Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Covid-Ravaged Kerala Faces Nipah War; Crowds at Mumbai's Dadar Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi Worry Experts
Coronavirus Live Updates: Kerala is facing a return of the deadly Nipah virus after almost three years as a 12-year-old boy died of it, infecting two health workers.

News18.com | September 06, 2021, 07:45 IST
People wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus walk at a pedestrian crossing in Kochi, Kerala state, India, Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/R S Iyer)

Event Highlights

Coronavirus Live Updates: Kerala is facing a return of the deadly Nipah virus after almost three years as a 12-year-old boy died of it, infecting two health workers. The death is the first such incident in the Covid-ravaged Kerala since 2018 when the Nipah virus took a great toll on Kozhikode and Malappuram. Meanwhile, Mumbai witnessed a massive crowd at the Dadar market last evening ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi. The crowd was seen violating Covid protocols, including lack of social distancing and people roaming without proper face masks.

The Centre has shared a set of parameters with all states and UTs to enable service providers and monitoring teams under the national COVID19 vaccination programme to identify any fake COVID19 vaccines so that they are not administered in the country.

This comes days in the backdrop of concerns flagged by the World Health Organization (WHO) over counterfeit/falsified Covishield vaccine being identified in the SouthEast Asia and Africa region of WHO. Currently, the Serum Institute of India’s Covishield, Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin and Russian vaccine Sputnik V are being administered to eligible beneficiaries under the ongoing COVID19 inoculation drive in the country.

Sep 06, 2021 07:45 (IST)
Maharashtra's COVID-19 Caseload Grows by 4,057, Death Toll by 67 | Maharashtra reported 4,057 coronavirus positive cases on Sunday, which took the state's infection tally to 64,86,174, while the death of 67 patients pushed the toll to 1,37,774, the health department said. A total of 5,916 patients recuperated during the day, taking the recovery count to 62,94,767. There are 50,095 active COVID19 cases in the state, the department said in a statement. So far, 5,48,54,018 people have been tested across the state. Maharashtra's recovery rate is 97.05 per cent now and the fatality rate is 2.12 per cent, it said.
Sep 06, 2021 07:42 (IST)
'Vaccination on Wheels' Flagged-off in Delhi to Inoculate Labourers Against Covid | AAP MLA Raghav Chadha on Sunday flaggedoff the 'vaccination on wheels' van that aims to reach and inoculate labourers against COVID19. The aim of the drive is to get 150 people vaccinated everyday without an appointment, a statement issued by the Aam Aadmi Party said. Chadha said due to the unavailability of smartphones, labourers were not able to get appointment and reach their nearest vaccination centres. "To get rid of this problem, the Arvind Kejriwal government has arranged this special van," he said.
Sep 06, 2021 07:41 (IST)
Parameters to Identify Fake COVID-19 Vaccine Shared with States and UTs | The Centre has shared a set of parameters with all states and UTs to enable service providers and monitoring teams under the national COVID19 vaccination programme to identify any fake COVID19 vaccines so that they are not administered in the country. This comes days in the backdrop of concerns flagged by the World Health Organization (WHO) over counterfeit/falsified Covishield vaccine being identified in the SouthEast Asia and Africa region of WHO. Currently, the Serum Institute of India's Covishield, Bharat Biotech's Covaxin and Russian vaccine Sputnik V are being administered to eligible beneficiaries under the ongoing COVID19 inoculation drive in the country.
Sep 06, 2021 07:40 (IST)

Sep 06, 2021 07:38 (IST)
COVID-19 Curfew in Goa Extended Till Sept 13 | The Goa government on Sunday extended the coronavirusinduced curfew till September 13. In a notification issued here, the state administration announced the extension of the curfew till 7 am on September 13.  "As part of the curfew, the state government has retained the restrictions that are currently in force," a senior official said. The COVID-19 curfew was first imposed in the state on May 9, and has since been extended regularly.
Sep 06, 2021 07:31 (IST)

Massive Crowd in Mumbai's Dadar Market Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi | Meanwhile, Mumbai witnessed a massive crowd at the Dadar market last evening ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi. The crowd was seen violating Covid protocols, including lack of social distancing and people roaming without proper face masks. 

Sep 06, 2021 07:25 (IST)

Nipah Scare in Kerala | Kerala is facing a return of the deadly Nipah virus after almost three years as a 12-year-old boy died of it, infecting two health workers. The death is the first such incident in the Covid-ravaged Kerala since 2018 when the Nipah virus took a great toll on Kozhikode and Malappuram. 

People wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus walk at a pedestrian crossing in Kochi, Kerala. (AP Photo/R S Iyer)

In Delhi, AAP MLA Raghav Chadha on Sunday flagged-off the ‘vaccination on wheels’ van that aims to reach and inoculate labourers against COVID19. The aim of the drive is to get 150 people vaccinated everyday without an appointment, a statement issued by the Aam Aadmi Party said. Chadha said due to the unavailability of smartphones, labourers were not able to get appointment and reach their nearest vaccination centres. “To get rid of this problem, the Arvind Kejriwal government has arranged this special van,” he said.

