill with COVID-19, but would not be enough to end outbreaks or ease infection control measures. "Impressive as these results are, this is not a cure. We now have something that will help, but it is not a cure, so it's vital that we keep up all the prevention strategies."
Meanwhile, the pandemic has killed 861,512 people worldwide since surfacing in China late last year, based on official sources. More than 25.8 million cases have been registered. The United States has recorded the highest number of deaths with 184,689, followed by Brazil with 122,596, India with 66,333, Mexico 65,241 and Britain 41,504 fatalities.