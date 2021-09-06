Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Covid-Ravaged Kerala Faces Nipah War; Crowds at Mumbai's Dadar Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi Worry Experts

In Delhi, AAP MLA Raghav Chadha on Sunday flagged-off the ‘vaccination on wheels’ van that aims to reach and inoculate labourers against COVID19. The aim of the drive is to get 150 people vaccinated everyday without an appointment, a statement issued by the Aam Aadmi Party said. Chadha said due to the unavailability of smartphones, labourers were not able to get appointment and reach their nearest vaccination centres. “To get rid of this problem, the Arvind Kejriwal government has arranged this special van,” he said.

India coach Ravi Shastri has tested positive for COVID-19 but the team have been cleared to continue with the ongoing fourth test against England at The Oval, the touring side said in a statement on Sunday.

Bowling coach Bharat Arun, fielding coach R Sridhar and physiotherapist Nitin Patel are also isolating “as a precautionary measure after Mr Shastri’s lateral flow test returned positive last evening”, the statement said minutes before the start of the fourth day’s play.

The players have since undergone two lateral flow tests — on Saturday night and on Sunday morning.

