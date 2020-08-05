Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Novavax Covid-19 Vaccine Successful in Early Study; Australia's Queensland Shuts State Border to Stem 2nd Wave

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Novavax Inc said on Tuesday its experimental coronavirus vaccine induced high levels of antibodies against the novel coronavirus, as per initial data from a small, early-stage clinical trial. The company said it could start a large pivotal Phase III trial as soon as late September, and added that it could provide 1 billion to 2 billion doses of the vaccine in 2021.

HERE ARE THE LIVE UPDATES OF CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

Novavax research chief Gregory Glenn told Reuters the late-stage clinical trial could potentially glean enough data to obtain regulatory approvals as early as December. Maryland-based Novavax said its vaccine candidate, NVX-CoV2373, produced higher levels of the antibodies in healthy volunteers after two doses than those found in recovered COVID-19 patients, raising hopes for its eventual success.

► Australia's Queensland state on Wednesday said it would close its border with New South Wales state to hold back a second wave of coronavirus, while the country's second-largest city Melbourne was set to shut most businesses from midnight, news agency Reuters reported. A spike in coronavirus cases in Melbourne has forced the state of Victoria to impose a night curfew, tighten restrictions on people's movements and order most businesses to stop trading from Wednesday night.