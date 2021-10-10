Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Modi Lauds 'Monumental Effort' of Stakeholders of Vaccination Drive; Top Virologist's 'Warning' for India

Coronavirus Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated the the country for “setting an example of the monumental effort" towards the Indian vaccination drive. “This is just one example of the monumental effort put in by every stakeholder to ensure our fellow citizens get vaccinated. Kudos to each and every person who is making India’s vaccination drive a success," he said.

Meanwhile, renowned virologist Dr W. Ian Lipkin on Saturday said that the percentage of India’s population vaccinated against COVID-19 is very low, and opined the country does not yet have the sort of safety armour needed to start reopening. He said India has the largest vaccine manufacturer in the world which the country should be proud of.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 94.62 crore on Saturday, the Union health ministry said. More than 60 lakh (60,66,412) vaccine doses have been administered till 7 pm on Saturday, it said.

The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of final reports for the day by late night, it said. The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from the novel coronavirus infection continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, the ministry underlined.

Here are Live Updates:

- Delhi Records 30 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, Positivity Rate 0.05 Pc | Delhi on Saturday recorded 30 fresh COVID-19 cases, while the positivity rate stood at 0.05 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department. No fresh deaths were reported in the national capital, the health department bulletin stated.

- According to official data, only one death due to coronavirus infection has been recorded so far this month. Last month, five deaths were recorded. With the 30 fresh cases, Delhi’s infection tally increased to 14,39,166. The death toll stands at 25,088, the bulletin stated.

- Assam Logs 273 New COVID-19 Cases, 5 Fresh Fatalities | Assam’s COVID19 tally rose to 6,04,809 on Saturday as 273 more people tested positive for the infection, while five fresh fatalities pushed the state’s coronavirus death toll to 5,921, a health bulletin said. Kamrup Metropolitan district registered the highest number of new cases at 107, followed by Jorhat (26) and Barpeta (20).

- India Doesn’t Yet Have That Covid Safety Armour Needed to Start Reopening, Says W Ian Lipkin | The percentage of India’s population vaccinated against COVID19 is very low, renowned virologist Dr W. Ian Lipkin said on Saturday and opined the country does not yet have the sort of safety armour needed to start reopening. Addressing India Today Conclave 2021, he said India has the largest vaccine manufacturer in the world which the country should be proud of.

- “Serum Institute of India is poised to lead here. I think this is something that India should be proud of and should acknowledge and promote," he said. About the reopening procedure, Lipkin said the percentage of India’s population that is vaccinated is very small.

- “Less than 20 per cent of your population that’s vaccinated. Then 30 per cent of your population under the age of 18 who are not yet eligible for vaccination. So this means that you don’t have the sort of armour that you need to safely reopen in that way," he said. Warning about the long-term effect of COVID-19, the virologist said people usually don’t talk about it “which I think is going to be extraordinary in terms of its impact.

- “These are not people who necessarily have an acute disease, they may have an only mild form of it, but they remain permanently or at least for a long period, crippled with cognitive dysfunction, shortness of breath, fatigue. This can represent as many as 30 per cent of people who become infected," Lipkin said. “These individuals, even if the virus were to magically disappear, might continue to be infected and have a huge impact on their lives for decades to come," he said. Lipkin said there were many lessons from the Spanish flu of 1918 which have not been carried forward.

- “I hope we will revise our approach in the future. But I’m not even confident that this is the worst of potential pandemics. We need to make sure that whatever we’ve learned here carries forward into the next months and years," he said. He warned there are several more variants of SARS-CoV-2 which are circulating.

- The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated in the first phase. The vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) started from February 2. The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

- The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1. The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 to be vaccinated from May 1.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.