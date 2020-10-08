Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India's Covid-19 Recoveries Six Times the Number of Active Cases; Brazil Hits 5 Million Cases, Sparking 2nd Wave Fear

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India's Covid-19 recoveries have witnessed an exponential rise, from 50,000 in May to over 57 lakh in October. Notably, more than 75,000 recoveries are being reported every day. Recoveries are 6.3 times the number of active cases. Meanwhile, Brazil passed the mark of 5 million confirmed coronavirus cases on Wednesday as it approached 1,50,000 deaths in the second most deadly Covid-19 outbreak outside the United States. Though the number of daily cases has fallen from a peak in July, public health experts warn that Brazil is flouting social distancing precautions and faces the risk of a second wave by returning to normal everyday life too quickly, Reuters reported. The Health Ministry reported on Tuesday 31,553 new cases, raising the total to 5,000,694, and 734 deaths, bringing the toll to 148,228 dead.

Here are the live updates on coronavirus pandemic:

◕ Two More Kerala Ministers Test Positive for COVID-19 | Kerala ministers MM Maniand K T Jaleel tested positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday. With this, five members of the Pinarayi Vijayan cabinet have so far been infected by the deadly virus. While Mani, the Electricity minister, has been admitted tothe government medical college hospital here, Jaleel, Higher Education Minister, is under observation at his official residence. The 75-year old Mani, in a Facebook post, requested all those who had come in contact with him in the past few days tobe on guard.

◕ Seen here, a member of the White House cleaning staff spraying the press briefing room, and more scenes from inside the White House as a growing number of Trump administration staff and senior Republicans have tested positive for COVID-19.

A member of the White House cleaning staff sprays the press briefing room, and more scenes from inside the White House as a growing number of Trump administration staff and senior Republicans have tested positive for COVID-19: https://t.co/pPb3KyYJ5H📷 @erinscottphoto pic.twitter.com/MGSKvghmQO — Reuters Pictures (@reuterspictures) October 6, 2020

◕ Wall Street Jumps on Hope That Partial Coronavirus Stimulus Deal May Occur | US stocks rose on Wednesday as investors were optimistic that at least a partial deal on more US fiscal stimulus may happen. After abruptly calling off negotiations on a comprehensive bill on Tuesday, President Donald Trump later that day urged Congress to pass a series of smaller, standalone bills that would include a bailout package for the airline industry battered by the coronavirus pandemic.Airline shares jumped, including United Airlines up 4.3%.