INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Novavax Covid-19 Vaccine Successful in Early Study; Australia's Queensland Shuts State Border to Stem 2nd Wave

Image used for representation.

Image used for representation.

Novavax Inc said its experimental coronavirus vaccine induced high levels of antibodies against the novel coronavirus, as per initial data from a small, early-stage clinical trial.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: August 5, 2020, 7:42 AM IST
Share this:

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Novavax Inc said on Tuesday its experimental coronavirus vaccine induced high levels of antibodies against the novel coronavirus, as per initial data from a small, early-stage clinical trial. The company said it could start a large pivotal Phase III trial as soon as late September, and added that it could provide 1 billion to 2 billion doses of the vaccine in 2021.

HERE ARE THE LIVE UPDATES OF CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

► Novavax Coronavirus Vaccine Induces Immune Response in Early Study |

Novavax research chief Gregory Glenn told Reuters the late-stage clinical trial could potentially glean enough data to obtain regulatory approvals as early as December. Maryland-based Novavax said its vaccine candidate, NVX-CoV2373, produced higher levels of the antibodies in healthy volunteers after two doses than those found in recovered COVID-19 patients, raising hopes for its eventual success.

► Australia's Queensland state on Wednesday said it would close its border with New South Wales state to hold back a second wave of coronavirus, while the country's second-largest city Melbourne was set to shut most businesses from midnight, news agency Reuters reported. A spike in coronavirus cases in Melbourne has forced the state of Victoria to impose a night curfew, tighten restrictions on people's movements and order most businesses to stop trading from Wednesday night.

Next Story
Loading